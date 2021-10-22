Eurozone inflation expectations hit ECB target of 2% A key market gauge of eurozone inflation expectations rose on Friday to 2%, the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) inflation target for the first time in seven years, putting pressure on the central bank as it weighs how to proceed with stimulus when its pandemic-era support ends, according to Reuters. The five-year, five-year forward inflation swap, […] The post Eurozone inflation expectations hit ECB target of 2% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

