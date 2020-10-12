Iohannis: Romania, alongside German EU Presidency at centre of EU consolidation process

Stiri Recomandate

Preot slujitor din Iași: „Atacul de acum asupra Sărbătorii Sfintei Parascheva este în realitate un atac frontal asupra poporului român”

Preot slujitor din Iași: „Atacul de acum asupra Sărbătorii Sfintei Parascheva este în realitate un atac frontal asupra poporului român”

Un preot slujitor din Iași ne confirmă supozițiile din articolul Statul a declarat RĂZBOI Bisericii și credincioșilor… [citeste mai departe]

Protestatarii din Portland au dărâmat statuile lui Abraham Lincoln și Theodore Roosevelt

Protestatarii din Portland au dărâmat statuile lui Abraham Lincoln și Theodore Roosevelt

Protestatarii din orașul american Portland au dărâmat duminică noaptea statuile foștilor președinți ai Statelor Unite  Theodore Roosevelt  și Abraham Lincoln într-o declarație de „furie” față de  Ziua lui Columb , relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Cât este prejudiciul estimat de inspectorii MFP în urma controlului făcut la Primăria Capitalei

Cât este prejudiciul estimat de inspectorii MFP în urma controlului făcut la Primăria Capitalei

Suma totală pe care inspectorii Ministerului Finanțelor Publice au calculat-o, în urma controlului efectuat la PMB, ca fiind prejudiciu, este de aproximativ 200 de milioane de lei (în jur de 40 de milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Un notar din Bistrița vrea să fie senator PNL: ”N-o să vă dezamăgesc!”

Un notar din Bistrița vrea să fie senator PNL: ”N-o să vă dezamăgesc!”

”Sunt al vostru, dintre voi! (..) Ce pot să vă spun este că nu pot fi cumpărat, nu cad la pace, nu fac compromisuri, respect legea, iubesc România și românii și cred că Divinitatea poate face dreptate pe pământ prin oameni!” Așa se recomandă… [citeste mai departe]

Pământul riscă să se transforme într-un ”iad nelocuibil” din cauza bolilor și a schimbărilor climatice

Pământul riscă să se transforme într-un ”iad nelocuibil” din cauza bolilor și a schimbărilor climatice

Un raport emis luni de Organizația Națiunilor Unite (ONU) arată că planeta riscă să se transforme într-un ”iad nelocuibil” pentru milioane de oameni, din cauza creşterii numărului… [citeste mai departe]

Cât timp poate supraviețui coronavirusul pe ecranul tactil al telefonului și pe bancnote

Cât timp poate supraviețui coronavirusul pe ecranul tactil al telefonului și pe bancnote

Noul coronavirus poate rămâne activ săptămâni întregi pe bancnote, sticlă și alte suprafețe comune, potrivit cercetărilor efectuate de un laborator de biosecuritate de top din Australia, care evidențiază riscurile legate… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal monstru în TVR! Jurnalistul Adelin Petrișor, certat de șefa instituției: Cred că trebuie să încep să caut un avocat bun. Oricum, mai povestim

Scandal monstru în TVR! Jurnalistul Adelin Petrișor, certat de șefa instituției: Cred că trebuie să încep să caut un avocat bun. Oricum, mai povestim

Unul dintre cei mai experimentați jurnaliști din cadrul TVR, Adelin Petrișor, susține… [citeste mai departe]

Programul de terapie online „Near you Online”

Programul de terapie online „Near you Online”

 Programul de terapie online „Near you Online" este un program terapeutic accesibil tuturor vârstelor, care oferă celor care participă ocazia de a își îmbunătăți în mod considerabil starea de sănătate fizică și psihică, în orice colț al lumii s-ar afla.De ce este valoros acest program de ... [citeste mai departe]

Remdesivir ar putea să fie produs și în Moldova. O companie farmaceutică negociază cu producătorul din SUA

Remdesivir ar putea să fie produs și în Moldova. O companie farmaceutică negociază cu producătorul din SUA

Remdesivir, un medicament destinat pentru tratarea pacienților cu COVID-19, ar putea, în curând, să fie produs și în Republica Moldova. O companie farmaceutică din țara noastră… [citeste mai departe]

În ce condiţii s-ar închide şcolile din Bucureşti. Elevii reclamă că învăţământul românesc nu e pregătit pentru CURSURI ONLINE exclusiv

În ce condiţii s-ar închide şcolile din Bucureşti. Elevii reclamă că învăţământul românesc nu e pregătit pentru CURSURI ONLINE exclusiv

Consiliul Municipal al Elevilor București a realizat, în prima lună de la începerea școlii, o serie de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Iohannis: Romania, alongside German EU Presidency at centre of EU consolidation process

Publicat:
Iohannis: Romania, alongside German EU Presidency at centre of EU consolidation process

on Monday sent a message on the occasion of the 23rd session of the Romanian-German Governmental Commission for the issue of ethnic Germans in Romania.

"The political relations between Romania and the of Germany have developed significantly, through frequent and substantial contacts at all levels, from the high institutional one to the interpersonal one, and the very close economic ties represent a basic pillar of our cooperation. Germany is the host of one of the largest Romanian communities abroad. As a state deeply attached to the ideal of…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Iohannis: Deeply attached to the European unity, Romania represents a staunch and reliable partner of Germany's

18:40, 05.10.2020 - As a country that is deeply attached to the ideal of European unity, Romania is a staunch and reliable partner of Germany's, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday at a German Unity Day celebration in Bucharest. "I would like to thank Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for his words…

Iohannis: Victory in local elections belongs, first of all, to Romanian democracy, also right-wing victory

21:20, 28.09.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Monday that the victory in the local elections belongs to the Romanian democracy, pointing out that it was also a victory for the right-wing."Following the local elections, the victory belongs, first of all, to the Romanian democracy. At the same time,…

Ministry of Justice announces completion of institution reform process

20:10, 07.09.2020 - The Ministry of Justice (MJ) on Monday informed that the ministry reform is completed, with the activity having been consolidated on three levels: legislative drafting, strengthening control and integrity and ensuring better communication. "The Ministry of Justice announces the completion of the…

Iohannis on censure motion: PSD wants to throw the country into chaos

12:00, 31.08.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis has said that using Monday's motion of censure, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "wants to throw the country into chaos" and calls on the lawmakers not to join the Social Democrats' approach and to understand "the gravity of the moment that our country is going through."…

Another 42 Romanian farmhands working in German region Dingolfing-Landau, repatriated

15:35, 10.08.2020 - Another 42 Romanian nationals working on a farm in the German region of Dingolfing-Landau who have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 infection three times and completed the isolation period provided by German legislation and expressed their desire to return to Romania were repatriated to the country…

GCS: 5,479 Romanians abroad infected with coronavirus, number of deaths unchanged at 123

14:00, 28.07.2020 - As many as 5,479 Romanians from outside the country, compared to 5,329 on Monday, were confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the Strategic Communication Group reported Tuesday.According to the source, the number of deaths of Romanian citizens abroad, due to COVID-19, is 123, with no changes…

Romanian workers at farm in Germany, quarantined over COVID-19

12:05, 27.07.2020 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that a farm in the Dingolfing-Landau region, where about 480 people work, mostly Romanian citizens, was placed in quarantine by the German local authorities after several workers tested positive for SARS-COV-2."In the context of the information…

Air Force Day - President Iohannis: You made defending air space true statement of faith

12:12, 20.07.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday sent a message for the Aviation and Air Force Day highlighting their contribution to the development of the Romanian economy and defending the country's air space. He showed that the Aviation Day, celebrated on the same day as that of St. Prophet Elijah the Tishbite,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 12 octombrie 2020
Bucuresti 15°C | 25°C
Iasi 15°C | 23°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 21°C
Timisoara 8°C | 20°C
Constanta 18°C | 23°C
Brasov 13°C | 21°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 22°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 11.10.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 361.651,20 3.404.000,80
II (5/6) 2 60.275,20 -
III (4/6) 439 274,60 -
IV (3/6) 9.254 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.922.721,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 octombrie 2020
USD 4.129
EUR 4.8718
CHF 4.5287
GBP 5.3746
CAD 3.143
XAU 255.135
JPY 3.9129
CNY 0.6113
AED 1.1241
AUD 2.9757
MDL 0.2433
BGN 2.4909

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec