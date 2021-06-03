Foreign Investors Council: The vision for the new FIC Board for 2021/2022

Stiri Recomandate

Nicușor Dan: Trebuie să creștem prețul parcărilor în București

Primarul Capitalei, Nicușor Dan, spune că prețul parcărilor trebuie să crească în București. Edilul a vorbit despre o strategie de parcare pentru oraș, în condițiile în care multe mașini sunt parcate acum pe trotuare sau pe prim bandă a străzilor. [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 18 ani din Unirea reținut de polițiștii din Cluj Napoca, după ce ar fi sustras o bicicletă din curtea unui imobil

Urmare a activităților operative derulate de polițiștii din cadrul Poliției municipiului Cluj Napoca – Secția 1 Poliție, într-un dosar penal întocmit… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Țiriac, lângă Serena Williams la Paris. Ce s-a întâmplat aseară la Roland Garros

Întâlnire uimtoare și mult așteptată de fanii sportului alb! Doi dintre marii jucători ai tenisului în lume, dar din două generații diferite, au fost unul lângă celălalt la Roland Garros. Ion Țiriac și Serena Williams au… [citeste mai departe]

Acum poți să le dai și tu note profilor, de la 1 la 5

Acum poți să le dai și tu note profilor. E gata modelul pentru fișa de evaluare, a fost publicat miercuri de Ministerul Educației. Regula spune că trebuie să completezi câte un formular de feedback pentru fiecare professor de la clasă pe semestru. Hârtiile anonime vor ajunge la dirigintre,… [citeste mai departe]

Fiscalitatea în PNRR, o compunere vagă și lipsită de măsuri curajoase

Capitolul ”Revizuirea cadrului fiscal” din Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență este o înșiruire obiective care au ca scop sporirea veniturilor la bugetul de stat însă nu e clar cum. Și nu sunt prezentat soluții curajoase concrete de a atrage mai… [citeste mai departe]

Crimă şocantă. O femeie din Maramureş şi-a omorât copiii. „Numai ea stătea cu ei, săraca. Sâmbătă era botezul”

O femeie din Ruşor, Maramureş, şi-a omorât copii, unul de 2 ani şi altul de doar 4 luni. Tragedia s-a întâmplat marţi, 2 iunie. Mama femeii care a recurs… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a fost reținut după ce ar fi furat dintr-o locuință din Făgăraș

Polițiști din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Făgăraș – Biroul de Investigații Criminale, sub coordonarea Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Făgăraș, efectuează cercetări în cadrul unui dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de “furt… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal: Copa America - Brazilia va înfrunta Venezuela în meciul de deschidere

Reprezentativa ţării gazdă Brazilia va înfrunta selecţionata Venezuelei în partida de deschidere a turneului Copa America, programată în capitala Brasilia, în timp ce finala se va disputa pe legendarul stadion Maracana din Rio de Janeiro, a anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

Vinzi obiectele pe care nu le mai vrei și donezi pentru construirea unei noi clădiri a liceului Waldorf

Ai haine pe care nu le mai porți și care îți ocupă loc în dulap? Copiii au jucării pe care nu le mai folosesc? Pregătește-le pentru primul Yard Sale organizat de școala Waldorf. Nu doar că îți… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Valeriu Gheorghiţă anunţă un început în forţă pentru vaccinarea copiilor sub 16 ani: Câte persoane s-au vaccinat şi câte s-au programat

Valeriu Gheorghiță, președintele Comitetului național de coordonare a activităților privind… [citeste mai departe]


Foreign Investors Council: The vision for the new FIC Board for 2021/2022

Foreign Investors Council: The vision for the new FIC Board for 2021/2022

(FIC) member companies announced on Thursday that they have decided on the 15 top executives and professionals to join the new FIC board, who will take on the leadership during the 2021–2022 mandate. The new FIC board will focus on several strategic pillars for a strong and long-lasting economic recovery, by […]

Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds worth over RON 400 mln trading on BVB

12:30, 27.05.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds, a premiere on the Romanian banking sector, started trading on BVB on Thursday and it is the first of this type in the Romanian banking sector, according to a press release.  The bonds are worth over RON 400 mln and are traded…

Bulgaria Announces New Rules for Entry as of May 1

11:51, 13.05.2021 - The Bulgarian Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov on Thursday issued an order with new rules for entry in Bulgaria from May 1, according to novinite.com. Individuals arriving from India, Bangladesh, Brazil as well as countries from Africa will be temporarily banned from entry into Bulgaria. The exception…

EC launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

13:10, 29.04.2021 - The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).  The commission explained that the demographic…

EU launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

12:40, 29.04.2021 - The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).  The commission explained that the demographic…

Additional restrictions in Cluj as COVID-19 cases rise

11:40, 02.04.2021 - The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider.  As of Friday, the…

Iohannis urge Romanians to go in large numbers to vaccination centres

14:40, 01.04.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday during the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development “Cantacuzino”, that Romania will receive a significant number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to help speed up the vaccination campaign, according…

Uber expands its services to Craiova in the Southern part of Romania

11:10, 12.03.2021 - Uber is available in Craiova,  a city in the south of Romania starting from Thursday making it the seventh city in Romania where the service operates, according to Business Review. “We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the South of the country. We are seeing great…

Ukraine, Romania aim to strengthen regional security

18:46, 11.03.2021 - Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar and Romanian Ambassador to Ukraine Cristian-Leon Turcanu discussed on Thursday their interest in intensifying political dialogue at high levels, as well as in cooperation in order to strengthen regional security, according to ukrinform.net, a Ukrainian…


