Eurozone inflation expectations hit ECB target of 2%

Propunere CNSU. Angajații firmelor mari, la serviciu doar cu certificat verde sau test negativ

Propunere CNSU. Angajații firmelor mari, la serviciu doar cu certificat verde sau test negativ

Angajații care lucrează în clădiri (instituții publice sau imobile în care activează operatori economici privați) în care se află, în același timp, mai mult de 50 de persoane nu vor mai avea acces la serviciu fără… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Cîmpeanu: Există posibilitatea ca vacanța pentru elevi să fie prelungită

Sorin Cîmpeanu: Există posibilitatea ca vacanța pentru elevi să fie prelungită

Fostul ministru în cabinetul Orban și Cîțu, actual ministru interimar al Educației, Sorin Mihai Cîmpeanu, a prezentat situația incertă în ceea ce privește vacanța pe care elevii o primesc cu scopul limitării răspândirii COVID-19 în școli.… [citeste mai departe]

After-school-urile se închid! Vacanță pentru două săptămâni!

After-school-urile se închid! Vacanță pentru două săptămâni!

Suspendarea activităților cu prezență fizică în toate unitățile de tip after school este propusă de Comitetul Național pentru Situații de Urgență în decizia adoptată vineri după-amiază. ”Se suspendă activitățile care impun prezența fizică a antepreșcolarilor, preșcolarilor… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul Clujului, Tasnádi Szilárd, s-a vaccinat cu doza a treia împotriva COVID-19: „Vaccinarea rămâne în continuare cea mai sigură cale"

Prefectul Clujului, Tasnádi Szilárd, s-a vaccinat cu doza a treia împotriva COVID-19: „Vaccinarea rămâne în continuare cea mai sigură cale”

Tasnádi Szilárd, prefectul județului Cluj, s-a vaccinat cu doza a treia de vaccin împotriva… [citeste mai departe]

Garbine Muguruza, a doua favorită, eliminată în sferturi la Kremlin Cup

Garbine Muguruza, a doua favorită, eliminată în sferturi la Kremlin Cup

Jucătoarea spaniolă de tenis Garbine Muguruza (5 WTA, favorită nr. 2) a fost eliminată vineri în sferturile de finală ale turneului WTA 500 de la Moscova, dotat cu premii totale de 565.530 de dolari, după ce s-a înclinat în două seturi simetrice, 6-1,… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul director al Filarmonicii „Banatul", o nouă victorie în instanță în fața Primăriei Timișoara. Reacția lui Gârboni

Fostul director al Filarmonicii „Banatul”, o nouă victorie în instanță în fața Primăriei Timișoara. Reacția lui Gârboni

O nouă victorie în instanță a fostului manager al Filarmonicii Banatul, Ioan Coriolan Gârboni, împotriva Primăriei Timișoara și a primarului… [citeste mai departe]

De luni vor fi aplicate la nivel național noi restricții

De luni vor fi aplicate la nivel național noi restricții

De luni vor fi aplicate la nivel național noi restricții      Foto: Arhivă. De luni vor fi aplicate la nivel național noi restricții menite să țină sub control răspândirea coronavirusului. Măsurile au fost adoptate în Comitetul Național pentru Situații… [citeste mai departe]

Masca de protecție devine obligatorie în biserici, la slujbe, timp de 30 de zile. Spațiu de doi metri între enoriași

Masca de protecție devine obligatorie în biserici, la slujbe, timp de 30 de zile. Spațiu de doi metri între enoriași

Masca de protecție devine obligatorie în biserici, la slujbe, timp de 30 de zile. Spațiu de doi metri între enoriași Măștile și distanțarea de 2 metri între enoriași… [citeste mai departe]

Fără proteste ale anti-vacciniștilor în următoarele 30 de zile: Manifestații cu maxim 100 de participanți, toți vaccinați

Fără proteste ale anti-vacciniștilor în următoarele 30 de zile: Manifestații cu maxim 100 de participanți, toți vaccinați

Fără proteste ale anti-vacciniștilor în următoarele 30 de zile: Manifestații cu maxim 100 de participanți, toți vaccinați Doar 100 de persoane… [citeste mai departe]

CNSU a decis noi restricții pentru toată țara! Certificat verde în magazine, restaurante și instituții. Masca, obligatorie peste tot

CNSU a decis noi restricții pentru toată țara! Certificat verde în magazine, restaurante și instituții. Masca, obligatorie peste tot

Comitetul Național pentru Situații de Urgență (CNSU) a aprobat, vineri, restricțiile care urmează să fie aplicate începând de… [citeste mai departe]


Eurozone inflation expectations hit ECB target of 2%

Publicat:
Eurozone inflation expectations hit ECB target of 2%

A key market gauge of eurozone inflation expectations rose on Friday to 2%, the 's (ECB) inflation target for the first time in seven years, putting pressure on the central bank as it weighs how to proceed with stimulus when its pandemic-era support ends, according to Reuters. The five-year, five-year forward inflation swap,

Belgium PM says all EU states must help handle migration

11:25, 22.10.2021 - Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said on Friday all European Union countries must act in solidarity to be able to handle the rising migratory pressure and help those in need, according to Reuters.  “Solidarity should go both ways. The message to the southern countries is clear – consolidate…

EU sends COVID-19 drugs, equipment to Romania to tackle health crisis

14:45, 15.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

European stocks head for best week in seven months

12:30, 15.10.2021 - European stocks were headed for their best weekly performance in seven months on Friday, as a bright start to the earnings season helped ease investor concerns about higher inflation, according to Reuters.  The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%, on course to end the week with a more than 2% gain…

Eurostat: EU’s first-time asylum seekers more than double over spring

16:05, 24.09.2021 - Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union announced on Friday that the number of first-time asylum seekers to the European Union has more than doubled over the spring, according to Reuters. Nearly 103,900 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in EU countries between…

EU will engage with Taliban, subject to conditions

14:15, 03.09.2021 - The European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that the EU will engage with the Taliban, subject to strict conditions but that does not mean the bloc is recognising a new Afghan government, according to Reuters. “In order to support the Afghan population, we will have to engage…

Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months

15:30, 27.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News.  The government spent approximately…

Romania’s central bank ramps up 2021/2022 inflation forecasts

15:11, 09.08.2021 - Romania’s central bank on Monday lifted its annual inflation target considerably higher for this year and Governor Mugur Isarescu said a tightening cycle has already started even though policymakers have yet to raise interest rates, according to Reuters. Rate-setters now expect inflation to reach 5.6%…

Eurozone rebounds strongly, inflation above ECB target

13:25, 30.07.2021 - The European Union‘s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that its initial estimate of gross domestic product in the 19 countries was the growth of 2.0% quarter-on-quarter and 13.7% year-on-year, according to Reuters. The Eurozone pulled more strongly than expected out of the recession caused by…


