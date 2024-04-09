King Charles' house in Viscri reopens with exhibition of photographs by British Barry Lewis

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Casa din Viscri a Regelui Charles al III-lea s-a redeschis publicului pentru un nou sezon de vizitare, cu o expozitie de fotografii ale lui Barry Lewis, ce surprind imagini din Copsa Mica de dinainte si dupa 1989, se arata intr-un comunicat remis, marti, AGERPRES.

- Șura reconvertita a proprietații tradiționale sasești gazduiește, in premiera in Romania, expoziția „The Darkness Within, Copșa Mica 1988 – 1995”, o explorare tulburatoare a impactului pe care industrializarea forțata o are asupra omului și a mediului inconjurator.

- Romania’s central bank held borrowing costs steady as policymakers seek clear evidence that slowing inflation is on course to hit their target, according to Bloomberg. The central bank kept the benchmark interest rate at 7% on Tuesday, matching the estimates of all economists in a Bloomberg survey.…

- Intreaga lume e șocata de vestea ca Regele Charles al III-lea a fost diagnosticat cu o forma de cancer, anunț facut ieri de Palatul Buckingham. Mircea Palașan, primarul comunei Bunești, care cuprinde și satul Viscri, unde monarhul deține o proprietate, ii transmite, in numele lui și al intregii comunitații,…

- King Charles‘ cancer was caught early and the whole country is hoping he can make a full recovery, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday, as messages of support for the 75-year-old monarch poured in from world leaders, according to Reuters. Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday that Charles,…

- The Republic of Moldova signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) on Tuesday to secure funding for the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau-Odesa highway, marking the first step towards the construction of what is set to become a vital corridor for Republic of Moldova’s connection to the EU, according…

- Culture Minister Raluca Turcan on Tuesday said that she will look into the documents of provenance of the exhibits of Romania's National Arts Museum in order to verify their authenticity after public rumours that for the Victor Brauner exhibition works with doubtful authenticity were displayed.She…

- 2,240 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection last week, 25 deathsIn the week of January 15 - 21, 2,240 new cases of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus were registered, the Health Ministry informs on Tuesday. To date, 3,519,340 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered.…