Iohannis: Romania, alongside German EU Presidency at centre of EU consolidation process

Iohannis: Romania, alongside German EU Presidency at centre of EU consolidation processPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis on Monday sent a message on the occasion of the 23rd session of the Romanian-German Governmental Commission for the issue of ethnic Germans in Romania.
"The political relations between Romania and the Federal Republic of Germany have developed significantly, through frequent and substantial contacts at all levels, from the high institutional one to the interpersonal one, and the very close economic ties represent a basic pillar of our cooperation. Germany is the host of one of the largest Romanian communities abroad. As a state deeply attached to the ideal of…
Iohannis: Deeply attached to the European unity, Romania represents a staunch and reliable partner of Germany's
18:40, 05.10.2020 - As a country that is deeply attached to the ideal of European unity, Romania is a staunch and reliable partner of Germany's, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday at a German Unity Day celebration in Bucharest. "I would like to thank Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for his words…
Iohannis: Victory in local elections belongs, first of all, to Romanian democracy, also right-wing victory
21:20, 28.09.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Monday that the victory in the local elections belongs to the Romanian democracy, pointing out that it was also a victory for the right-wing."Following the local elections, the victory belongs, first of all, to the Romanian democracy. At the same time,…
Ministry of Justice announces completion of institution reform process
20:10, 07.09.2020 - The Ministry of Justice (MJ) on Monday informed that the ministry reform is completed, with the activity having been consolidated on three levels: legislative drafting, strengthening control and integrity and ensuring better communication. "The Ministry of Justice announces the completion of the…
Iohannis on censure motion: PSD wants to throw the country into chaos
12:00, 31.08.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis has said that using Monday's motion of censure, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "wants to throw the country into chaos" and calls on the lawmakers not to join the Social Democrats' approach and to understand "the gravity of the moment that our country is going through."…
Another 42 Romanian farmhands working in German region Dingolfing-Landau, repatriated
15:35, 10.08.2020 - Another 42 Romanian nationals working on a farm in the German region of Dingolfing-Landau who have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 infection three times and completed the isolation period provided by German legislation and expressed their desire to return to Romania were repatriated to the country…
GCS: 5,479 Romanians abroad infected with coronavirus, number of deaths unchanged at 123
14:00, 28.07.2020 - As many as 5,479 Romanians from outside the country, compared to 5,329 on Monday, were confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the Strategic Communication Group reported Tuesday.According to the source, the number of deaths of Romanian citizens abroad, due to COVID-19, is 123, with no changes…
Romanian workers at farm in Germany, quarantined over COVID-19
12:05, 27.07.2020 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that a farm in the Dingolfing-Landau region, where about 480 people work, mostly Romanian citizens, was placed in quarantine by the German local authorities after several workers tested positive for SARS-COV-2."In the context of the information…
Air Force Day - President Iohannis: You made defending air space true statement of faith
12:12, 20.07.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday sent a message for the Aviation and Air Force Day highlighting their contribution to the development of the Romanian economy and defending the country's air space. He showed that the Aviation Day, celebrated on the same day as that of St. Prophet Elijah the Tishbite,…