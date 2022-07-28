German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply

Stiri Recomandate

Petre Daea: Nu e nicio palmă de pământ în România să nu fie afectată de seceta pedologică (video)

Ministrul Agriculturii, Petre Daea, a declarat joi, la Antena 3, care deși situația culturilor de grâu este bună, situațiile porumbului și floarea-soarelui sunt dramatice. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

FCSB se riDică: Saburtalo, strivită într-o atmosferă electrizantă. Urmează o echipă la fel de firavă

Schimbarea antrenorului a „resuscitat“ vicecampioana României într-un moment crucial! Pentru că, joi seară, pe o „Arenă Naţională“ care a vibrat din primul minut, formaţia din Berceni… [citeste mai departe]

Buhnici, derapaj şi în 2021, când a văzut o femeie „mai săracă decât el” că mânca o merdenea: „Nu simţi că este ceva în neregulă cu viaţa ta?“

Vloggerul George Buhnici, care a stârnit recent un scandal imens după… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă Suceava îmbunătăţeşte infrastructura electrică, de ventilare şi pe cea de fluide medicale, prin POIM

Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă (SJU) Suceava va îmbunătăţi infrastructura electrică, de ventilare şi tratare a aerului şi va… [citeste mai departe]

Nina Moica: „La Jilava era frig, foame și umilință. «Mișcă, bandito!»”

Astă-seară, în penultima zi a Școlii de Vară „Fenomenul Pitești”, Nina Moica (79 de ani) a făcut declarații cutremurătoare despre experiența detenției din perioada comunistă, despre cum a reușit o adolescentă arestată la 15 ani să reziste… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Un preot al Bisericii Ortodoxe Ruse l-a luat la bătaie cu o cruce pe un preot ucrainean din cauza lui Kirill

Răfuială între preoți ortodocși afiliați la patriarhii diferite. Un preot al Bisericii Ortodoxe Ruse a fost filmat când atacă un preot al Bisericii Ortodoxe Ucrainene,… [citeste mai departe]

Jucătoarea franceză Caroline Garcia o va întâlni pe Iga Swiatek în sferturi de finală la Varşovia (WTA)

Jucătoarea franceză Caroline Garcia, locul 45 WTA, o va întâlni vineri pe poloneza Iga Swiatek, numărul 1 mondial al tenisului feminin, în sferturile de finală ale turneului WTA 250… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la anexele unei gospodării din municipiul Petroșani, în zona Sălătruc

În această seară, pompierii Detașamentului Petroșani au fost solicitați să intervină pentru stingerea unui incendiu ce a cuprins trei anexe din lemn ale unei case din municipiul Petroșani. La sosirea echipajelor, incendiul se manifesta… [citeste mai departe]

Federaţia germană de fotbal a renunţat la brandul Mannschaft pentru naţionala masculină

Federaţia germană de fotbal (DFB) a decis joi să renunţe la numele "die Mannschaft" ("echipa") pentru naţionala sa masculină, spunând că este posibil ca acesta să fie un termen recunoscut în străinătate, însă a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Manager interimar la Spitalul din Aiud. Cine va ocupa postul până la organizarea concursului

Manager interimar la Spitalul din Aiud. Cine va ocupa postul până la organizarea concursului Începând de joi, 28 iulie, funcția de manager interimar al Spitalului Municipal Aiud este ocupată de către Anamaria Barbu. … [citeste mai departe]


German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply

Publicat:
German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply

German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other countries (HICP), increased by 8.5% on the year, following an 8.2% […] The post German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

