Annual inflation rate rises to 7.4pct in January 2024

The annual inflation rate rose to 7.4% in January 2024, from 6.61% in December, as food prices increased 5.64%, non-food prices went up 7.36% and services prices advanced 10.91%, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Wednesday. "The consumer price index… [citeste mai departe]