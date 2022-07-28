German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), increased by 8.5% on the year, following an 8.2% […] The post German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s consumer prices inflation rose by 15.01% year-on-year in June, compared to 14.49% in May, the national statistical office, INS said on Tuesday, according to See News. Food prices rose 14.67% year-on-year in June, while non-food prices added 17.92%, INS said in a statement. Prices of services…

- Sweden and Finland on Wednesday looked set for fast-track membership of NATO after Turkey lifted a veto on them joining, at a summit where the U.S.-led alliance is due to adopt a broad strategy focused on Russian and China for the next decade, according to Reuters. After talks in Madrid, Turkish President…

- European leaders will formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine but a reminder that the 27-nation bloc will need a major overhaul as it looks to enlarge again, according to Reuters. “History is on the march,”…

- The European Parliament will on Wednesday try again to agree more ambitious climate change policies, after rejecting them in a divisive first vote that threatened to delay the EU’s green agenda, according to Reuters. Lawmakers rejected reforms to the European Union’s carbon market this month over disputes…

- The European Central Bank (ECB) will pull the plug on years of stimulus on Thursday and signal a string of rate hikes to fight surging inflation, leaving markets only to guess the size and speed of policy tightening, according to Reuters. With inflation at a record-high 8.1% and broadening quickly,…

- Poland said on Monday it had terminated its agreement with Russia to receive Russian gas via the Yamal pipeline, after Warsaw rejected a demand to pay for the fuel in roubles and Moscow responded by cutting off supplies in April, according to Reuters. Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa, who announced…

- The European Council’s President Charles Michel said on Thursday the European Union would support a speedier accession of Serbia into the wealthy bloc and help the Balkan country dependent on Russian gas and oil to diversify its energy supplies, according to Reuters. “We need to speed up EU integration…

- The French environment and energy minister Barbara Pompili said on Thursday that she was confident European Union member states will reach a consensus on how to end Russian oil imports by the end of this week, according to Reuters. “Some countries are more dependent on Russian oil than others, and…