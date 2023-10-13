EU’s Borrell warns China ‘de-risking’ may speed up if imbalances persist

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

- Europe‘s solar power industry has warned policymakers not to impose tariffs on imports, amid fears that disrupting supplies of products from China would seriously damage Europe’s ability to rapidly install clean energy, according to Reuters. The call comes as Brussels and European governments consider…

- Romania plans to buy 32 latest-generation F-35 fighter planes from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, for $6.5 billion, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, under a deal whose outline was announced in April, according to Reuters. The European Union and NATO member has raised defence spending to 2.5%…

- The euro zone swung to an unadjusted 6.5 billion euro trade surplus in July from a 36.3 billion euro deficit a year earlier as costs of energy imports plunged and exports of manufactured goods surged, data showed on Friday, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said the…

- Georgia‘s ruling party said on Friday that it would begin impeachment proceedings against the president due to her visits to the European Union which were made against the will of the government, Georgian news agency Interpress reported, according to Reuters. Interpress cited Georgian Dream party leader…

- Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

- The European Union has warned developing countries that Russia is offering cheap grain “to create new dependencies by exacerbating economic vulnerabilities and global food insecurity,” according to a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote to developing and Group…

- U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on Thursday, with the Ukraine war and Italy’s relations with China expected to be among the top items on the agenda, according to Reuters. Italy‘s first woman prime minister came to power last October and is seeking…