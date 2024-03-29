Stiri Recomandate

Ministry of National Defence informs possible drone elements identified in Great Braila Island

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informs that, on Thursday evening, some elements that seem to come from a done were discovered on an agricultural plot of land in the Great Braila Island. In this context,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident pe o stradă din Cluj-Napoca! Un motociclist primește îngrijiri medicale de la echipajul SMURD

Pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului 1 Cluj-Napoca intervin în aceste momente la un accident rutier petrecut pe strada Septimiu Albini. „Din primele date, în accident au fost implicate o motocicletă… [citeste mai departe]

UTCN are un nou hub de inovare și antreprenoriat. Boc: Va apropia studenții de antreprenori

Universitatea Tehnică din Cluj-Napoca (UTCN) a lansat Fundației Unitech, un centru de inovare și antreprenoriat, care va consolida colaborarea dintre mediul universitar și sectorul de afaceri, cercetători, studenți. [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 36 de ani din Blaj, condamnat la închisoare cu executare, reținut de polițiști și dus la Penitenciarul Aiud

Joi, 28 martie 2024, polițiștii de investigații criminale din Blaj au depistat un bărbat de 36 de ani, din Blaj, care este posesorul unui mandat de executare… [citeste mai departe]

Curs valutar BNR, 29 martie 2024. Euro scade

Banca Națională a României (BNR) a anunțat vineri, 29 martie 2024, un curs de referință de 4,9695 lei pentru un euro, de la un curs de 4,9730 lei înregistrat joi. Dolarul a ajuns la 4,6078 lei, de la un curs de 4,6085 lei. Articolul Curs valutar BNR, 29 martie 2024. Euro scade apare prima dată în Money . [citeste mai departe]

Promisiunea lui Ciolacu: Până la sfârșitul anului vom avea o aderare completă la Schengen

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a dat asigurări că Guvernul are un plan ca România să adere și cu granița terestră la spațiul Schengen până la sfârșitul anului.  Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a declarat, vineri, la inaugurarea… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt beneficiile ceaiului de rooibos

Ceaiul Rooibos, cunoscut și sub denumirea de „ceai roșu african”, este făcut din frunzele fermentate ale arbustului Aspalathus linearis, o plantă originară din Africa de Sud. Descoperă care sunt beneficiile ceaiului de rooibos.Ce este ceaiul rooibosConsumat în sudul Africii de secole, ceaiul rooibos a devenit, cu timpul,… [citeste mai departe]

Actriţa Sara Poyzer, vedetă în producţia de scenă Mamma Mia!, înlocuită de BBC cu o voce generată de AI

Actriţa Sara Poyzer, care joacă în producţia de scenă a musicalului "Mamma Mia!", susţine că i s-a spus că vocea ei din dublajul unei viitoare producţii BBC va fi înlocuită de inteligenţa… [citeste mai departe]

Opt elevi militari, la Olimpiada Națională de Geografie, de la Constanța

 Ultima săptămână din luna martie a venit cu vești bune pentru elevii Colegiului Național Militar „Ștefan cel Mare", care au obținut rezultate bine la etapele județene ale olimpiadelor.Astfel, elevii militari Robert Poenaru, Rareș Mihail Penduș, Cătălin… [citeste mai departe]

Donații pentru gemenele Ana Elena și Aura Maria Bandrabula, la Concertul susținut de Corala ...

În cadrul Concertului extraordinar de pricesne susținut de Corala „Armonia" Constanța la Centrul Cultural „Grigore Vasiliu Birlic" Fălticeni, miercuri, 10 aprilie 2024, de la ora 19:00, se pot face donații… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Ministry of National Defence informs possible drone elements identified in Great Braila Island

of (MApN) informs that, on Thursday evening, some elements that seem to come from a done were discovered on an agricultural plot of land in the .

In this context, the MApN, alongside other specialized structures within the for Defence, and , are investigating into the incident, according to the specific operational procedures.

