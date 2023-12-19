Iceland’s volcano eruption misses local town

Stiri Recomandate

În România vom avea un Crăciun cu temperaturi pozitive în aproape toată ţara, spun meteorologii

În România vom avea un Crăciun cu temperaturi pozitive în aproape toată ţara, spun meteorologii

În România vom avea un Crăciun cu temperaturi pozitive în aproape toată ţara, spun meteorologii. Şi primele zile ale acestei săptămâni vor fi caracterizate de temperaturi mai ridicate decât în mod normal… [citeste mai departe]

Manifestanții au aruncat cu ouă, roșii și hârtie igienică în clădirea Comisiei Electorale din Belgrad, cerând anularea alegerilor câștigate de Partidul Progresist Sârb

Manifestanții au aruncat cu ouă, roșii și hârtie igienică în clădirea Comisiei Electorală din Belgrad, cerând anularea alegerilor câștigate de Partidul Progresist Sârb

Susținătorii opoziției au organizat un miting… [citeste mai departe]

Până anul viitor, la inceputul lunii ianuarie, se opresc lucrările pe șantierul Centurii Sud/FOTO

Până anul viitor, la inceputul lunii ianuarie, se opresc lucrările pe șantierul Centurii Sud/FOTO

Constructorul român care se ocupă de finalizarea lucrărilor de pe Centura Sud a anunțat că aceasta este ultima săptămână de activitate din acest an. Muncitorii de pe șantier vor lua o pauză până pe8… [citeste mai departe]

Bogați săracii: PSD-ul și PNL-ul își bat joc de sportul băimărean 

Bogați săracii: PSD-ul și PNL-ul își bat joc de sportul băimărean 

Guvernul, reunit luni în ședință, a hotărât să lucreze la Fondul de rezervă bugetară, oferind bani în plus mai multor ministere și instituții centrale. Stupefiant este faptul că în suplimentarea de ieri a Guvernului, a alocat Ministerului Transporturilor… [citeste mai departe]

(doc) Moldovenii vor putea obține cetățenia rusă prin procedură simplificată: Decretul, semnat de Vladimir Putin

(doc) Moldovenii vor putea obține cetățenia rusă prin procedură simplificată: Decretul, semnat de Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin a emis un decret, conform căruia, cetățenii din Republica Moldova, Belarus și Kazahstan, care sunt stabiliți cu traiul în Federația Rusă, vor beneficia… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul „DigiVest", 2,5 milioane de euro bani europeni pentru „creșterea maturității digitale" a firmelor și instituțiilor, prin ADR Vest

Proiectul „DigiVest”, 2,5 milioane de euro bani europeni pentru „creșterea maturității digitale” a firmelor și instituțiilor, prin ADR Vest

Agenția pentru Dezvoltare Regională Vest a semnat cu Autoritatea pentru Digitalizarea României contractul… [citeste mai departe]

Eurodeputatul Benea, despre finanțarea noului sediu al Bibliotecii Județene: „O întârziere de 7 ani, din cauza fostei administrații"

Eurodeputatul Benea, despre finanțarea noului sediu al Bibliotecii Județene: „O întârziere de 7 ani, din cauza fostei administrații”

Eurodeputatul Dragoș Benea, președintele PSD Bacău, face precizări după știrea referitoare la finanțarea prin PNRR pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Exclusiv. Deputatul PNL, Diana Morar, exmatriculată de la Doctorat

Exclusiv. Deputatul PNL, Diana Morar, exmatriculată de la Doctorat

Morar Olivia-Diana, deputat de Bistrița și membru al Partidului Național Liberal (PNL), a fost exmatriculată din programul de studii universitare de doctorat în domeniul Managementului de la Universitatea „Valahia” din Târgoviște. Decizia a fost luată în baza cererii… [citeste mai departe]

Dacă ne dorești noroc/ Adu-ne carne de porc!

Dacă ne dorești noroc/ Adu-ne carne de porc!

O poezie de iarnă face furori pe internet în aceste zile. Pare să se refere la perioada comunistă, când lipsurile erau acute, dar versurile pot fi la fel de actuale.


Iceland’s volcano eruption misses local town

Publicat:
Iceland’s volcano eruption misses local town

Lava from a large volcanic eruption in Iceland appeared to flow away from the only town in the area, offering hope that homes would be spared, geologists and rescue officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The eruption late on Monday on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland spewed lava and smoke more than 100

US launches multinational push to safeguard Red Sea commerce

11:10, 19.12.2023 - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, according to Reuters. Austin, who is on a trip to Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s headquarters…

Germany freezes new spending commitments as budget woes deepen

15:00, 21.11.2023 - The German government has imposed a freeze on most new spending commitments in what an economy ministry spokesperson on Tuesday said was a necessary step as Chancellor Olaf Scholz‘s coalition grapples with a deepening budget crisis, according to Reuters.  The government’s spending plans were thrown…

Iceland shields geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption

14:45, 14.11.2023 - Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwestern part of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption, according to Reuters. Seismic activity and underground lava flows…

Facebook owner faces EU ban on targeted advertising, Norway says

14:25, 01.11.2023 - The European data regulator has agreed to extend a ban on “behavioural advertising” on Facebook and Instagram to cover all 30 countries in the European Union and the European Economic Area, Norway‘s data regulator said late on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  The ban on such advertising, which targets…

Montenegro votes in new government with Milojko Spajic prime minister

12:16, 31.10.2023 - After weeks of negotiations, Montenegro‘s parliament on Tuesday appointed a new government, a coalition of pro-European and pro-Serb parties expected to lead the small Balkan country in its bid to join the European Union, according to Reuters.  The new government, led by economist Milojko Spajic of…

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

15:10, 16.10.2023 - Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed, according to Reuters. Residents of Hamas-ruled Gaza said overnight air strikes were…

NATO to respond if Baltic Sea pipeline damage deliberate says Stoltenberg

11:45, 12.10.2023 - NATO will discuss damage to a gas pipeline and data cable running between member states Finland and Estonia, and will mount a “determined” response if a deliberate attack is proven, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Damage to the Balticconnector pipeline…

Ukrainian president visits Romania to discuss Black Sea region security

12:01, 10.10.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he had arrived in Bucharest for talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on security cooperation in the Black Sea region, according to Reuters.  Kyiv is fighting a full-scale Russian invasion that has involved frequent air strikes on Ukrainian…


