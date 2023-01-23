Germany and France push for huge spending to compete with US

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…

- Turkey gave Bulgaria access to its liquefied natural gas terminals, opening up a tightly controlled corner of the European gas market that could help diversify the region’s supply mix, according to Bloomberg. Bulgaria’s state-owned Bulgargaz EAD will be able to import LNG via Turkey’s terminals and…

- The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers, according to Bloomberg. The US Department…

- US President Joe Biden and key European leaders are urging caution after a missile struck a Polish village just over the border from Ukraine, as doubts grow over whether Russia was to blame and, if so, whether it had been an accident, according to Bloomberg. The attack, which killed two people at a…

- President Emmanuel Macron will attempt to assure allies that France hasn’t changed its nuclear strategy when he presents the country’s new military goals in the southern city of Toulon on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. In a televised interview last month, the French leader said he would not respond…

- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire stepped up demands for the European Union to take swift and firm action to respond to U.S. President Joe Biden’s climate law, according to Bloomberg. France is concerned that several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act discourage investment in the EU and…

- Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz their nations should unite for peace in a “chaotic” world, a call for closer ties that comes amid strains between Brussels and Beijing, according to Bloomberg. The two leaders held their first in-person talks since Scholz took office Friday…

- Hopes that the euro zone can stave off a recession got a boost as Germany defied expectations by reporting another quarter of economic growth, though momentum slowed dramatically in France and Spain, according to Bloomberg. Surging energy prices, record inflation and rising interest rates are weighing…