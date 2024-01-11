Finland extends Russia border closing by four weeks to protect national security

Finland extends Russia border closing by four weeks to protect national securityPublicat:
Finland will extend the closure of its border with Russia by four weeks until February 11, the ministry of interior said on Thursday, confirming earlier reports that all crossings would remain shut, according to Reuters. On Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah told national broadcaster YLE that the border, which had otherwise been […]
