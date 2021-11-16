German agency suspends certification for Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Poland has closed a border crossing along its eastern border with Belarus as Minsk warned Warsaw against “any provocations” amid a continuing migration crisis that has alarmed the European Union, according to RFE/RL. The closure of the Bruzhi-Kuznica border crossing early on Tuesday came after migrants…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the oldest network of jewellery and watch stores in Romania, Cellini has started trading its first bond issue on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release. The bonds will trade under the ticker CELL25 and the funds will…

- Romania reported the highest daily record of COVID-19 infections of 18,863 cases on Tuesday and 574 deaths, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the government announced on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Romanian government said it processed a number of 81,054 tests over the past…

- Former US President Bill Clinton was hospitalized on Tuesday evening to receive treatment for a non-Covid related infection at the University of California Irvine Medical Center‘s intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, CNN reported on Friday. “He was admitted…

- Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu was toppled in a no-confidence vote, intensifying political tensions that have already sent the national currency to a record low. The Romanian Parliament convened on Tuesday to debate and vote on the no-confidence motion initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD)…

- France and Greece signed a major defense pact on Tuesday that includes commitments from Athens to purchase three French warships, with an option for a fourth, according to Bloomberg. “Our countries are taking the first step towards a European strategic autonomy,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos…

- Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Romania is trailing European Union vaccination…

- Grupul rus Gazprom intentioneaza, ca luna viitoare, sa inceapa sa livreze gaze naturale prin gazoductul Nord Stream 2, una din cele mai controversate conducte de gaze din lume, au declarat pentru Bloomberg surse din apropierea acestui dosar. Potrivit acestor surse, care au dorit sa isi pastreze anonimatul…