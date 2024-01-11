Finland extends Russia border closing by four weeks to protect national security

Stiri Recomandate

Primul concert simfonic al acestui an, la Teatrul National de Opera si Balet Oleg Danovski

In aceasta vineri, 12 ianuarie 2024, de la ora 18:30, Teatrul National de Opera si Balet "Oleg Danovski" invita iubitorii de muzica clasica la primul concert simfonic al acestui an. Dirijor: SHUNICHIRO MARUYAMA Japonia In… [citeste mai departe]

Patru proiecte cu finanțare europeană derulate în Municipiul Piatra-Neamț vor continua cu alți constructori din cauza neonorării obligațiilor contractuale ale executantului. Este vorba de amenajarea unui scuar în cartierul Pietricica (str. Valea Albă),… [citeste mai departe]

Anul 2024 este crucial pentru România din punct de vedere politic. Este pentru prima dată când vor fi organizate toate cele 4 rânduri de alegeri: europarlamentare, locale, parlamentare, dar și cele pentru desemnarea președintelui țării. [citeste mai departe]

HCL Constanta 117 2022, prin care s a decis casarea vedetelor maritime aflate la intrarile in oras, ramane in picioare. In motivarea deciziei nefavorabile Asociatiei Comandantilor de Nava, Curtea… [citeste mai departe]

Se schimba sediul social al societatii in Constanta, str. Nicolae Filimon nr. 23, corp C1 etaj 1, birou 2, jud. Constanta. Societatea Euro Vial Labirint S.R.L. a adoptat hotararea din data de 06.12.2023… [citeste mai departe]

Transportatorii au trecut de barajul Poliției, la Chiajna, și se îndreaptă spre București. Ei strigă: „revoluție” și sunt hotărâți să stea cu utilajele în stradă până… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat de 33 de ani a fost înjunghiat în umăr, joi, în urma unui scandal în trafic, în Sectorul 4 al Capitalei, pe Bulevardul Constantin Brâncoveanu, de un alt șofer, în vârstă de 35 de ani. [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu anunţă că Guvernul va debloca angajările pentru mii de posturi în Sănătate şi Asistenţă Socială. Decizia vine în contextul în care sindicatele au ameninţat cu greva generală. Citește și: Atenție, şoferi! Punctul de amendă… [citeste mai departe]

Euro Audit Service SRL administrata… [citeste mai departe]


Finland extends Russia border closing by four weeks to protect national security

Finland will extend the closure of its border with Russia by four weeks until February 11, the ministry of interior said on Thursday, confirming earlier reports that all crossings would remain shut, according to Reuters. , Minister of Agriculture and told national broadcaster YLE that the border, which had otherwise been […] The post Finland extends Russia border closing by four weeks to protect national security appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: