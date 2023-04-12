Government okays Romania's association with the Global Offshore Wind Alliance

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) increased by 21.6% in February 2023, compared to the same month last year, but decreased by 0.3% compared to the previous month, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).According to the quoted…

- The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that, on Friday, 85,631 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 8,101 Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, about 168,940 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more…

- The Government will intensify its support to local farmers and producers in order to increase the processing, transformation and refining of agricultural products in Romania, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Friday, during a meeting with representatives of the…

- The Constanta National Company of Sea Ports Administration (CNAPM) organised on Wednesday, in order to promote the potential of the Romanian seaport, the 15th edition of the Constanta Port Day in Budapest.According to CNAPM, the event in Budapest offers the representatives of the Port of Constanta…

- The Government approved in Wednesday's meeting a draft law for the ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Romania and North Macedonia on strengthening cooperation in the area of internal control and the prevention and combating of corruption, signed on September 15, 2022, in Bucharest.According…

- The number of motor vehicles produced in Romania in the first two months of 2023 reached 87,328 units, up 10.14% y-o-y, according to data published on Tuesday by the Association of Romanian Automobile Manufacturers (ACAROM).In February 2023, the national production of motor vehicles was 48,760 units,…

- Fiscal controls will be more numerous, more efficient, faster and directed towards certain risk areas due to the digitization of the fiscal administration and the introduction of almost real-time reporting of taxes and fees, according to an analysis by PwC Romania.At the same time, documentary checks…

- Romania's net coal production totaled, in the first 11 months of 2022, 2.828 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), 1.7pct higher (48,400 toe) than in the same period of 2021, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…