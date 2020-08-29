In Berlin, ForMin Aurescu speaks about Eastern Mediterranean, EU-Russia relations

Stiri Recomandate

Formulă revoluționară pentru construcția drumurilor

Formulă revoluționară pentru construcția drumurilor

Suedezii sunt considerați, de multe ori, un model de comportament. Mai ales în ultima vreme s-a tot vorbit despre modelul suedez, în contextul pandemiei. Acum e vorba despre altceva însă. Dar tot legat de acești suedezi, care nu se dezmint. Mulți dintre analiști își pun întrebarea „oare în… [citeste mai departe]

29 august: Tăierea Capului Sfântului Ioan Botezătorul. Nu se bea vin roșu, nu se mănâncă fructe rotunde, nu se folosește cuțitul

29 august: Tăierea Capului Sfântului Ioan Botezătorul. Nu se bea vin roșu, nu se mănâncă fructe rotunde, nu se folosește cuțitul

Biserica Ortodoxă cinsteşte în fiecare an, pe 29 august, prin zi de post, Tăierea Capului Sfântului Ioan Înaintemergătorul şi… [citeste mai departe]

Tradiții, obiceiuri și interdicții de Tăierea Capului Sfântului Ioan Botezătorul: Nu ai voie să folosești cuțitul, să mănânci fructe rotunde, dar nici usturoi și ceapă

Tradiții, obiceiuri și interdicții de Tăierea Capului Sfântului Ioan Botezătorul: Nu ai voie să folosești cuțitul, să mănânci fructe rotunde, dar nici usturoi și ceapă

Ziarul Unirea Tradiții, obiceiuri și interdicții… [citeste mai departe]

PSD cere demisia lui Marcel Vela: ”Nu e mai cinstit să îi lăsați pe Duduieni să organizeze alegerile?!”

PSD cere demisia lui Marcel Vela: ”Nu e mai cinstit să îi lăsați pe Duduieni să organizeze alegerile?!”

Marcel Vela trebuie să demisioneze, în condițiile în care „șmecheria cu suspendarea din Comisia pentru organizarea alegerilor nu merge”, se arată într-o postare a PSD pe Facebook.… [citeste mai departe]

Suveranitatea - insuccese și dezamăgiri

Suveranitatea - insuccese și dezamăgiri

S-a obținut independența statală, dar nu s-a stiut ce de facut cu ea. S-a obținut libertatea mult dorită, dar nu s-a stiut cum ar putea fi ea aplicată într-un proces independent de existență.  S-a obținut tot ceea ce s-a dorit de zeci de decenii, dar… Iar acum, peste 29 ani de independență, poporul… [citeste mai departe]

Mai rău decât credeam

Mai rău decât credeam

 A trecut și turul preliminar, a cărui desfășurare în format nou, adică în partidă unică, pe terenul celei mai norocoase la tragerea la sorți, vă mărturisesc că mie îmi place mai mult decât varianta veche, cu tur - retur. Ideea e ca fotbalul de performanță nu permite ieșirea din priză ori visarea, ... [citeste mai departe]

MAE: Străinii nu mai pot intra în Ucraina până la sfârșitul lunii septembrie. Excepții

MAE: Străinii nu mai pot intra în Ucraina până la sfârșitul lunii septembrie. Excepții

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE) informează că începând cu data de 29 august, ora 00,00, până pe 28 septembrie este interzisă intrarea cetăţenilor străini şi apatrizilor pe teritoriul Ucrainei. Excepţie fac următoarele… [citeste mai departe]

Marko Bela, interviu tranşant în presa maghiară: Transilvania nu poate să revină Ungariei

Marko Bela, interviu tranşant în presa maghiară: Transilvania nu poate să revină Ungariei

"Transilvania nu poate să revină Ungariei, deoarece românii sunt în majoritate de mult timp, iar astăzi aici locuiesc douăzeci și ceva la sută maghiari și șaptezeci și ceva la sută români. Situația este complicată… [citeste mai departe]

Canicula la Satu Mare. Vezi ce spun meteorologii

Canicula la Satu Mare. Vezi ce spun meteorologii

In zilele de 29, 30, 31 august temperaturile vor ajunge chiar şi până la 37 de grade, canicula şi disconfortul termic resimţindu-se în întreaga ţară, anunța meteorologii. Satu Mare se afla sub Cod galben de canicula în acest week-end. În intervalul menţionat, în zonele de câmpie și de podiș disconfortul… [citeste mai departe]

Un gigant mondial, prezent și în România, dă afară! 4 mii de oameni rămân pe drumuri

Un gigant mondial, prezent și în România, dă afară! 4 mii de oameni rămân pe drumuri

Dezastru total creat de către pandemia de coronavirus. COVID-19 a generat o criză sanitară fără precedent pe tot mapamondul. Mai mult decât atât, toate economiile lumii sunt aproape de un colaps mult mai mare decât cel… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

In Berlin, ForMin Aurescu speaks about Eastern Mediterranean, EU-Russia relations

Publicat:
In Berlin, ForMin Aurescu speaks about Eastern Mediterranean, EU-Russia relations

, the second day of the informal Gymnich meeting of the EU foreign ministers, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, spoke about the situation in and EU relations with Turkey, as well as EU-Russia relations.

The geopolitical implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and the EU's strategic response was rescheduled for the next meeting of the , due to lack of time, according to a press statement released by Romania's (MAE) on Friday.

In his remarks on Turkey, Aurescu reiterated his concern with continuing…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ForMin Aurescu meets his Polish counterpart in Berlin

08:36, 29.08.2020 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu met with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on Friday on the sidelines of an informal Gymnich meeting of EU foreign ministers in Berlin, further to their telephone conversation two days ago, on the day of Rau's taking over the mandate of chief Polish diplomat.The…

Senior official Matei welcomes incoming Polish ambassador Lang

21:35, 24.08.2020 - Senior official for European affairs with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Iulia Matei on Monday welcomed Polish ambassador in Bucharest Maciej Lang on a courtesy visit, at the beginning of the diplomat's mission to Romania, to discuss the existing strategic partnership between the two countries…

Prerequisites for entering Cyprus change as COVID-19 pandemic goes on

11:40, 05.08.2020 - Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) said on Wednesday that Cyprus has revised the requirements for entering the country as the COVID-19 pandemic goes on. According to the MAE, Romania remains a category C country, along with Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Portugal, Serbia and Sweden.Also,…

In phone conversation, ForMin Aurescu invites Algerian counterpart Boukadoum to Bucharest

16:10, 30.07.2020 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum to assess the current state of bilateral relations and the ways in which they are developed, as part of Romania putting forth a draft of a joint declaration for the establishment…

International comedy festival Film 4 Fun presents online, until Sunday, 48 films from 20 countries

08:45, 30.07.2020 - The international comedy festival Film 4 Fun, which has reached its 12th edition, will take place online, on the website Film4Fun.ro, starting Thursday until Sunday, a release sent to AGERPRES informs.Spectators from around the world can watch 48 short comedies from 20 countries - Argentina,…

ForMin Aurescu underscores need to stimulate economic exchanges and mutual investments with Poland

16:10, 28.07.2020 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday received the agreed Ambassador of the Polish Republic in Bucharest, Maciej Lang, who presented his credentials, on which occasion the two officials reviewed the excellent stage of the bilateral relation of a strategic partnership between the two…

Senior official Neculaescu attends EaP COVID-19 pandemic meeting

11:18, 12.06.2020 - Senior strategic affairs official with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Dan Neculaescu participated on Thursday in a virtual ministerial meeting on the Eastern Partnership (EaP) that focused on EU support measures amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current challenges in terms of misinformation.…

Romania participates in Team Europe int'l assistance project and "The Coronavirus Global Response" initiative

16:54, 08.06.2020 - Romania participates in one of the most ambitious international assistance projects - "Team Europe", which was the main topic on the agenda of European officials at the informal meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, and at the same time our country is part of "The Coronavirus Global Response" fundraising…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 29 august 2020
Bucuresti 17°C | 37°C
Iasi 18°C | 34°C
Cluj-Napoca 15°C | 31°C
Timisoara 23°C | 35°C
Constanta 21°C | 30°C
Brasov 15°C | 32°C
Baia Mare 18°C | 32°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 27.08.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 189.836,40 1.749.950,80
II (5/6) 6 10.546,46 -
III (4/6) 258 245,26 -
IV (3/6) 4.365 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.007.458,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 august 2020
USD 4.0672
EUR 4.8387
CHF 4.5001
GBP 5.3997
CAD 3.1123
XAU 255.829
JPY 3.8519
CNY 0.5925
AED 1.1073
AUD 2.9757
MDL 0.2462
BGN 2.474

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec