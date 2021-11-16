German agency suspends certification for Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Stiri Recomandate

Emma Răducanu va încheia anul cu un meci demonstrativ contra Gabrielei Ruse, meci programat la Londra la finele lunii noiembrie

Jucătoarea britanică de tenis Emma Răducanu (20 WTA), campioana de la US Open 2021, va încheia anul cu un meci demonstrativ contra româncei Elena… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinarea copiilor între 5 – 11 ani, în linie dreaptă – VIDEO

Vaccinarea copiilor între 5 – 11 ani va începe luna viitoare. Guvernul Cîțu a aprobat această măsură, iar vaccinarea se va face în curând, în primă fază au fost aprobate 4.000 de kituri. Valeriu Gheorghiță, anunț despre imunizarea copiilor „Platforma de programare… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul de la Terapia, mesaj pentru premier: „Vă aduc cheile de la fabrică. Vă rog s-o conduceţi dumneavoastră, eu nu mai ştiu cum“

Dragoş Damian, CEO-ul fabricii de medicamente Terapia, face un tablou sumbru al siutaţiei în care se află directorii de… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepreședintele PNL anunță varianta de rezervă pentru funcția de premier: Avem și alte variante: sunt prim-vicepreședinții de partid

Robert Sighiartău, parlamentar și vicepreședinte pe Politică Externă și Afaceri Europene la PNL, susține că liberalii… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de vaccinare anti-COVID în judeţul Vrancea a trecut de 42%, fiind cu aproape patru procente mai mare faţă de acum două săptămâni

Rata de vaccinare anti-COVID în judeţul Vrancea a trecut de 42% la jumătatea lunii noiembrie, fiind cu aproape patru procente… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinarea anticovid19 in Romania: CNSU a adoptat Hotararea nr. 103, privind stabilirea unei noi categorii de produse, stocuri de urgenta medicala de stricta necesitate (DOCUMENT)

CNSU a adoptat HOTARAREA nr. 103 din 16.11.2021CNSU… [citeste mai departe]

Legea certificatului verde obligatoriu la locul de muncă. Testare Covid gratuită la job doar 30 de zile: 10 teste de persoană

Angajații de la privat și de la stat vor beneficia de testare gratuită pentru COVID pentru intrarea la locul de muncă, însă doar pentru 30 de zile,… [citeste mai departe]

Peugeot a asamblat exemplarul 3008 cu numărul 1 milion

A doua generație Peugeot 3008 a debutat în 2016 și a fost prezentată public în același an, în cadrul Salonului Auto de la Paris. În 2020, SUV-ul a primit un facelift, iar acum Peugeot anunță că exemplarul cu numărul 1 milion a părăsit linia de asamblare a uzinei din Sochaux. Acest model este… [citeste mai departe]

În mai multe ţări europene s-au impus restricţii împotriva valului cinci epidemic

Europa este în plin val cinci epidemic, ceea ce a determinat mai multe ţări să impună deja restricţii. Centrul European pentru Prevenţia Bolilor avertizează asupra riscului ridicat de deces în rândul populaţiei nevaccinate odată… [citeste mai departe]

Filmul Eternals, cu Richard Madden și Salma Hayek, s-a clasat pe primul loc în box office-ul românesc, pentru al doilea weekend consecutiv

Filmul fantasy „Eternii/ Eternals”, producţie Marvel regizată de Chloé Zhao, s-a clasat, pentru al doilea weekend consecutiv,… [citeste mai departe]


German agency suspends certification for Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Publicat:
German agency suspends certification for Nord Stream 2 pipeline

The controversial gas pipeline connecting Germany and Russia has been completed but German officials have now blocked its certification process, according to dw.com. “The subsidiary set to operate the German part of 2 does not meet the conditions to be an independent transmissions operator,” said a German regulator on Tuesday. Germany’s […] The post German agency suspends certification for 2 pipeline appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Poland closes border with Belarus amid migrant crisis

13:50, 09.11.2021 - Poland has closed a border crossing along its eastern border with Belarus as Minsk warned Warsaw against “any provocations” amid a continuing migration crisis that has alarmed the European Union, according to RFE/RL. The closure of the Bruzhi-Kuznica border crossing early on Tuesday came after migrants…

Cellini list its first bond issue on BVB

12:55, 02.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the oldest network of jewellery and watch stores in Romania, Cellini has started trading its first bond issue on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release.  The bonds will trade under the ticker CELL25 and the funds will…

Romania reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, deaths on record

14:45, 19.10.2021 - Romania reported the highest daily record of COVID-19 infections of 18,863 cases on Tuesday and 574 deaths, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the government announced on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Romanian government said it processed a number of 81,054 tests over the past…

Former US President Clinton in hospital with non-Covid infection

13:35, 15.10.2021 - Former US President Bill Clinton was hospitalized on Tuesday evening to receive treatment for a non-Covid related infection at the University of California Irvine Medical Center‘s intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, CNN reported on Friday. “He was admitted…

Romanian Prime Minister ousted in no-confidence vote

16:00, 05.10.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu was toppled in a no-confidence vote, intensifying political tensions that have already sent the national currency to a record low. The Romanian Parliament convened on Tuesday to debate and vote on the no-confidence motion initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD)…

Greece buys warships from France and signs a major defense pact

12:45, 28.09.2021 - France and Greece signed a major defense pact on Tuesday that includes commitments from Athens to purchase three French warships, with an option for a fourth, according to Bloomberg.  “Our countries are taking the first step towards a European strategic autonomy,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos…

Romania could offer third Covid-19 vaccine dose from next week

17:05, 21.09.2021 - Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  Romania is trailing European Union vaccination…

Gazprom incepe livrarile de gaze prin Nord Stream 2, din octombrie

10:35, 09.09.2021 - Grupul rus Gazprom intentioneaza, ca luna viitoare, sa inceapa sa livreze gaze naturale prin gazoductul Nord Stream 2, una din cele mai controversate conducte de gaze din lume, au declarat pentru Bloomberg surse din apropierea acestui dosar. Potrivit acestor surse, care au dorit sa isi pastreze anonimatul…


