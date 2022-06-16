French, German, Italian leaders to arrive in Kyiv for historic visit

Stiri Recomandate

Ce spune Eugen Tanasescu, purtator de cuvant al Arhiepiscopiei Tomisului, despre geamandurile in forma de cruce

Ce spune Eugen Tanasescu, purtator de cuvant al Arhiepiscopiei Tomisului, despre geamandurile in forma de cruce

Reactiile la noile geamanduri nu se opresc.Eugen Tanasescu, purtator de cuvant al Arhiepiscopiei Tomisului, a facut cateva precizari despre semnificatia reliogioasa a geamandurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Pisica ta zgârie canapeaua din sufragerie? Motivul e total neașteptat, ce s-a descoperit

Pisica ta zgârie canapeaua din sufragerie? Motivul e total neașteptat, ce s-a descoperit

Prietenii necuvântători care sunt în apropierea noastră spun ceea ce își doresc sau au nevoie prin anumite gesturi. Stăpânii trebuie să fie foarte atenți și să le interpreteze pentru că astfel vor afla detaliile din comportamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierii care au intervenit pentru stingerea unui incendiu l-au găsit pe proprietarul casei spâzurat într-o anexă

Pompierii care au intervenit pentru stingerea unui incendiu l-au găsit pe proprietarul casei spâzurat într-o anexă

Proprietarul unei locuinţe dintr-un sat din Alba care a fost distrusă de un incendiu a fost descoperit spânzurat, într-o anexă din proximitatea casei, de către pompierii… [citeste mai departe]

Rep. Moldova. Fără puncte de penalizare pentru parcarea sau staţionarea în locuri interzise

Rep. Moldova. Fără puncte de penalizare pentru parcarea sau staţionarea în locuri interzise

Şoferii nu vor mai primi puncte de penalizare pentru parcarea sau staţionarea în locuri interzise. De asemenea, se exclud sancţiunile complementare, sub formă de puncte de penalizare pentru conducerea unui vehicul… [citeste mai departe]

Iubitor de şaorma, fără caracter, dar cu gagici şi tatuaje: Fotbalistul român, făcut praf la televizor

Iubitor de şaorma, fără caracter, dar cu gagici şi tatuaje: Fotbalistul român, făcut praf la televizor

Decăderea echipei naţionale continuă să nască un val de reacţii furioase. După ce la zid au fost puşi cei din conducerea FRF, dar şi selecţionerul Edward Iordănescu (43 de ani), a venit… [citeste mai departe]

L-ați văzut? Familia nu mai știe nimic despre bărbat din anul 2020

L-ați văzut? Familia nu mai știe nimic despre bărbat din anul 2020

În  data de 15 iunie 2022, la sediul Poliției Municipiului Hunedoara s-a o femeie  din comuna Cerbăl,  care a reclamat faptul că fratele ei, BRĂILEAN MIRON (foto), de 68 de ani, din comuna Cerbăl, a plecat în anul 2018  în satul Poienița Tomii, pentru a fi cioban… [citeste mai departe]

„Hârtie Sfâşiată", o expoziție de colaje la Biblioteca Bucovinei „I. G. Sbiera" Suceava

„Hârtie Sfâşiată”, o expoziție de colaje la Biblioteca Bucovinei „I. G. Sbiera” Suceava

Biblioteca Bucovinei „I. G. Sbiera" Suceava va găzdui, în perioada 24 iunie - 1 august 2022, expoziția „Hârtie Sfâşiată", o expoziţie de colaje de hârtie tăiată manual „realizate de scriitorul, artistul… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat care a furat 6 aspiratoare dintr-un magazin din Alba Iulia a fost identificat de oamenii legii

Un bărbat care a furat 6 aspiratoare dintr-un magazin din Alba Iulia a fost identificat de oamenii legii

La data de 15 iunie 2022, polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Alba Iulia au identificat un bărbat de 46 de ani, din municipiul Arad, care este bănuit că în… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă alertă alimentară: Grapefruit roșu restras de la comercializare! Produsul este vândut și în supermarketurile din Turda!

O nouă alertă alimentară: Grapefruit roșu restras de la comercializare! Produsul este vândut și în supermarketurile din Turda!

Grapefruit roșu, este sortimentul de fruct retras de la vânzare din cauza pesticidelor în exces. Produsul se vinde și la Turda la Metro… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele francez, cancelarul german și prim-mi,nistrul italian, cu trenul la Kiev – președintele Iohannis e și el la Kiev

Președintele francez, cancelarul german și prim-mi,nistrul italian, cu trenul la Kiev – președintele Iohannis e și el la Kiev

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a ajuns astăzi la Kiev, într-o vizită comună cu președintele francez Emmanuel Macron, cancelarul german Olaf Scholz… [citeste mai departe]


French, German, Italian leaders to arrive in Kyiv for historic visit

French, German, Italian leaders to arrive in Kyiv for historic visit

French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will visit Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, in a historic joint trip, according to Politico. The three leaders took a night train headed to Kyiv, according to pictures published by early […] The post French, German, Italian leaders to arrive in Kyiv for historic visit appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

