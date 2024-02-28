Government informs that 125,000 euros is Romania's voluntary financial contribution to OECD budget

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- State aid beneficiaries affected by the ROBOR increase, in the context of the economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be backed through a de minimis aid scheme of over 86 million RON / 17 million euros, the Ministry of Finance announced on Friday. The draft normative act aimed at…

- Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu spoke on Wednesday, on the first day of her participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, about the support Romania is giving to the Western Balkans countries in terms of their European path, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs in a press release sent…

- In the process of Romania's accession to the Schengen area, the Multifunctional Centre for Schengen Training (CMPS) has trained thousands of staff with responsibilities in border control, visa policy, migration, asylum and police cooperation.According to the CMPS, the institution is a specialised…

- Romania will receive a 100 million euro loan from the World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development - IBRD) to improve judicial services, according to the agreement ratified by law on Wednesday by President Klaus Iohannis.According to the Agreement, the Ministry of Justice is…

- The Government approved on Thursday the Emergency Ordinance that provides for the increase in basic salaries for education staff by 20%, on average, in 2024, in two installments: from January 1, respectively from June 1, 2024.According to a press release from the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity,…

- The Ministry of Finance published Romania's Green Bonds Framework, a reference document for the issuance of sovereign green bonds to finance expenditure on projects that contribute directly to Romania's environmental and sustainable development objectives.According to a Ministry of Finance press…

- Gross government debt according to EU methodology to be kept below 52.5pct of GDP over 2024 - 2027The gross government debt according to the EU methodology will be maintained, in the period 2024 - 2027, at a level that will not exceed 52.5% of the GDP, according to the Report on the macroeconomic…

- Romania represents a "top partner" of Kazakhstan in terms of investments and trade, the minister of Foreign Affairs of this country, deputy prime minister Murat Nurtleu, declared on Tuesday, during a press statement held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters.According to him, the discussions…