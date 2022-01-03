Germany calls nuclear power ‘dangerous,’ rejects EU planPublicat:
The German government said Monday that it considers nuclear energy dangerous and objects to European Union proposals that would let the technology remain part of the bloc’s plans for a climate-friendly future, according to AP News. Germany is on course to switch off its remaining three nuclear power plants at the end of this year […] The post Germany calls nuclear power ‘dangerous,’ rejects EU plan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
