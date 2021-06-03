Foreign Investors Council: The vision for the new FIC Board for 2021/2022

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds, a premiere on the Romanian banking sector, started trading on BVB on Thursday and it is the first of this type in the Romanian banking sector, according to a press release. The bonds are worth over RON 400 mln and are traded…

- The Bulgarian Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov on Thursday issued an order with new rules for entry in Bulgaria from May 1, according to novinite.com. Individuals arriving from India, Bangladesh, Brazil as well as countries from Africa will be temporarily banned from entry into Bulgaria. The exception…

- The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC). The commission explained that the demographic…

- The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. As of Friday, the…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday during the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development “Cantacuzino”, that Romania will receive a significant number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to help speed up the vaccination campaign, according…

- Uber is available in Craiova, a city in the south of Romania starting from Thursday making it the seventh city in Romania where the service operates, according to Business Review. “We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the South of the country. We are seeing great…

- Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar and Romanian Ambassador to Ukraine Cristian-Leon Turcanu discussed on Thursday their interest in intensifying political dialogue at high levels, as well as in cooperation in order to strengthen regional security, according to ukrinform.net, a Ukrainian…