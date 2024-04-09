King Charles' house in Viscri reopens with exhibition of photographs by British Barry Lewis

Stiri Recomandate

Sondaj AtlasIntel pentru Digi24: Nicușor Dan e în fața lui Piedone și Cîrstoiu. Câte procente au PSD-PNL în București

Nicușor Dan ar câștiga alegerile pentru Primăria Capitalei cu 37,1% din voturi, într-o confruntare cu Cristian Popescu Piedone, Cătălin Cîrstoiu și Mihai… [citeste mai departe]

Situaţie absurdă în România! Spitalul cu investiţii de 15 milioane de euro, la un pas de faliment din cauza salariilor. Reacţia ministrului Sănătăţii

Managerul spitalului Târgu Cărbuneşti din Gorj, Sorin Mehedinţu, a şocat întrega ţară… [citeste mai departe]

Baschet / Am forțat când a trebuit! SCMU Craiova, la prima victorie din seria cu Laguna București

SCMU Craiova a avut ceva de tras cu Laguna București, în primul meci al seriei din play-out-ul Ligii Naționale de Baschet. Alb-albaștrii s-au impus într-un final cu scorul de 88-76, la capătul unui joc… [citeste mai departe]

Dezastru evitat la limită cartierul Munteni din municipiul Vaslui (FOTO)

ULTIMA ORĂ… Un nou incendiu ce s-ar fi putut dovedi devastator a izbucnit în cartierul Munteni din municipiul Vaslui. Au fost cuprinse de flăcări o locuință și câteva anexe dar incendiu amenința să cuprindă șI alte trei locuințe. Din fericire, pompierii… [citeste mai departe]

La Cluj se organizează Festivalul Berii Culturale

În perioada 12-14 aprilie va avea loc „Festivalul Berii Culturale”, organizat în onoarea scriitorului Bohumil Hrabal și a berii cehe, la Insomnia Cafe&Bistro, cel mai vechi pub din Cluj-Napoca. Pornind de la celebrul citat al scriitorului ceh Bohumil Hrabal „Fără bere aș muri de viu”, Insomnia Cafe&Bistro… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Dominic Fritz și-a lansat candidatura pentru un nou mandat

Marți, 9 aprilie, primarul în funcție Dominic Fritz și-a lansat, și oficial, în încercarea de a o obține încă patru ani în fruntea instituției de pe C.D. Loga, candidatura. Totul a avut loc într-un eveniment desfășurat la CRAFT, cu mai mulți lideri politici, printre… [citeste mai departe]

Investigație europeană cu ramificații şi în România

Comisarul european Margrethe Vestager a anunţat marţi că Executivul comunitar a deschis o nouă investigaţie asupra subvenţiilor de care au beneficiat producătorii chinezi de turbine eoliene, care sunt destinate pentru o serie de parcuri eoliene construite în Europa, inclusiv în România,… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu de vegetație la Iclod, la drumul național – VIDEO

Flăcări mari s-au ridicat luni seara pe marginea drumului naținonal care trece prin localitatea Iclod. A fost vorba despre un incendiu de vegetație. Un șofer aflat în trafic a sunat de urgență la 112. La fața locului a intervenit în jurul orei 22 un echipaj al pompierilor de… [citeste mai departe]

Social democratul Vasile Rîmbu are în plan organizarea eficientă a piețelor și susținerea producătorilor locali

Social democratul Vasile Rîmbu, candidat la funcția de primar al municipiului Suceava are în plan organizarea eficientă a piețelor și susținerea producătorilor locali.… [citeste mai departe]

CSO Voluntari, calificare dramatică

CSO Voluntari s-a calificat dramatic în finala Ligii Nord-Europene de baschet masculin (ENBL), după ce a învins echipa belgiană RSW Liege Basket cu scorul de 80-79 (19-23, 33-16, 17-17, 11-23), marţi, în prima semifinală de la Aarhus (Danemarca). Ilfovenii au făcut un sfert doi excelent, astfel că după 20 de minute conduceau la… [citeste mai departe]


King Charles' house in Viscri reopens with exhibition of photographs by British Barry Lewis

Publicat:
King Charles' house in Viscri reopens with exhibition of photographs by British Barry Lewis

III's house in Viscri has reopened to the public for a new visiting season, with an exhibition of 42 photographs by Barry Lewis, which capture images from before and after 1989, according to a press release issued on Tuesday for AGERPRES.

