Finland’s Marin steps down as party leader

Publicat:
Finland’s Marin steps down as party leader

Finland’s outgoing is stepping down as leader of the party, she said on Wednesday, adding she will serve as a regular lawmaker in the newly elected parliament from next week. “I will start my work as member of parliament next week and I hope I can also lead a […] The post Finland’s Marin steps down as party leader appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

