Germany and France push for huge spending to compete with USPublicat:
Germany and France warned that European businesses will need to unleash investments on a nearly unparalleled scale to keep from falling behind US and Chinese firms as countries revamp their economies to make them more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Paris Sunday to discuss how […] The post Germany and France push for huge spending to compete with US appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine
15:21, 18.01.2023 - Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…
Turkey-Bulgaria LNG deal opens quiet corner of Europe gas market
13:25, 03.01.2023 - Turkey gave Bulgaria access to its liquefied natural gas terminals, opening up a tightly controlled corner of the European gas market that could help diversify the region’s supply mix, according to Bloomberg. Bulgaria’s state-owned Bulgargaz EAD will be able to import LNG via Turkey’s terminals and…
US to add more than 30 Chinese companies to trade blacklist
11:16, 14.12.2022 - The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers, according to Bloomberg. The US Department…
NATO states race to contain fallout after missile hits Poland
10:45, 16.11.2022 - US President Joe Biden and key European leaders are urging caution after a missile struck a Polish village just over the border from Ukraine, as doubts grow over whether Russia was to blame and, if so, whether it had been an accident, according to Bloomberg. The attack, which killed two people at a…
Macron seeks to allay concerns over France’s nuclear arms policy
12:06, 09.11.2022 - President Emmanuel Macron will attempt to assure allies that France hasn’t changed its nuclear strategy when he presents the country’s new military goals in the southern city of Toulon on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. In a televised interview last month, the French leader said he would not respond…
Le Maire says Europe energy independence would cut inflation
11:30, 07.11.2022 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire stepped up demands for the European Union to take swift and firm action to respond to U.S. President Joe Biden’s climate law, according to Bloomberg. France is concerned that several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act discourage investment in the EU and…
Scholz lands in Beijing for talks with Xi amid Europe tensions
10:45, 04.11.2022 - Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz their nations should unite for peace in a “chaotic” world, a call for closer ties that comes amid strains between Brussels and Beijing, according to Bloomberg. The two leaders held their first in-person talks since Scholz took office Friday…
French growth slows as Europe frets over recession
12:15, 28.10.2022 - Hopes that the euro zone can stave off a recession got a boost as Germany defied expectations by reporting another quarter of economic growth, though momentum slowed dramatically in France and Spain, according to Bloomberg. Surging energy prices, record inflation and rising interest rates are weighing…