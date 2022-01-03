Germany calls nuclear power ‘dangerous,’ rejects EU plan

Stiri Recomandate

Timp de 9 ore s-au luptat salvamontiștii prahoveni să salveze viața unei femei

Timp de 9 ore s-au luptat salvamontiștii prahoveni să salveze viața unei femei

Timp de 9 ore s-au luptat salvamontiștii prahoveni să salveze viața unei femei care a căzut în zona Coștila-Gălbinele, din Bucegi, suferind numeroase traumatisme.  A fost o intervenție dificilă a salvatorilor montani aparținând SPJ Salvamont… [citeste mai departe]

Majoritatea cetățenilor din Sebeș sunt în imposibilitatea de a-și achita taxele și impozitele locale în format fizic, din cauza certificatului verde

Majoritatea cetățenilor din Sebeș sunt în imposibilitatea de a-și achita taxele și impozitele locale în format fizic, din cauza certificatului verde

Conform informațiilor de care dispunem, peste 60% din populația adultă din Sebeș nu are certificat… [citeste mai departe]

Au furat vaci de la o fermă din Dorolea! Trei bărbați din Bistrița și Livezile au ajuns pe mâna polițiștilor

Au furat vaci de la o fermă din Dorolea! Trei bărbați din Bistrița și Livezile au ajuns pe mâna polițiștilor

Trei bărbați din Bistrița și Livezile sunt cercetați pentru furt calificat, după ce au sustras de la o fermă din Dorolea 11 vaci, care au fost duse la un abator din Suceava… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Vrancea: Pompierii vrânceni au intervenit pentru 80 de situaţii de urgenţă în ultimele trei zile

ISU Vrancea: Pompierii vrânceni au intervenit pentru 80 de situaţii de urgenţă în ultimele trei zile

Pompierii vrânceni au intervenit pentru 80 de situaţii de urgenţă în ultimele trei zile, între care mai multe incendii în locuinţe, a informat, luni, Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă… [citeste mai departe]

În SUA a fost autorizată administrarea celei de-a treia doze de vaccin Pfizer pentru copiii între 12 și 15 ani

În SUA a fost autorizată administrarea celei de-a treia doze de vaccin Pfizer pentru copiii între 12 și 15 ani

În Statele Unite ale Americii a fost autorizată, luni, administrarea celei de-a treia doze de vaccin Pfizer pentru copiii între 12 și 15 ani. Autoritățile sanitare din SUA… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul care a fraierit polițiștii de frontieră pe Aeroportul Cluj, prins în Timiș. S-a săturat să se ascundă

Bărbatul care a fraierit polițiștii de frontieră pe Aeroportul Cluj, prins în Timiș. S-a săturat să se ascundă

Bărbatul care a fugit de sub paza polițiștilor de frontieră de la Aeroportul Cluj a fost prins în Timiș.În 3 ianuarie 2022, la ora 16:00, polițiștii Serviciului … [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu puternic la Lunca! Flăcările amenință și casele vecine

Incendiu puternic la Lunca! Flăcările amenință și casele vecine

Focul a cuprins un adăpost de animale în localitatea Lunca din comuna Șieuț. Există un risc mare ca incendiul să se extindă la casele învecinate. Conform informațiilor oferite de Inspectoratul pentru Situații de Urgență Bistrița-Năsăud, pompierii militari intervin… [citeste mai departe]

Precizări de la Ministerul Educației, referitoare la organizarea olimpiadelor și a concursurilor școlare

Precizări de la Ministerul Educației, referitoare la organizarea olimpiadelor și a concursurilor școlare

Ministerul Educaţiei a precizat, luni, referitor la organizarea olimpiadelor şi concursurilor şcolare, că „din păcate, contextul epidemiologic nu permite reluarea tuturor acestor competiţii… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Germany calls nuclear power ‘dangerous,’ rejects EU plan

Publicat:
Germany calls nuclear power ‘dangerous,’ rejects EU plan

government said Monday that it considers nuclear energy dangerous and objects to proposals that would let the technology remain part of the bloc’s plans for a climate-friendly future, according to AP News. Germany is on course to switch off its remaining three nuclear power plants at the end of this year […] The post Germany calls nuclear powerdangerous,’ rejects EU plan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Germany backs France for ‘more sovereign’ Europe as Paris set for turn at EU presidency

14:05, 31.12.2021 - France and Germany bear a “special responsibility” to make the European Union a stronger world power as Paris assumes the bloc’s rotating presidency, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told AFP on Friday, according to France24. Germany’s coalition government has said it wants to increase the…

London banking job exodus to EU slows despite Brexit

12:15, 20.12.2021 - The number of finance jobs shifting from Britain to the European Union due to Brexit is less than initially expected despite billions of euros in share trading moving to the bloc and London losing most of its access to EU capital markets, consultants EY said on Monday, according to Reuters. Britain…

European diplomats: nuclear deal with Iran will soon be ’empty shell’

10:45, 14.12.2021 - Major powers and Iran have yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the 2015 nuclear deal, which will very soon become “an empty shell” without progress, senior British, French and German diplomats said on Monday, according to Reuters. “As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down…

Covid-19: Romania announces new entry restrictions

11:05, 07.12.2021 - Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday evening a series of rules for the quarantine of those arriving in Romania and stated that rules are valid between December 10 and January 8, according to Romania-Insider.  Those arriving from the European Union, European…

Poland warns large migrant group may try to enter from Belarus

17:16, 08.11.2021 - Poland is stepping up security at its border with Belarus as tensions at its eastern border may intensify on Monday as hundreds of migrants gathering at the Belarusian side are expected to try to enter the European Union country in one group, according to Bloomberg. “We’re now seeing the largest attempt…

US and Romania to build nuclear power facility

13:26, 03.11.2021 - The United States and Romania announced plans to build a “first-of-a-kind” small modular reactor (SMR) plant in Romania, the White House said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The White House stated that the deployment of SMR technology will be an essential contributor to a decarbonised power sector…

German sale of seized bitcoin stash sparks clamor for bargains

14:06, 25.10.2021 - The auction website of Germany’s law enforcement agencies experienced a bitcoin-fueled frenzy on Monday midday as cryptocurrency investors sought to snap up a bargain, according to Bloomberg. Next to a Porsche Cayenne and a harp, a stash of bitcoin seized by prosecutors started being posted at noon…

France, Czech Republic and others push for nuclear in EU’s green investment rules

17:05, 11.10.2021 - France, Finland, the Czech Republic and other central and eastern European countries have jointly pushed for nuclear energy in the European Union‘s upcoming sustainable finance rules, the Czech Industry Ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The European Commission is expected to make a decision…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 04 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti 2°C | 13°C
Iasi 4°C | 9°C
Cluj-Napoca 5°C | 12°C
Timisoara 5°C | 11°C
Constanta 6°C | 12°C
Brasov 0°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 31.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 3.849.763,36
II (5/6) 11 26.667,52 -
III (4/6) 679 432,02 -
IV (3/6) 15.321 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.896.078,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.3559
EUR 4.9474
CHF 4.7725
GBP 5.8856
CAD 3.4356
XAU 255.758
JPY 3.784
CNY 0.6853
AED 1.1859
AUD 3.1589
MDL 0.2462
BGN 2.5295

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec