Sorana Cirstea qualifies for round of 16 in Miami

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified for the round of 16 at the WTA 1,000 tournament in Miami (Florida), with total prize money worth USD 8,770,480, on Sunday, after defeating Russian Daeia Kasatkina 7-5, 6-2, told Agerpres. Cirstea (33, WTA's 24th), seeded 19th, won after an hour and 28 minutes.Kasatkina… [citeste mai departe]