France and Germany clash in feud over Europe’s industrial crown France issued an ultimatum and Germany pushed back in an increasingly bitter standoff that lays bare the disruption unleashed by the combination of the region’s energy crisis and European Union’s green shift, according to Bloomberg. While the dispute revolves around the role of nuclear in the bloc’s future energy mix, it’s ultimately about where Europe’s […] The post France and Germany clash in feud over Europe’s industrial crown appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As Turkey and the European Union engaged in a new effort to revive the country’s stalled membership talks, Ankara criticized the European Parliament’s insistence on cooperation in enforcing sanctions against Russia, according to Bloomberg. Turkey is coming under increasing pressure from the EU and the…

- Christine Lagarde’s avoidance of a clear signal of intent for European Central Bank policy has just thrown a brighter spotlight on a pivotal week in the euro zone, according to Bloomberg. While the president observed on Friday that inflation remains undefeated, she didn’t address prospects for the September…

- A new deal with US firm Westinghouse means that 18 months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Slovakia has diversified its suppliers of crucial energy materials and is now looking to France for another source, according to Euractiv. Almost 60% of energy produced by Slovakia comes from nuclear power plants,…

- The European Union should take steps to stop the waste of solar energy and limit negative pricing in order to encourage investment, according to renewable energy groups, according to Bloomberg. While Europe will generate record amounts of solar power this summer, coal-dependent countries like Poland…

- Turkey wants to kick-start talks about joining the European Union, as the government seeks to attract more investment following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s revamp of his economic team after re-election in May, according to Bloomberg. “All we need is to allow us to continue on a journey that is…

- Germany and France kicked off the third quarter with contractions in their private-sector economies, with sustained weakness in manufacturing seeing increased spillover to services, according to Bloomberg. S&P Global’s Flash Purchasing Managers’ Index for Germany dropped to the lowest level this year,…

- Japan expects the European Union to announce it is lifting import restrictions on Japanese food products imposed in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, according to Bloomberg. Ending the restrictions would show goodwill from the EU and would be a big boost for people in the area of the 2011…

- European Union energy ministers failed to agree on how to overhaul the bloc’s electricity market, with disagreement over how to treat nuclear power holding up a key law meant to help the bloc navigate the low-carbon transition, according to Bloomberg. The failure means that the talks will move from…