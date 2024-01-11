Finland extends Russia border closing by four weeks to protect national security

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

- European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros in financial aid for Kyiv, according to Reuters. The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine’s war against Russia’s…

- Turkey has told Sweden it expects to ratify its long-delayed accession to the NATO military alliance within weeks, Sweden’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland asked to join NATO last year after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But Turkish President…

- European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex said on Thursday it will send more officers and other staff to Finland next week as the Nordic nation seeks to limit the number of asylum seekers coming via Russia, according to Reuters. Helsinki has accused Moscow of funneling migrants to the border from…

- Finland will close four of the nine crossing points on its border with Russia on Saturday to stem a flow of asylum seekers to the Nordic nation, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Neighbouring Norway, which shares a border with Russia in the Arctic, is also ready to…

- Finland‘s coast guard said on Thursday that Russia has completed repairs of a Russian Baltic Sea telecoms cable that was damaged six weeks ago around the same time that a gas pipeline and other communications cables were broken, according to Reuters. Finnish and Estonian investigators have said they…

- Russia launched a massive drone attack early on Friday, hitting critical infrastructure in the west and south of Ukraine and destroying private houses and commercial buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, officials said, according to Reuters. The air force said it shot down 24 “Shahed”…

- President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking Russia‘s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States, according to Reuters. Russia says that it will not resume testing unless Washington does…