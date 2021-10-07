Hungary offers to care for Romanian COVID-19 patients Hungary has offered neighboring Romania help in caring for coronavirus patients as the country faces an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases and a shortage of intensive care beds, pushing its health care system to the brink of collapse, according to AP News. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sent a letter over the weekend offering assistance […] The post Hungary offers to care for Romanian COVID-19 patients appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Nine people died on Friday when a fire broke out in an intensive care unit at a Romanian hospital treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, according to Reuters. Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams…

- Romania has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the European Union (EU) and is bracing for a fourth wave of the pandemic that looks set to overwhelm hospitals where medical staff are already stretched thin, according to Reuters. The EU has fully vaccinated 72% of its adult population and Romania…

- Romania a reușit sa foloseasca puțin peste jumatate din vaccinurile anti-COVID primite. Aproape 750.000 de doze au expirat, iar alte aproape 200.000 vor depași luna viitoare termenul de valabilitate. Pana luni, 20 septembrie, Romania a primit 18.522.449 de doze de vaccin de la Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca…

- Cu peste 2,5 milioane de oameni deja imunizati cu trei doze de vaccin anti-COVID-19, coordonatorul luptei cu pandemia din Israel, Salman Zarka, anunța ca țara se pregatește sa puna la dispoziție si a patra doza de vaccin. O alta etapa de vaccinare cu a patra doza de vaccin va fi necesara pentru cei…

- Seful Departamentului pentru Situatii de Urgenta, Raed Arafat, a anunțat, marți, ca se fac pregatiri pentru valul patru al pandemiei de COVID-19, insa nu se ia in discuție un lockdown asemanator celui din anul 2020. Restricții vor exista, insa nu pentru toți, fiind “permisii” pentru unii, adica pentru…

- European stocks gained after their worst day in seven months as optimism over economic growth and earnings prospects outweighed concerns around the spread of Covid-19 variants, according to Bloomberg. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 1% at 8:14 a.m. in London, with cyclical sectors like financials…

- European airline and travel stocks tumbled Monday after Britain reimposed quarantine rules for people returning from France, stoking concern that the spread of coronavirus variants could halt a tourism rebound, according to Bloomberg. U.K. discount carrier EasyJet Plc dropped as much as 6.5%, British…

- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday that Hungary will offer the option of taking a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from 1 August and will make vaccines mandatory for all healthcare workers, according to Reuters. Orban said doctors will decide which vaccine people should…