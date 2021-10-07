Hungary offers to care for Romanian COVID-19 patients

Stiri Recomandate

Mare nedreptate pentru mulți locuitori din județul Mureș

Mare nedreptate pentru mulți locuitori din județul Mureș

Răzbunarea "galbenă" a lui superman Cîțu Aseară, Guvernul demis – condus încă de prim-ministrul Florin Cîţu – a adoptat o Hotărâre prin care acordă instituţiilor administraţiei publice locale suma de puţin peste un miliard de lei (respectiv 10.000 de miliarde de lei vechi), bani din… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ UDMR dă marele semnal: Noi suntem deschişi la orice discuţie şi cu cei de la PSD

ULTIMA ORĂ UDMR dă marele semnal: Noi suntem deschişi la orice discuţie şi cu cei de la PSD

Ministrul Dezvoltării, Cseke Attila, a declarat, joi seară, că UDMR este deschis la discuţii cu USR şi cu PSD pentru formarea majorităţii, mai ales că este nevoie de un nou guvern, având în vedere situaţia pandemică… [citeste mai departe]

Valeriu Gheorghiţă: În decembrie aşteptăm primele tranşe din vaccinul Pfizer pentru grupa de vârstă 5-11 ani

Valeriu Gheorghiţă: În decembrie aşteptăm primele tranşe din vaccinul Pfizer pentru grupa de vârstă 5-11 ani

Vaccinul anti-COVID de la Pfizer pentru grupa de vârstă 5-11 ani este aşteptat să fie autorizat în Europa la sfârşitul lunii octombrie ori începutul lunii noiembrie, a… [citeste mai departe]

Tribunalul Constanta, hotarare de maxima importanta pentru toti actualii proprietari ai terenurilor retrocedate pe vremea lui Radu Mazare! (documente)

Tribunalul Constanta, hotarare de maxima importanta pentru toti actualii proprietari ai terenurilor retrocedate pe vremea lui Radu Mazare! (documente)

Tribunalul Constanta a pronuntat intr un proces ce vizeaza mentiunile privind Dosarul Retrocedarilor… [citeste mai departe]

Carambol în centrul Siretului

Carambol în centrul Siretului

O tamponare în lanț în care au fost angrenate trei mașini s-a produs miercuri pe raza orașului Siret. Cel care a provocat accidental care s-a soldat din fericire doar cu pagube materiale a fost un șofer beat alcoolemia lui fiind de 0,94 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat. Acesta s-a ales cu dosar penal. The post Carambol în centrul Siretului… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO + VIDEO | Incendiu de amploare la un mall din Sectorul 3 al Capitalei. Casă mistuită de flăcări - Focul se extinde

FOTO + VIDEO | Incendiu de amploare la un mall din Sectorul 3 al Capitalei. Casă mistuită de flăcări - Focul se extinde

Potrivit primelor informații, a luat foc o casa bătrânească, iar flăcările s-au extins la o alta și există risc de extindere la alte locuințe.,,Incendiul… [citeste mai departe]

Actiuni ale politistilor in Mangalia, Navodari si Medgidia. Au aplicat si amenzi

Actiuni ale politistilor in Mangalia, Navodari si Medgidia. Au aplicat si amenzi

Actiuni pentru verificarea respectarii normelor impuse de Legea 55 2020Politistii continua actiunile pentru verificarea respectarii normelor impuse de Legea 55 2020.La Navodari, au fost legitimate peste 20 de persoane si au fost controlate… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| Cutremur cu magnitudinea 6,1, resimţit la Tokyo: 20 de persoane au fost rănite

VIDEO| Cutremur cu magnitudinea 6,1, resimţit la Tokyo: 20 de persoane au fost rănite

Un cutremur cu magnitudinea preliminară 6,1 şi revizuită la 5,9, care a zguduit joi seară regiunea Tokyo, s-a soldat cu circa 20 de răniţi, în timp ce numeroşi navetişti au rămas blocaţi, iar alimentarea cu apă a fost întreruptă… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinarea obligatorie pentru funcţionarii şi cadrele didactice din Ucraina

Vaccinarea obligatorie pentru funcţionarii şi cadrele didactice din Ucraina

Ucraina impune vaccinarea obligatorie pentru funcţionari şi cadrele didactice. Decizia a fost luată joi, chiar dacă aceasta riscă să provoace proteste în această ţară unde opoziţia faţă de vaccinare este larg răspândită, relatează AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Muncitor prins sub un mal de pământ, în Argeș. A fost transportat la spital în stare foarte gravă

Muncitor prins sub un mal de pământ, în Argeș. A fost transportat la spital în stare foarte gravă

Bărbatul de 30 de ani lucra la o canalizare pentru apă menajeră pe o stradă din orașul Mioveni. Era pe fundul șanțului adânc de 3 metri când un perete s-a dislocat și a căzut peste el.A fost lovit… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Hungary offers to care for Romanian COVID-19 patients

Publicat:
Hungary offers to care for Romanian COVID-19 patients

Hungary has offered neighboring Romania help in caring for coronavirus patients as the country faces an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases and a shortage of intensive care beds, pushing its health care system to the brink of collapse, according to AP News. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sent a letter over the weekend offering assistance […] The post Hungary offers to care for Romanian COVID-19 patients appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills nine people

12:40, 01.10.2021 - Nine people died on Friday when a fire broke out in an intensive care unit at a Romanian hospital treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, according to Reuters.  Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams…

Romanian hospitals fill up with COVID patients amid widespread vaccine refusal

13:50, 23.09.2021 - Romania has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the European Union (EU) and is bracing for a fourth wave of the pandemic that looks set to overwhelm hospitals where medical staff are already stretched thin, according to Reuters.  The EU has fully vaccinated 72% of its adult population and Romania…

Romania a folosit puțin peste jumatate din vaccinurile anti-COVID primite. Sute de mii de doze au expirat

15:40, 21.09.2021 - Romania a reușit sa foloseasca puțin peste jumatate din vaccinurile anti-COVID primite. Aproape 750.000 de doze au expirat, iar alte aproape 200.000 vor depași luna viitoare termenul de valabilitate. Pana luni, 20 septembrie, Romania a primit 18.522.449 de doze de vaccin de la Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca…

Israelienii se pregatesc pentru a patra doza de vaccin anti-COVID

12:11, 05.09.2021 - Cu peste 2,5 milioane de oameni deja imunizati cu trei doze de vaccin anti-COVID-19, coordonatorul luptei cu pandemia din Israel, Salman Zarka, anunța ca țara se pregatește sa puna la dispoziție si a patra doza de vaccin. O alta etapa de vaccinare cu a patra doza de vaccin va fi necesara pentru cei…

Masuri urgente pentru valul 4. Fara lockdown și “permisii” pentru cei vaccinați

15:11, 24.08.2021 - Seful Departamentului pentru Situatii de Urgenta, Raed Arafat, a anunțat, marți, ca se fac pregatiri pentru valul patru al pandemiei de COVID-19, insa nu se ia in discuție un lockdown asemanator celui din anul 2020. Restricții vor exista, insa nu pentru toți, fiind “permisii” pentru unii, adica pentru…

European stocks rise after worst day of year on recovery bets

11:25, 20.07.2021 - European stocks gained after their worst day in seven months as optimism over economic growth and earnings prospects outweighed concerns around the spread of Covid-19 variants, according to Bloomberg.  The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 1% at 8:14 a.m. in London, with cyclical sectors like financials…

European airlines fall as Covid variants threaten travel revival

14:10, 19.07.2021 - European airline and travel stocks tumbled Monday after Britain reimposed quarantine rules for people returning from France, stoking concern that the spread of coronavirus variants could halt a tourism rebound, according to Bloomberg. U.K. discount carrier EasyJet Plc dropped as much as 6.5%, British…

PM Orban: Hungary to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

10:35, 16.07.2021 - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday that Hungary will offer the option of taking a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from 1 August and will make vaccines mandatory for all healthcare workers, according to Reuters.  Orban said doctors will decide which vaccine people should…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 08 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 7°C | 14°C
Iasi 2°C | 16°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 15°C
Timisoara 7°C | 14°C
Constanta 10°C | 16°C
Brasov 3°C | 12°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 03.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 455.199,60 5.959.531,60
II (5/6) 1 151.733,20 -
III (4/6) 285 532,39 -
IV (3/6) 6.416 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.455.478,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2793
EUR 4.9475
CHF 4.6163
GBP 5.8144
CAD 3.4014
XAU 242.202
JPY 3.8396
CNY 0.6638
AED 1.165
AUD 3.1174
MDL 0.245
BGN 2.5296

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec