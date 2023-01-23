Germany and France push for huge spending to compete with US

Stiri Recomandate

Constanta a urcat pe podium la Nationalele de spada si la cadeti. Luca Iliuta, de la CSS1, medaliat cu aur (GALERIE FOTO)

Constanta a incheiat Campionatul National de spada, de la Bucuresti, cu medalii si la cadeti, dupa ce sportivii de pe litoral urcasera pe podium la juniori.Astfel,… [citeste mai departe]

Inconștiență pe străzile din Alba Iulia. Doi șoferi drogați, prinși la volan de polițiști

Inconștiență pe străzile din Alba Iulia. Doi șoferi drogați, prinși la volan de polițiști Doi șoferi au fost prinși de polițiștii din Alba Iulia la volan, sub influența drogurilor. Unul dintre șoferi are… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Lugoj, la a șaptea victorie în campionat

Într-un meci contând pentru etapa a 13-a a Diviziei A1 la volei feminin, CSM Lugoj s-a impus cu 3-2 (13-25, 20-25, 28-26, 25-20, 15-13) în partida cu CSO Voluntari 2005, ajungând, astfel, la cea de-a șaptea victorie în actuala ediție de campionat. Punctele formației din Lugoj au fost realizate de:  Yelizaveta… [citeste mai departe]

Marina Almășan, confesiuni amare: „Cel mai puternic am fost judecată pentru finalul căsniciei mele cu Victor Socaciu”

La un an de la moartea lui Victor Socaciu, Marina Almășan explică felul în care a traversat această perioadă și cum îi păstrează memoria vie fostului… [citeste mai departe]

Ce filme noi cu Adam Sandler apar pe Netflix în 2023

În 2023, pe Netflix va apărea o serie importantă de filme pe care Adam Sandler le va produce. De asemenea, în unele dintre ele îl vom regăsi pe simpaticul actor pe lista starurilor din distribuție. Iată despre ce proiecte este vorba. Adam Sandler și compania sa de producție, Happy Maddison Productions,… [citeste mai departe]

Ronaldo, lăudat deja pentru influența asupra noii sale echipei

Antrenorul echipei Al Nassr, Rudi Garcia, a declarat că Cristiano Ronaldo a contribuit decisiv la victoria obținută duminică de noua sa echipă în fața lui Al Ettifaq, chiar dacă nu a fost implicat în singurul gol al meciului. [citeste mai departe]

Ediția limitată Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate – demonstrație de virtuozitate și exclusivism din partea mărcii britanice

Numele lui Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate are două semnificații implicite, date de termenul de încheiere: prima, că este cel mai „tare” din ofertă și a… [citeste mai departe]

20 de ani de când Gigi Becali a preluat Steaua. Cum arăta patronul FCSB în anul 2003 – FOTO

23 ianuarie 2023 este ziua în care se împlinesc 20 de ani de când Gigi Becali a devenit acționar principal la echipa Steaua. A fost tranzacția care a declanșat cel mai mare scandal din fotbalul românesc și un… [citeste mai departe]

Un bunic în vârstă de 74 de ani, lovit de mașină de două ori în aceeași zi. Bărbatul se află în stare gravă

Un bărbat în vârstă de 74 de ani a fost implicat în două accidente rutiere, în cursul zilei de duminică, 22 ianuarie. Bărbatul se afla în stare gravă la Spitalul… [citeste mai departe]

Brexit a dat înapoi cu 15 ani comerțul britanic: „Lasă în urmă un istoric al eșecului și promisiunilor încălcate”

Guvernele conservatoare succesive britanice au fost acuzate că lasă în urmă „un istoric al eșecului și încălcărilor de promisiuni”, în condițiile în… [citeste mai departe]


Germany and France push for huge spending to compete with US

Publicat:
Germany and France warned that European businesses will need to unleash investments on a nearly unparalleled scale to keep from falling behind US and Chinese firms as countries revamp their economies to make them more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg. and French President Emmanuel Macron met in to discuss how […] The post Germany and France push for huge spending to compete with US appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

