Hungary says ‘grievances’ hold up ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession

- Hungary edged closer to approving the expansion of NATO following months of foot-dragging with a visit to Sweden and Finland by a delegation from Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling party, according to Bloomberg. The lawmakers arrived in Stockholm on Tuesday and will have a meeting in Helsinki on Wednesday.…

- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that talks with Sweden and Finland regarding their NATO membership bids would resume on March 9, after being suspended in January in the wake of a Koran-burning protest in Stockholm, according to Reuters. Turkey had previously cancelled a trilateral…

- Finland‘s parliament will vote on February 28 to approve the necessary legislation that will allow the country to eventually become a member of NATO, Finnish parliament’s head of foreign affairs committee said on Friday, according to Reuters. The legislation is likely to be passed, given that most members…

- Finnish parliamentary groups are expected to discuss on Friday when to ratify NATO’s founding treaties, in a move that could lead the country to proceed with membership ahead of neighbouring Sweden, amid growing support among the Finnish public to go it alone, according to Reuters. The two Nordic countries…

- The U.S. Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after…

- Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built…

- The European Central Bank agreed with six non-euro zone members to cooperate more closely on bank supervision matters, including in exchanging information about cross-border supervised banks, it said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The agreement covers the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Poland,…

- Sweden is preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations to boost electricity production in the Nordic country and bolster energy security, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Kristersson has made expanding nuclear power generation…