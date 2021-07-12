FA condemns racist abuse of players after England’s Euro 2020 final loss

Stiri Recomandate

Mită pentru deszăpezirea ”Transalpinei”. La ce era folosit drumul

Potrivit rechizitoriului, în cauză s-a reținut că, în luna martie a anului trecut, inculpatul a oferit, printr-un intermediar, suma de 8.000 de lei unui funcționar public (șef al Districtului Șugag, din cadrul Secției Drumuri Naționale Alba), "pentru a efectua… [citeste mai departe]

Biden și-a răcit gura degeaba. Putin desface șampania vara aceasta

Gazoductul Nord Stream 2 destinat să aducă gaze naturale rusești în Germania și care face obiectul tensiunilor dintre capitalele occidentale va fi finalizat în această vară, a declarat duminică, 11 iulie, CEO-ul Nord Stream 2 AG pentru un ziar german. „Ne așteptăm… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se întâmplă dacă fierbi bețe de scorțișoară timp de 10 minute. Cel mai tare truc secret și bio

Betele de scorțișoară sunt folosite de gospodinele din toată lumea pentru diferite îndrebuințări, dar puțini se așteptau la ce s-a descoperit acum. Un truc genial te va salva de foarte multe… [citeste mai departe]

Israelul anunță extinderea zonei de pescuit autorizată în largul Fâşiei Gaza

Israelul a anunţat luni extinderea zonei de pescuit acordată locuitorilor din Fâşia Gaza şi a importurilor autorizate în această enclavă, cele mai noi măsuri care urmăresc relaxarea controlului impus în timpul conflictului sângeros din… [citeste mai departe]

Doar 305 vaccinuri anti-covid administrate în Timiș în ultimele 24 de ore

În ultimele 24 de ore, în Timiș, s-au administrat 305 vaccinuri: 4 Moderna, 5 AstraZeneca, 98 Johnson&Johnson și 198 Pfizer. Astfel, în cadrul etapei I de vaccinare împotriva COVID-19 s-au administrat două vaccinuri, iar în cadrul etapei a II-a s-au… [citeste mai departe]

CFR SA se modernizează: S-a lansat licitaţia pentru reabilitarea Complexului Feroviar Bucureşti. Care este valoarea contractului şi ce presupune

Compania Naţională de Căi Ferate „CFR” SA a lansat licitaţia deschisă, în valoare totală de 22.537.410,05… [citeste mai departe]

Declaratie de avere. Maiorul Ionut Voicu, noul sef al ARSVOM Constanta (document)

Maiorul Ionut Voicu, seful Centrului Operational Judetean ISU Dobrogea Constanta va fi noul sef al ARSVOM. Acesta a fost numit petru o perioada de sase luni, prin detasare de ministrul Transporturilor Catalin Drula.Potrivit declaratiei de… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferi beți sau drogați, depistați în weekend

Polițiștii bistrițeni au depistat, la finalul săptămânii trecute, mai mulți șoferi care se aflau la volan, în trafic, sub influența alcoolului sau a substanțelor stupefiante. La data de 10 iulie a.c., polițiștii Serviciului Rutier au depistat și oprit în trafic un autoturism condus de un bărbat de 30… [citeste mai departe]

Avertizări ANM de tip cod galben: Caniculă și ploi torențiale

Două avertizări ANM de tip cod galben arată fenomene meteo total diferite în România. În timp ce unele regiuni se vor confrunta cu ploi torențiale, vijelii și grindină, altele vor trebui să înfrunte canicula.  ANM a emis două avertizări de tip cod galben, pe deoparte de… [citeste mai departe]

Maratonul de imunizare anti-COVID continuă. Adresele unde vor staţiona astăzi cele două puncte mobile

Cele două puncte mobile de vaccinare anti-COVID, un troleibuz și un autobuz, se vor afla și astăzi pe străzile Capitalei pentru a efectua imunizarea tuturor doritorilor din oraș și din suburbii,… [citeste mai departe]


FA condemns racist abuse of players after England’s Euro 2020 final loss

Publicat:
FA condemns racist abuse of players after England’s Euro 2020 final loss

England’s said on Monday it is condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team’s penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, according to Reuters.  The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players , and Bukayo […] The post FA condemns racist abuse of players after England’s Euro 2020 final loss appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

