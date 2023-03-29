Hungary says ‘grievances’ hold up ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession

Stiri Recomandate

„Cascadorii râsului”. Un pungaș a evadat chiar din mașina poliției, în inima Chișinăului în timp ce era dus la pușcăria nr. 13

Un deținut a dat bir cu fugiții din mașina de poliție, în timp ce era escortat la IP Buiucani. Incidentul a avut loc în… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Noi replici între Recean și Vlah: „-Nu e o problemă că ofițerii SIS vor putea avea dublă cetățenie?” „-Sunt mulți cu o singură cetățenie și sunt trădători de patrie”

Bașcanul… [citeste mai departe]

Maghiarii din România se plâng că n-au acces în magistratură pentru că nu stăpânesc bine limba. Aceștia cer locuri speciale la admitere

Maghiarii ar trebui să aibă locuri speciale la admiterea în magistratură, dat fiind că aceștia au un dezavantaj… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu va ține un discurs în format virtual în cadrul Summitului pentru Democrație, găzduit de Joe Biden

Președintele Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, va ține astăzi un discurs în cadrul Summitului pentru Democrație, găzduit de omologul său american, Joe Biden. Anunțul a fost făcut… [citeste mai departe]

RsrchMin Burduja: I think we are at the best point for Romanias digital transformation

Romania is at the best point for its digital transformation, having a commitment at the highest level of the state that digital transformation is an utmost priority for the country, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation… [citeste mai departe]

Senate clears Law on service pensions

The Senate plenary adopted on Wednesday, by 79 votes "in favour" and 37 "against," the draft law initiated by the Government to amend and supplement certain regulations in the area of service pensions, told Agerpres.The Government states in the explanatory memorandum that, currently, the legislative acts regulating service pensions… [citeste mai departe]

Astronomii au descoperit un „monstru” cosmic de 30.000.000.000 ori mai masiv decât Soarele

O gaură neagră ultra-masivă, cu o masă de aproximativ 30 de miliarde de ori mai mare decât cea a Soarelui, a fost descoperită de o echipă de astronomi britanici, relatează miercuri agenția DPA și LiveScience, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

PM Ciuca: The 1923 Constitution founded economic liberalism, guaranteeing private property, contractual freedom

Romania's 1923 Constitution founded economic liberalism in the spirit of its times with its two fundamental elements: guaranteeing private property and securing contractual freedom,… [citeste mai departe]

În numele Statului. Statului paralel

  În numele Statului. Statului paralel. Cînd Rareș Bogdan a zis că pe Aurescu nu l-a numit nici el, și nici PNL, ci statul, toți liberalii ascunși în spatele lui au simțit un frison: poate răzvrătirea a mers mult prea departe, poate se supără ăștia pe noi, poate ne-am dat foc ... [citeste mai departe]

WTA Miami Open: Sorana Cîrstea vs Aryna Sabalenka - Misiune dificilă pentru româncă

Sorana Cârstea - Aryna Sabalenka, meci contând pentru sferturile de finală ale turneului de tenis de la Miami, este programat, miercuri, 22 martie, în sesiunea care începe de la ora 20:00 (ora României), şi va fi transmis în direct… [citeste mai departe]


Hungary says ‘grievances’ hold up ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession

Hungary says ‘grievances’ hold up ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession

Hungary is holding up Sweden’s admission to NATO because of grievances over criticism by Stockholm of ‘s policies, the Hungarian government spokesman said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Bridging the gap will require effort on both sides, spokesman said. Sweden and its neighbour Finland asked to join the NATO military […] The post Hungary says ‘grievances’ hold up ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Hungary moves toward NATO expansion with Sweden, Finland visits

13:20, 07.03.2023 - Hungary edged closer to approving the expansion of NATO following months of foot-dragging with a visit to Sweden and Finland by a delegation from Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling party, according to Bloomberg. The lawmakers arrived in Stockholm on Tuesday and will have a meeting in Helsinki on Wednesday.…

Turkey’s NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9

12:20, 27.02.2023 - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that talks with Sweden and Finland regarding their NATO membership bids would resume on March 9, after being suspended in January in the wake of a Koran-burning protest in Stockholm, according to Reuters. Turkey had previously cancelled a trilateral…

Finnish parliament sets date to vote on NATO ratification

13:15, 17.02.2023 - Finland‘s parliament will vote on February 28 to approve the necessary legislation that will allow the country to eventually become a member of NATO, Finnish parliament’s head of foreign affairs committee said on Friday, according to Reuters. The legislation is likely to be passed, given that most members…

Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind

10:00, 10.02.2023 - Finnish parliamentary groups are expected to discuss on Friday when to ratify NATO’s founding treaties, in a move that could lead the country to proceed with membership ahead of neighbouring Sweden, amid growing support among the Finnish public to go it alone, according to Reuters. The two Nordic countries…

U.S. Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval

10:05, 03.02.2023 - The U.S. Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after…

Hungary to veto EU nuclear sanctions against Russia

13:30, 27.01.2023 - Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built…

ECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone members

14:36, 25.01.2023 - The European Central Bank agreed with six non-euro zone members to cooperate more closely on bank supervision matters, including in exchanging information about cross-border supervised banks, it said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The agreement covers the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Poland,…

Sweden makes regulatory push to allow new nuclear reactors

10:40, 11.01.2023 - Sweden is preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations to boost electricity production in the Nordic country and bolster energy security, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Kristersson has made expanding nuclear power generation…


