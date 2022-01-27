French defence minister pledges to stand by Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Caz revoltător într-un spital: Unui pacient i se refuză transplantul de inimă deoarece nu este vaccinat anti-COVID

Caz revoltător într-un spital: Unui pacient i se refuză transplantul de inimă deoarece nu este vaccinat anti-COVID

Un spital din Boston a refuzat să realizeze un transplant de inimă pentru un pacient în vârstă de 31 de ani, deoarece acesta nu este vaccinat împotriva COVID-19 şi,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sanatatii: Centrele de recoltare a probelor pentru testele COVID-19 din Bucuresti vor functiona doar in weekend“ (VIDEO)

Ministrul Sanatatii: Centrele de recoltare a probelor pentru testele COVID-19 din Bucuresti vor functiona doar in weekend“ (VIDEO)

Ministrul Sanatatii, Alexandru Rafila, a sustinut astazi o conferinta de presa in cadrul careia a anuntat ca, incepand de saptamana viitoare,… [citeste mai departe]

Profesorul din Tulcea, acuzat ca a batut patru copii, condamnat definitiv la Constanta

Profesorul din Tulcea, acuzat ca a batut patru copii, condamnat definitiv la Constanta

Instanta a majorat cuantumul daunelor morale acordate unei partii civile la 20.000 lei. Un profesor din Tulcea, in varsta de 45 de ani, I.S. consilier scolar in cadrul unei scoli gimnaziale din municipiul Tulcea, suspectat ca ar… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a devenit o supraviețuitoare a Holocaustului, în vârstă de 98 de ani, un star pe TikTok

Cum a devenit o supraviețuitoare a Holocaustului, în vârstă de 98 de ani, un star pe TikTok

Lily Ebert s-a aflat într-unul dintre ultimele trenuri care au deportat evrei la Auschwitz în 1944. Pe contul ei de Tik Tok, unde are 1,6 milioane de fani, supraviețuitoarea în vârstă de 98 de ani vorbește despre… [citeste mai departe]

77 de ani. Eliberare. Speranță

77 de ani. Eliberare. Speranță

Holocaust. Provine din greaca veche, holokaustos: holos – întreg, kaustos – ars. Înainte de al doilea război mondial reprezenta  jertfă adusă zeilor în care animalul sacrificat era ars în întregime. Acum are o cu totul altă semnificație. Milioane de oameni uciși, gazați, arși. Printre acele milioane de oameni care au fost omorâți se numără… [citeste mai departe]

25 de curiozități despre Android. Lucruri mai puțin știute despre sistemul de operare de la Google

25 de curiozități despre Android. Lucruri mai puțin știute despre sistemul de operare de la Google

Conform definiției de bază, Android este acel sistem de operare deținut de gigantul american Google pe care îl regăsim pe majoritatea dispozitivelor mobile, indiferent dacă este vorba despre smartphone-uri… [citeste mai departe]

Ce salariu și beneficii are Dan Negru la Kanal D. Pentru ce sumă a părăsit Antena

Ce salariu și beneficii are Dan Negru la Kanal D. Pentru ce sumă a părăsit Antena

După o colaborare ce depășește 20 de ani, Dan Negru este pregătit să plece din grupul de la Intact, la postul de televiziune Kanal D. Totuși, la ce sumă de bani se ridică noul salariu pe care Dan Negru îl are la noul său post de televiziune?… [citeste mai departe]

DENT ESTET: Cariile și boala parodontală au condus în topul afecțiunilor dentare în 2021, pacienții ajungând cel mai des la medic în regim de urgență. În 2022 trendul se va schimba, urgențele vor fi înlocuite treptat de zona de prevenție și de tratamente

DENT ESTET: Cariile și boala parodontală au condus în topul afecțiunilor dentare în 2021, pacienții ajungând cel mai des la medic în regim de urgență. În 2022 trendul se va schimba, urgențele vor fi înlocuite treptat de zona de prevenție și de tratamente

Lipsa… [citeste mai departe]

Decizie majoră luată de Novak Djokovic după scandalul monstru din Australia. Primul turneu la care va juca

Decizie majoră luată de Novak Djokovic după scandalul monstru din Australia. Primul turneu la care va juca

Novak Djokovic va reveni luna viitoare la Dubai, pentru prima dată de când a fost expulzat din Australia, din cauza statutului său de nevaccinat împotriva COVID-19, înainte de Grand… [citeste mai departe]

Salajeni implicati intr-un accident in Spania

Salajeni implicati intr-un accident in Spania

Marti a avut loc un accident grav de circulatie in localitatea Pedro Munzo, din Spania, in care au fost implicate persoane din localitatea Pericei, judetul Salaj. Din informatiile primite de la o persoana necunoscuta se pare ca in evenimentul rutier au fost implicate doua masini. Martorul ocular ne-a relatat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

French defence minister pledges to stand by Romania

Publicat:
French defence minister pledges to stand by Romania

Romania’s defence minister held an official meeting in Bucharest on Thursday with his French counterpart, who pledged to stand by Romania through “difficult times” as tensions soar between Russia and Ukraine, according to AP News. The meeting between and was held at Romania’s Ministry of , where the two NATO […] The post French defence minister pledges to stand by Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania și Franța sunt gata sa bata palma pentru achiziția de corvete. Ce declara șeful MApN, Vasile Dincu

11:35, 27.01.2022 - Ministrul Apararii Vasile Dincu a primit, joi, la minister, vizita oficiala a ministrul francez al Fortelor Armate, Florence Parly. Șeful MApN a declarat, dupa intalnire, ca este convins ca se va gasi o solutie rapida pentru ca acest proiect al achizitiei de corvete sa poata merge mai departe. „Credem…

U.S. orders its diplomats’ families and embassy staff to leave Ukraine

10:25, 24.01.2022 - The United States on Sunday ordered the departure of family members of staff at its embassy in Ukraine, citing the continuing threat of military action from Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. State Department also authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. government employees and said Americans…

Romania to borrow E305mln from EIB to build hospital in Cluj

15:40, 06.01.2022 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday that it has approved a E305mln loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), to be used to co-finance the construction of a regional hospital in Cluj, according to See News.  “The loan represents approximately 67% of the net cost of the project,” said…

‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

10:46, 31.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…

Republic of Moldova asks Romania to store gas as winter reserve

14:35, 17.12.2021 - Republic of Moldova’s vice-Prime Minister, Andrei Spinu called on the Romanian authorities during his visit on Thursday and Friday to Bucharest, to store gas reserves for Republic of Moldova to avoid future energy crises like the one the country experienced as a result of disputes with Russia’s Gazprom…

Ministry of Defence: A new batch of Dacia Duster cars to endow 122 "Muntenia" Logistics Brigade

20:01, 15.12.2021 - More than 60 Dacia Duster cars will endow as of Thursday the 122 "Muntenia" Logistics Brigade within the Joint Logistics Command, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informed on Wednesday. The off-road vehicles will be received during an event attended by the Minister of National Defence, Vasile…

DefMin Dincu: Russia has a plan to strengthen military posture; future aggression possible against Hungary

12:40, 09.12.2021 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, said on Thursday that Russia has a "comprehensive plan" to strengthen its military presence in the region, with significant potential for aggression against Ukraine, agerpres reports. The clarifications were made at the beginning of the anniversary…

Romania’s Ministry of Finance launches the 6th issue of Fidelis government bonds

11:36, 18.11.2021 -   The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance is carrying out a new public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors between November 18 and December 10, under the sticker R2212A, according to a press release.  BVB stated…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 27 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti -4°C | 7°C
Iasi -5°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -6°C | -0°C
Timisoara -3°C | 4°C
Constanta -1°C | 4°C
Brasov -6°C | 1°C
Baia Mare -2°C | -0°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 23.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 525.055,20 6.209.719,36
II (5/6) 7 25.002,62 -
III (4/6) 546 320,54 -
IV (3/6) 8.640 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.818.956,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.4182
EUR 4.9453
CHF 4.7622
GBP 5.93
CAD 3.483
XAU 257.698
JPY 3.8355
CNY 0.6944
AED 1.2029
AUD 3.1316
MDL 0.2446
BGN 2.5285

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec