French, German, Italian leaders to arrive in Kyiv for historic visit

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sets off on a two-day tour of the Western Balkans on Friday in a bid to help reinvigorate their long-stalled campaign for European Union membership, ease regional tensions and fend off the influence of rival powers such as Russia, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia should be excluded from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations for Moscow’s role in the current food crisis, according to Politico. “There cannot be even a question of Russia’s continued membership in the FAO,”…

- Denmark will join the European Union‘s defense policy after a referendum on Wednesday, final results showed, signaling the latest shift among Nordic countries to deepen defense ties in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Denmark is the only EU member that is not part of the…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for more countries to join international efforts to isolate Russia, saying President Vladimir Putin must not be allowed a victory in Ukraine that could embolden other warmongers, according to Bloomberg. Scholz’s plea comes as the European Union struggles to maintain…

- Joe Biden will visit Japan and South Korea on his first Asian trip as U.S. president, carrying a clear message to China, advisers and analysts say – don’t try what Russia did in Ukraine anywhere in Asia, and especially not in Taiwan, according to Reuters. Biden departs for the five day trip on Thursday,…

- EU and Japanese leaders on Thursday presented a united front against Russia’s war on Ukraine as well as countering China’s challenge to the world order, according to Politico. In their first joint trip to Asia, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, the presidents of the European Council and European…

- Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday officially endorsed the idea that their country should join NATO, a historic move that sets the stage for a membership application in the coming days, according to Politico. Until recently, Finnish leaders saw NATO membership…

- The world’s leading economic powers plan to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine in a draft statement the Group of 7 plans to issue on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The G7 leaders also plan to say that they will continue to impose “severe consequences”…