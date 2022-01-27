French defence minister pledges to stand by RomaniaPublicat:
Romania’s defence minister held an official meeting in Bucharest on Thursday with his French counterpart, who pledged to stand by Romania through “difficult times” as tensions soar between Russia and Ukraine, according to AP News. The meeting between Vasile Dincu and Florence Parly was held at Romania’s Ministry of National Defence, where the two NATO […] The post French defence minister pledges to stand by Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romania și Franța sunt gata sa bata palma pentru achiziția de corvete. Ce declara șeful MApN, Vasile Dincu
11:35, 27.01.2022 - Ministrul Apararii Vasile Dincu a primit, joi, la minister, vizita oficiala a ministrul francez al Fortelor Armate, Florence Parly. Șeful MApN a declarat, dupa intalnire, ca este convins ca se va gasi o solutie rapida pentru ca acest proiect al achizitiei de corvete sa poata merge mai departe. „Credem…
U.S. orders its diplomats’ families and embassy staff to leave Ukraine
10:25, 24.01.2022 - The United States on Sunday ordered the departure of family members of staff at its embassy in Ukraine, citing the continuing threat of military action from Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. State Department also authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. government employees and said Americans…
Romania to borrow E305mln from EIB to build hospital in Cluj
15:40, 06.01.2022 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday that it has approved a E305mln loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), to be used to co-finance the construction of a regional hospital in Cluj, according to See News. “The loan represents approximately 67% of the net cost of the project,” said…
‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy
10:46, 31.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…
Republic of Moldova asks Romania to store gas as winter reserve
14:35, 17.12.2021 - Republic of Moldova’s vice-Prime Minister, Andrei Spinu called on the Romanian authorities during his visit on Thursday and Friday to Bucharest, to store gas reserves for Republic of Moldova to avoid future energy crises like the one the country experienced as a result of disputes with Russia’s Gazprom…
Ministry of Defence: A new batch of Dacia Duster cars to endow 122 "Muntenia" Logistics Brigade
20:01, 15.12.2021 - More than 60 Dacia Duster cars will endow as of Thursday the 122 "Muntenia" Logistics Brigade within the Joint Logistics Command, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informed on Wednesday. The off-road vehicles will be received during an event attended by the Minister of National Defence, Vasile…
DefMin Dincu: Russia has a plan to strengthen military posture; future aggression possible against Hungary
12:40, 09.12.2021 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, said on Thursday that Russia has a "comprehensive plan" to strengthen its military presence in the region, with significant potential for aggression against Ukraine, agerpres reports. The clarifications were made at the beginning of the anniversary…
Romania’s Ministry of Finance launches the 6th issue of Fidelis government bonds
11:36, 18.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance is carrying out a new public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors between November 18 and December 10, under the sticker R2212A, according to a press release. BVB stated…