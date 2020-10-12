Iohannis: Romania, alongside German EU Presidency at centre of EU consolidation process

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As a country that is deeply attached to the ideal of European unity, Romania is a staunch and reliable partner of Germany's, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday at a German Unity Day celebration in Bucharest. "I would like to thank Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for his words…

- President Klaus Iohannis declared on Monday that the victory in the local elections belongs to the Romanian democracy, pointing out that it was also a victory for the right-wing."Following the local elections, the victory belongs, first of all, to the Romanian democracy. At the same time,…

- The Ministry of Justice (MJ) on Monday informed that the ministry reform is completed, with the activity having been consolidated on three levels: legislative drafting, strengthening control and integrity and ensuring better communication. "The Ministry of Justice announces the completion of the…

- President Klaus Iohannis has said that using Monday's motion of censure, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "wants to throw the country into chaos" and calls on the lawmakers not to join the Social Democrats' approach and to understand "the gravity of the moment that our country is going through."…

- Another 42 Romanian nationals working on a farm in the German region of Dingolfing-Landau who have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 infection three times and completed the isolation period provided by German legislation and expressed their desire to return to Romania were repatriated to the country…

- As many as 5,479 Romanians from outside the country, compared to 5,329 on Monday, were confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the Strategic Communication Group reported Tuesday.According to the source, the number of deaths of Romanian citizens abroad, due to COVID-19, is 123, with no changes…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that a farm in the Dingolfing-Landau region, where about 480 people work, mostly Romanian citizens, was placed in quarantine by the German local authorities after several workers tested positive for SARS-COV-2."In the context of the information…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Monday sent a message for the Aviation and Air Force Day highlighting their contribution to the development of the Romanian economy and defending the country's air space. He showed that the Aviation Day, celebrated on the same day as that of St. Prophet Elijah the Tishbite,…