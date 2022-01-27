French defence minister pledges to stand by Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ministrul Apararii Vasile Dincu a primit, joi, la minister, vizita oficiala a ministrul francez al Fortelor Armate, Florence Parly. Șeful MApN a declarat, dupa intalnire, ca este convins ca se va gasi o solutie rapida pentru ca acest proiect al achizitiei de corvete sa poata merge mai departe. „Credem…

- The United States on Sunday ordered the departure of family members of staff at its embassy in Ukraine, citing the continuing threat of military action from Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. State Department also authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. government employees and said Americans…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday that it has approved a E305mln loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), to be used to co-finance the construction of a regional hospital in Cluj, according to See News. “The loan represents approximately 67% of the net cost of the project,” said…

- U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…

- Republic of Moldova’s vice-Prime Minister, Andrei Spinu called on the Romanian authorities during his visit on Thursday and Friday to Bucharest, to store gas reserves for Republic of Moldova to avoid future energy crises like the one the country experienced as a result of disputes with Russia’s Gazprom…

- More than 60 Dacia Duster cars will endow as of Thursday the 122 "Muntenia" Logistics Brigade within the Joint Logistics Command, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informed on Wednesday. The off-road vehicles will be received during an event attended by the Minister of National Defence, Vasile…

- The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, said on Thursday that Russia has a "comprehensive plan" to strengthen its military presence in the region, with significant potential for aggression against Ukraine, agerpres reports. The clarifications were made at the beginning of the anniversary…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance is carrying out a new public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors between November 18 and December 10, under the sticker R2212A, according to a press release. BVB stated…