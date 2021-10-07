Hungary offers to care for Romanian COVID-19 patientsPublicat:
Hungary has offered neighboring Romania help in caring for coronavirus patients as the country faces an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases and a shortage of intensive care beds, pushing its health care system to the brink of collapse, according to AP News. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sent a letter over the weekend offering assistance […] The post Hungary offers to care for Romanian COVID-19 patients appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
