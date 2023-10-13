EU’s Borrell warns China ‘de-risking’ may speed up if imbalances persist

Stiri Recomandate

Firea: Cișmigiu și Herăstrău au ajuns o rușine! Primarul și majoritatea care-l susține sunt principalii responsabili

Fostul primar al Capitalei, Gabriela Firea, se plânge că parcurile Cișmigiu și Regele Mihai I (Herăstrău) „au ajuns o rușine”, precizând că imaginile din… [citeste mai departe]

Netflix vrea să vadă cum te-ai descurca în Squid Game și va deschide locațiile Netflix House

Netflix a început ca o companie care închiria DVD-uri, și pe 29 septembrie a livrat, oficial, ultimul său DVD , însă asta nu înseamnă că trece la un model de business 100% digital. Se pare că Netflix vrea să… [citeste mai departe]

Fata cu ochii larg deschişi, o nouă carte pentru copii despre dificultăţile victimelor războiului, a fost lansată

Volumul "Fata cu ochii larg deschişi", o nouă carte pentru copii despre dificultăţile victimelor războiului, a fost lansată, online, de Comisia Europeană.Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Europe is investigating Elon Musk’s X about Israel-Hamas misinformation on the app

A European regulator said Thursday that it sent a formal request to X, formerly known as Twitter, to obtain information related to the spread of illegal content and disinformation on the service amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, according… [citeste mai departe]

Aiud| Un tânăr șofer din Alba Iulia a ieșit pozitiv la testul pentru substanțe interzise

La data de 12 octombrie 2023, în jurul orei 10.20, polițiștii rutieri din Aiud, în timp ce acționau pe strada Morii din municipiu, au oprit, pentru control, un autoturism condus de un tânăr de 25 de ani, din municipiul… [citeste mai departe]

Cât de bine arată Lavinia Pîrva în costum de baie. Reacția fanilor: Ești senzațională!

A trecut vara, dar Lavinia Pîrva încă se gândește la vacanță! În septembrie, artista s-a bucurat de soare și plajă într-o destinație exotică și își încântă și-n prezent urmăritorii de pe Instagram cu imagini din… [citeste mai departe]

Europa: Mai multe persoane cu vârste peste 65 de ani, față de cele sub 15 ani!

În Regiunea Europei a OMS, până în 2024, populația formată din persoane cu vârste peste 65 de ani va fi mai numeroasă, comparativ cu cea formată din persoane sub 15 ani, precizează OMS într-un comunicat. La nivel global, acest dezechilibru… [citeste mai departe]

Trei jocuri captivante pentru pasionatii de cazino

Conținut oferit de: Partener extern. Cu siguranță, pasionații de cazino sunt în căutare permanentă de jocuri captivante și pline de adrenalina pentru a-și testa norocul și abilitățile de parior. În acest articol, vom explora trei jocuri care au devenit repede favorite ale jucătorilor din întreaga lume:… [citeste mai departe]

Importanța anvelopelor auto de iarnă pentru siguranța traficului rutier

Traficul rutier este o parte esențială a vieții noastre zilnice, dar și una dintre cele mai periculoase activități pe care le întreprindem în mod obișnuit. De aceea, asigurarea siguranței noastre și a celor din jurul nostru este o prioritate deosebită… [citeste mai departe]

#ConstantaEsteBine:13 octombrie 2023. Zi cu energie amestecata

Zi cu energie amestecata.Iubire, ca suntem intr o zi de vineri. Si hachite, ca suntem pe cifra feminina 13. Schimbare. Imprevizibilitate. Neasteptat. Neprevazut.Natura isi schimba energia si se imbraca in haine de vant, ceata, temperaturi scazute si intuneric.Zi de mucus.Chiar… [citeste mai departe]


EU’s Borrell warns China ‘de-risking’ may speed up if imbalances persist

Publicat:
EU’s Borrell warns China ‘de-risking’ may speed up if imbalances persist

‘s foreign policy chief, , urged China on Friday to redress economic and trade imbalances or efforts by Europe to reduce its dependence on China may accelerate far more than is good, according to Reuters. Borrell is on a three-day visit to China and is expected to have discussions on thorny issues […] The post EU’s Borrell warns China ‘de-risking’ may speed up if imbalances persist appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions

11:55, 06.10.2023 - European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

Europe’s solar industry warns against tariffs on imports

10:50, 02.10.2023 - Europe‘s solar power industry has warned policymakers not to impose tariffs on imports, amid fears that disrupting supplies of products from China would seriously damage Europe’s ability to rapidly install clean energy, according to Reuters. The call comes as Brussels and European governments consider…

Romania plans to buy 32 planes for $6.5 bln under F-35 deal says ministry

14:50, 26.09.2023 - Romania plans to buy 32 latest-generation F-35 fighter planes from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, for $6.5 billion, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, under a deal whose outline was announced in April, according to Reuters. The European Union and NATO member has raised defence spending to 2.5%…

Euro zone swings to trade surplus y/y in July

12:25, 15.09.2023 - The euro zone swung to an unadjusted 6.5 billion euro trade surplus in July from a 36.3 billion euro deficit a year earlier as costs of energy imports plunged and exports of manufactured goods surged, data showed on Friday, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said the…

Georgia’s ruling party to try to impeach president over EU visits – Interpress

12:25, 01.09.2023 - Georgia‘s ruling party said on Friday that it would begin impeachment proceedings against the president due to her visits to the European Union which were made against the will of the government, Georgian news agency Interpress reported, according to Reuters.  Interpress cited Georgian Dream party leader…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

EU warns that Russia aims to create new dependencies with cheap grain

11:15, 03.08.2023 - The European Union has warned developing countries that Russia is offering cheap grain “to create new dependencies by exacerbating economic vulnerabilities and global food insecurity,” according to a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote to developing and Group…

China tops agenda as Biden welcomes Italy’s Meloni to Washington

11:50, 27.07.2023 - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on Thursday, with the Ukraine war and Italy’s relations with China expected to be among the top items on the agenda, according to Reuters. Italy‘s first woman prime minister came to power last October and is seeking…


