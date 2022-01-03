Germany calls nuclear power ‘dangerous,’ rejects EU plan

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- France and Germany bear a “special responsibility” to make the European Union a stronger world power as Paris assumes the bloc’s rotating presidency, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told AFP on Friday, according to France24. Germany’s coalition government has said it wants to increase the…

- The number of finance jobs shifting from Britain to the European Union due to Brexit is less than initially expected despite billions of euros in share trading moving to the bloc and London losing most of its access to EU capital markets, consultants EY said on Monday, according to Reuters. Britain…

- Major powers and Iran have yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the 2015 nuclear deal, which will very soon become “an empty shell” without progress, senior British, French and German diplomats said on Monday, according to Reuters. “As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down…

- Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday evening a series of rules for the quarantine of those arriving in Romania and stated that rules are valid between December 10 and January 8, according to Romania-Insider. Those arriving from the European Union, European…

- Poland is stepping up security at its border with Belarus as tensions at its eastern border may intensify on Monday as hundreds of migrants gathering at the Belarusian side are expected to try to enter the European Union country in one group, according to Bloomberg. “We’re now seeing the largest attempt…

- The United States and Romania announced plans to build a “first-of-a-kind” small modular reactor (SMR) plant in Romania, the White House said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The White House stated that the deployment of SMR technology will be an essential contributor to a decarbonised power sector…

- The auction website of Germany’s law enforcement agencies experienced a bitcoin-fueled frenzy on Monday midday as cryptocurrency investors sought to snap up a bargain, according to Bloomberg. Next to a Porsche Cayenne and a harp, a stash of bitcoin seized by prosecutors started being posted at noon…

- France, Finland, the Czech Republic and other central and eastern European countries have jointly pushed for nuclear energy in the European Union‘s upcoming sustainable finance rules, the Czech Industry Ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. The European Commission is expected to make a decision…