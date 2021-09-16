French furious at Biden for cutting them out of submarine deal

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s centrist ruling coalition faced possible collapse on Thursday as a junior party withdrew support for the prime minister in a row over the sacking of its justice minister, threatening economic recovery and prolonged instability, according to Reuters. The dismissal of Stelian Ion deepened rifts…

- The inflation in France rose to its highest level since late 2018 as food and energy costs accelerated and manufactured goods prices rebounded with the end of the sales season, according to Bloomberg. August’s 2.4% year-on-year increase in consumer prices in the euro area’s second-largest economy…

- Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday welcomed Issam Tawfiq Masalha, the approved ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest, in order to receive copies of the accreditation letters, hailing the excellent developments in the bilateral relationship and reiterating Romania‘s growing interest…

- Romanian tennis player Simona Halep said on Thursday morning before leaving for Canada to compete in the National Bank Open 2021 tournament, that she has recovered from a torn muscle, according to Agerpres. Halep stated that not being able to play at the Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympics, was…

- The French government redoubled its criticism of the UK decision to maintain Covid restrictions on visitors from France while easing them for most European countries ahead of a British reassessment of those rules later this week, according to Bloomberg. The French anger stems from Britain’s decision…

- Confidence in the euro-area economy climbed to a record in July as business resurges following the end of coronavirus lockdowns, according to Bloomberg. Factories in the 19-nation region are running at full steam, bolstered by a strong global recovery, and consumers are splurging on travel and services…

- Facebook Inc.’s controversial use of WhatsApp customer data is set for further scrutiny in the European Union after regulators raised doubts about the social media giant’s updated policy, according to Bloomberg. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB), a panel of EU authorities, on Thursday said Facebook’s…

- German Chancellor, Angela Merkel called on the European Union to coordinate rules for travellers from areas with outbreaks of Covid-19 variants as the risk of a renewed spike in infections remains, according to Bloomberg. “We’re still treading on thin ice,” Merkel said Thursday in a speech to parliament…