Crown Custodian Margareta, Prince Radu, received by His Royal Highness Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg

Stiri Recomandate

Acer prezintă noul Chromebox Mini CXM1 pentru soluții îmbunătățite de semnalizare digitală

Acer prezintă noul Chromebox Mini CXM1 pentru soluții îmbunătățite de semnalizare digitală

Rezumat: Lumea afișajelor oferă posibilități nelimitate: de la aplicații de semnalizare digital, la chioșcuri interactive pentru centre de informare, ticketing, preluare de comenzi, înregistrare a prezenței… [citeste mai departe]

Banca Națională face o prognoză neașteptată pentru România: Țara noastră apasă puternic accelerația

Banca Națională face o prognoză neașteptată pentru România: Țara noastră apasă puternic accelerația

Creşterea economică este aşteptată să accelereze progresiv în 2024 şi 2025, şi ceva mai pronunţat decât s-a anticipat, în condiţiile temperării inflaţiei şi ale redresării treptate a… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu le taie angajaților din Guvern speranțele de majorări salariale. Eu nu cedez la șantaj. Dacă nu vă mai convine, dați-vă demisia!

Ciolacu le taie angajaților din Guvern speranțele de majorări salariale. Eu nu cedez la șantaj. Dacă nu vă mai convine, dați-vă demisia!

Marcel Ciolacu a declarat, la un post TV, că le-a spus deschis angajaților din Guvern că nu le poate acorda o majorare… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat este bun de plată după ce s-a mutat cu amanta pe aceeași stradă cu fosta soție. Ce au decis judecătorii

Un bărbat este bun de plată după ce s-a mutat cu amanta pe aceeași stradă cu fosta soție. Ce au decis judecătorii

Cum s-a întâmplat totulDupă aproximativ 40 de ani de căsătorie, bărbatul de 61 de ani și-a părăsit soția pentru o altă femeie, arată click.ro. Noul cuplu a decis… [citeste mai departe]

Muzeul dedicat lui Ivan Patzaichin a fost inaugurat în prezența lui Covaliu și Lipă

Muzeul dedicat lui Ivan Patzaichin a fost inaugurat în prezența lui Covaliu și Lipă

În satul natal al lui Ivan Patzaichin, unul dintre cei mai apreciaţi canoişti români, s-a inaugurat joi muzeul ce îi poartă numele: ”Muzeul Ivan Patzaichin – Centru de Inovare Comunitară”, potrivit News.ro. [citeste mai departe]

CFR are nevoie de tot mai mulți bani pentru repararea căilor ferate. O propunere este introducerea unei taxe pentru folosirea gărilor

CFR are nevoie de tot mai mulți bani pentru repararea căilor ferate. O propunere este introducerea unei taxe pentru folosirea gărilor

CFR vrea să pună taxă pentru folosirea gărilor. În plus, pentru că statul nu dă suficienți bani pentru repararea căii ferate, șefii… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO Cum arată Dacia Duster pregătită de război: Unde poate fi văzută în această perioadă

FOTO Cum arată Dacia Duster pregătită de război: Unde poate fi văzută în această perioadă

Black Sea Defense and Aerospace – BSDA 2024, cel mai mare eveniment regional dedicat apărării și securității, se desfășoară anul acesta între 22 și 24 mai, la București, pe platforma Romaero Băneasa. [citeste mai departe]

Noi înregistrări bombă la Culisele Statului Paralel! Cum voia generalul Dumitru Dumbravă să fie plătit pentru traficul de influență? - AUDIO

Noi înregistrări bombă la Culisele Statului Paralel! Cum voia generalul Dumitru Dumbravă să fie plătit pentru traficul de influență? - AUDIO

CĂTĂLIN HIDEG: Acum a venit și ANAF-ul și că vor TVA-ul de la facturile pe care aia nu-și le-a previzionat… [citeste mai departe]

Costi lansează „Constantin 1.0”, un album fresh care celebrează diversitatea și unitatea

Costi lansează „Constantin 1.0”, un album fresh care celebrează diversitatea și unitatea

Costi, hitmaker-ul român nominalizat la Grammy, compozitor, producător și muzician a avut de-a lungul timpului un impact semnificativ pe scena muzicală internațională. Astăzi, de ziua lui de nume, Costi sărbătorește… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Crown Custodian Margareta, Prince Radu, received by His Royal Highness Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg

Publicat:
Crown Custodian Margareta, Prince Radu, received by His Royal Highness Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg

of the , , and were received, on Thursday, at the , by , of Luxembourg, at a private lunch, told Agerpres.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

'Royal Family's contribution to strengthening Romania's role in NATO and EU 2002-2023 exhibition' displayed in Luxembourg

11:30, 23.05.2024 - AGERPRES special correspondent Gina Stefan reports: The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta, and Prince Radu participated on Wednesday evening at the Scheiss Cultural Centre in Luxembourg in the presentation of the AGERPRES travelling photo exhibition "Royal Family's contribution…

Her Majesty Margareta pleads for supporting Moldova in European integration process

10:10, 22.05.2024 - AGERPRES special correspondent from Luxembourg Gina Stefan reports: Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, pleaded on Tuesday in a speech at the Pierre Werner Institute in Luxembourg to support the Republic of Moldova in its European integration process and spoke about the "critical…

Polițiștii au intrat cu forța in tabara pro-palestiniana de la Universitatea California din Los Angeles. Zeci de protestatari, arestați

15:35, 02.05.2024 - Sute de politisti in tinuta antirevolta si-au facut loc joi dimineata in campusul Universitatii California din Los Angeles (UCLA), pentru a demonta o tabara a protestatarilor pro-palestinieni atacata in noaptea precedenta de sustinatorii pro-israelieni, relateaza Reuters.Polițiștii s-au apucat sa demonteze…

Senator Ciuca meets Czech PM in Prague, calls important solidarity among EU partner states

19:00, 04.04.2024 - Romanian Senate Chairman Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday had a meeting in Prague with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, saying that the two countries will take the "test of the election to the European Parliament" on June 9, when "democratic forces must strongly affirm their commitment to Western values."

Royal Family pays visit to Saint Nicholas Church in Brussels

21:40, 20.03.2024 - Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta, and His Highness Prince Radu on Wednesday visited the Church of Saint Nicholas in Brussels, which is also the seat of the Representation of the Romanian Patriarchate to the European institutions, told Agerpres. The event was attended by Romania's…

To have peace, Europe must prepare for war, EU council president says

11:20, 19.03.2024 - Europe must strengthen its defence capabilities and shift to a “war economy” mode in response to the threat posed by Russia, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday, according to Reuters. In an op-ed published in European newspapers and the Euractiv website, Michel – who will chair…

Ceremony at Peles Castle, on 144th anniversary of Romania's diplomatic relations with France and Germany

18:51, 11.03.2024 - A ceremony dedicated to the 144th anniversary of Romania's diplomatic relations with France and Germany took place on Monday in the Hall of Honour of Peles Castle in Sinaia resort, the event being hosted by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta. In her address, the Custodian…

AUR's Simion presents Ombudsperson constitutional red flags of emergency ordinance on elections

19:31, 29.02.2024 - Chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romania (AUR) George Simion was received on Thursday by Ombudsperson Renate Weber for talks on the emergency ordinance on the combination of elections, deemed "unconstitutional" by the AUR leader . "The Ciolacu Government has this emergency ordinance in the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: