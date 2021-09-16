French furious at Biden for cutting them out of submarine deal

Stiri Recomandate

27 de elevi din Maramureș, infectaţi cu Covid. Clase din 15 şcoli au trecut pe cursuri online

27 de elevi din Maramureș, infectaţi cu Covid. Clase din 15 şcoli au trecut pe cursuri online

,,Până în prezent sunt 27 de elevi infectaţi cu virusul SARS-CoV-2, însă trebuie menţionat faptul că o parte dintre aceşti elevi s-au îmbolnăvit înainte de începerea anului şcolar şi nu au fost prezenţi în unităţile… [citeste mai departe]

Clujul a pierdut un înger! A murit unul dintre membrii echipei ”Casa Filip”, care găzduiește gratuit pacienții cu cancer - FOTO

Clujul a pierdut un înger! A murit unul dintre membrii echipei ”Casa Filip”, care găzduiește gratuit pacienții cu cancer - FOTO

Necunoscuta doamnă Viorica Sărmășan, membră a echipei ”Casa Filip”, care găzduiește gratuit pacienții cu cancer, s-a stins din viață.”Am… [citeste mai departe]

Constitutional Court to debate after Sep 29 Dragus notification on reshuffle of ministers

Constitutional Court to debate after Sep 29 Dragus notification on reshuffle of ministers

The Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) ruled on Thursday that, until September 29, the parties should express their point of view regarding the notification of the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, to resolve a legal conflict… [citeste mai departe]

„Omagiu discret pentru un campion discret”. Ivan Patzaichin, placă memorială în stația de metrou de lângă stadionul Dinamo

„Omagiu discret pentru un campion discret”. Ivan Patzaichin, placă memorială în stația de metrou de lângă stadionul Dinamo

Metrorex a așezat o placă înfățișând o pagaie și numele marelui campion Ivan Patzaichin, decedat pe 5 septembrie, la stația Ștefan cel Mare,… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING Bărbat înjunghiat în plină stradă, în Capitală

BREAKING Bărbat înjunghiat în plină stradă, în Capitală

Un bărbat de 33 de ani a fost înjunghiat, joi, pe o stradă din Sectorul 3 al Capitalei. La fața locului au venit mai mulți polițiști criminaliști. Starea bărbatului este destul de gravă, anunță Antena3. Medicii îi acordă primul ajutor. - în curs [citeste mai departe]

Doi şoferi s-au luat la bătaie în plină stradă, în București. Unul dintre ei a fost înjunghiat

Doi şoferi s-au luat la bătaie în plină stradă, în București. Unul dintre ei a fost înjunghiat

Poliţia a fost alertată, joi, prin apel la 112, că între doi conducători auto a avut loc o altercaţie în urma unei şicanări în trafic, aceştia lovindu-se reciproc cu un obiect contondent, respectiv… [citeste mai departe]

Dusan Ivkovic, vicecampion olimpic la baschet cu Iugoslavia, a decedat la vârsta de 77 de ani

Dusan Ivkovic, vicecampion olimpic la baschet cu Iugoslavia, a decedat la vârsta de 77 de ani

Dusan Ivkovic, care a câştigat cu naţionala masculină de baschet a Iugoslaviei un titlu mondial, patru europene şi argintul olimpic în 1988, la Seul, a decedat, joi, la vârsta de 77 de ani, a anunţat Federaţia Sârbă… [citeste mai departe]

3.000 de angajați ai sistemului sanitar din Franța au fost suspendați din funcție pentru că nu s-au vaccinat

3.000 de angajați ai sistemului sanitar din Franța au fost suspendați din funcție pentru că nu s-au vaccinat

Aproximativ 3.000 de angajaţi din centrele sanitare din Franţa au fost suspendaţi miercuri de la locul de muncă, în prima zi de aplicare a obligativităţii vaccinării anti-COVID-19… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

French furious at Biden for cutting them out of submarine deal

Publicat:
French furious at Biden for cutting them out of submarine deal

France’s top diplomat unleashed a stream of invective against after the US and the UK announced a new security alliance for the Pacific region which will cost the French defence industry 56 bln euros, according to Bloomberg. France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told on Thursday that he felt “stabbed […] The post French furious at Biden for cutting them out of submarine deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania coalition at risk after second party pulls support for PM

15:35, 02.09.2021 - Romania‘s centrist ruling coalition faced possible collapse on Thursday as a junior party withdrew support for the prime minister in a row over the sacking of its justice minister, threatening economic recovery and prolonged instability, according to Reuters. The dismissal of Stelian Ion deepened rifts…

French inflation hits highest level in almost three years

12:40, 31.08.2021 - The inflation in France rose to its highest level since late 2018 as food and energy costs accelerated and manufactured goods prices rebounded with the end of the sales season, according to Bloomberg.    August’s 2.4% year-on-year increase in consumer prices in the euro area’s second-largest economy…

Romanian ForMin Aurescu discuss bilateral relations with new Palestinian ambassador

16:10, 19.08.2021 - Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday welcomed Issam Tawfiq Masalha, the approved ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest, in order to receive copies of the accreditation letters, hailing the excellent developments in the bilateral relationship and reiterating Romania‘s growing interest…

Simona Halep recovered from injury and leaves for Montreal

13:15, 05.08.2021 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep said on Thursday morning before leaving for Canada to compete in the National Bank Open 2021 tournament, that she has recovered from a torn muscle, according to Agerpres.  Halep stated that not being able to play at the Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympics, was…

France furious on the UK’s travel rules ahead of new review

17:15, 02.08.2021 - The French government redoubled its criticism of the UK decision to maintain Covid restrictions on visitors from France while easing them for most European countries ahead of a British reassessment of those rules later this week, according to Bloomberg.  The French anger stems from Britain’s decision…

Euro area reopening boom lifts confidence to all-time high

13:50, 29.07.2021 - Confidence in the euro-area economy climbed to a record in July as business resurges following the end of coronavirus lockdowns, according to Bloomberg. Factories in the 19-nation region are running at full steam, bolstered by a strong global recovery, and consumers are splurging on travel and services…

Facebook’s EU privacy watchdog urged to probe data sharing

13:40, 15.07.2021 - Facebook Inc.’s controversial use of WhatsApp customer data is set for further scrutiny in the European Union after regulators raised doubts about the social media giant’s updated policy, according to Bloomberg. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB), a panel of EU authorities, on Thursday said Facebook’s…

Merkel urges the EU to coordinate travel rules amid Covid risks

12:15, 24.06.2021 - German Chancellor, Angela Merkel called on the European Union to coordinate rules for travellers from areas with outbreaks of Covid-19 variants as the risk of a renewed spike in infections remains, according to Bloomberg.   “We’re still treading on thin ice,” Merkel said Thursday in a speech to parliament…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 16 septembrie 2021
Bucuresti 15°C | 31°C
Iasi 15°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 15°C | 28°C
Timisoara 17°C | 31°C
Constanta 17°C | 26°C
Brasov 12°C | 27°C
Baia Mare 16°C | 28°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 12.09.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 4.017.212,80
II (5/6) 31 3.678,73 -
III (4/6) 944 120,80 -
IV (3/6) 11.270 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.583.394,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 septembrie 2021
USD 4.2041
EUR 4.9482
CHF 4.5494
GBP 5.8091
CAD 3.3262
XAU 240.369
JPY 3.8419
CNY 0.6522
AED 1.1445
AUD 3.0753
MDL 0.2369
BGN 2.5299

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec