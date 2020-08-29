In Berlin, ForMin Aurescu speaks about Eastern Mediterranean, EU-Russia relations

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu met with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on Friday on the sidelines of an informal Gymnich meeting of EU foreign ministers in Berlin, further to their telephone conversation two days ago, on the day of Rau's taking over the mandate of chief Polish diplomat.The…

- Senior official for European affairs with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Iulia Matei on Monday welcomed Polish ambassador in Bucharest Maciej Lang on a courtesy visit, at the beginning of the diplomat's mission to Romania, to discuss the existing strategic partnership between the two countries…

- Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) said on Wednesday that Cyprus has revised the requirements for entering the country as the COVID-19 pandemic goes on. According to the MAE, Romania remains a category C country, along with Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Portugal, Serbia and Sweden.Also,…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum to assess the current state of bilateral relations and the ways in which they are developed, as part of Romania putting forth a draft of a joint declaration for the establishment…

- The international comedy festival Film 4 Fun, which has reached its 12th edition, will take place online, on the website Film4Fun.ro, starting Thursday until Sunday, a release sent to AGERPRES informs.Spectators from around the world can watch 48 short comedies from 20 countries - Argentina,…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday received the agreed Ambassador of the Polish Republic in Bucharest, Maciej Lang, who presented his credentials, on which occasion the two officials reviewed the excellent stage of the bilateral relation of a strategic partnership between the two…

- Senior strategic affairs official with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Dan Neculaescu participated on Thursday in a virtual ministerial meeting on the Eastern Partnership (EaP) that focused on EU support measures amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current challenges in terms of misinformation.…

- Romania participates in one of the most ambitious international assistance projects - "Team Europe", which was the main topic on the agenda of European officials at the informal meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, and at the same time our country is part of "The Coronavirus Global Response" fundraising…