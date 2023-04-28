Eurozone economy posts meager growth in first quarter

Stiri Recomandate

IPJ Arad: Retinut pentru furt calificat

IPJ Arad: Retinut pentru furt calificat

BULETIN DE PRESARetinut pentru furt calificat Politistii Sectiei 2 Micalaca au identificat un tanar de 23 de ani, din Arad, care, in perioada 2 7 martie a.c., prin dislocarea geamului, ar fi patruns intr o locuinta de pe strada Tarafului, de unde ar fi sustras mai multe scule. Acelasi tanar este banuit de un furt dintr un… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul României distruge, în mod premeditat, presa scrisă de limba română din R. Moldova. Cine îl manevrează, de fapt, pe secretarul de stat Adrian Dupu (PNL)?

Guvernul României distruge, în mod premeditat, presa scrisă de limba română din R. Moldova. Cine îl manevrează, de fapt, pe secretarul de stat Adrian Dupu (PNL)?

Scriitoare și redactor-șef al revistei ”Literatura și arta”, Doina… [citeste mai departe]

Anunț de mediu. SC PRUDENȚIAL STANDARD SRL

Anunț de mediu. SC PRUDENȚIAL STANDARD SRL

SC PRUDENȚIAL STANDARD SRL cu sediul în Pitești, str. Bibescu Vodă, Bl. C, Sc. A, Ap. 5, județul Argeș, prin cererea depusă la A.P.M. Argeș a solicitat autorizație de mediu pentru desfășurarea activității ”Restaurant-Bar-cod CAEN 5610 și catering-cod CAEN 5621” în localitatea Curtea de Argeș, str. Alexandru Lahovari,… [citeste mai departe]

Recomandari pentru tranzitarea frontierei in mini vacanta de 1 Mai

Recomandari pentru tranzitarea frontierei in mini vacanta de 1 Mai

Avand in vedere ca urmeaza un sfarsit de saptamana prelungit cand se va sarbatori ziua de 1 Mai, din experienta anilor anteriori, in aceasta perioada se estimeaza o crestere a traficului de persoane si mijloace de transport in punctele de trecere a frontierei, in special… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Județean Buzău sprijină „Caravana cu specialiști în domeniul sănătății"

Consiliul Județean Buzău sprijină „Caravana cu specialiști în domeniul sănătății”

Un nou demers al autorității publice județene, în domeniul sănătății publice, în parteneriat cu societatea civilă, a constituit obiectul unui proiect de hotărâre aflat pe ordinea de zi a ședinței ordinare din luna… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea se schimbă în România în vacanța de 1 mai. Prognoza meteo actualizată, unde va ploua

Vremea se schimbă în România în vacanța de 1 mai. Prognoza meteo actualizată, unde va ploua

Meteorologii Administrației Naționale de Meteorologie au făcut prognoza pentru zilele următoare. Conform predicțiilor, vremea se schimbă în România în vacanța de 1 Mai. Prognoza meteo actualizată, unde va ploua.… [citeste mai departe]

Campioanele de la Gymnastic Star CS Real Bradu vor participa la Campionatul European ce se va desfășura la Buziaș- Timișoara

Campioanele de la Gymnastic Star CS Real Bradu vor participa la Campionatul European ce se va desfășura la Buziaș- Timișoara

Campioanele de la Gymnastic Star CS Real Bradu vor participa la Campionatul European ce se va desfășura la Buziaș- Timișoara, anunță primarul Dan… [citeste mai departe]

Prima semifinală live „Românii au talent". Cum își doresc primii semifinaliști să rămână în memoria telespectatorilor

Prima semifinală live „Românii au talent”. Cum își doresc primii semifinaliști să rămână în memoria telespectatorilor

În această seară va avea loc prima semifinală live de la Românii au talent. Peste 300 de concurenți au venit la preselecții, însă doar 24… [citeste mai departe]

Părintele Calistrat – Paşte ortodox vs Paşte catolic (VIDEO)

Părintele Calistrat – Paşte ortodox vs Paşte catolic (VIDEO)

Părintele Calistrat Chifan a explicat când trebuie să fie sărbătorit Paștele, după ce Bahonschi și Papahagi au propus o altă dată, pentru unificarea cu Paştele catolic „De 2000 de ani, Biserica serbează Învierea. Până anul acesta, Paștele a fost calculat tot timpul după… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep rupe tăcerea, după 6 luni de suspendare: Sunt nevinovată, nu am luat substanțe interzise - Interviu exploziv

Simona Halep rupe tăcerea, după 6 luni de suspendare: Sunt nevinovată, nu am luat substanțe interzise - Interviu exploziv

Simona Halep vorbește pentru prima oară după șase luni de când este suspendată despre tergiversarea judecării cazului de dopaj în care a fost implicată,… [citeste mai departe]


Eurozone economy posts meager growth in first quarter

Publicat:
Eurozone economy posts meager growth in first quarter

The eurozone economy expanded only slightly in the first quarter of the year, after stagnating at the end of last year, preliminary data released by Eurostat showed on FridayPolitico reports. According to the release, seasonally adjusted GDP grew by 0.1%, disappointing analysts’ expectations for 0.2% growth. Compared to a year earlier, the economy expanded […] The post Eurozone economy posts meager growth in first quarter appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills at least 12 people

12:16, 28.04.2023 - Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine early Friday, killing at least 12 people, most of them when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in the center of the country, officials said, according to AP News. The attacks included the first one against Kyiv, Ukraine’s…

Euro zone inflation posts record drop to 6.9% as energy falls

13:25, 31.03.2023 - Eurozone inflation dropped at a record rate to 6.9% in March, driven by a sharp decline in energy prices, data released by the European statistics agencies showed on Friday, according to Politico. In February, headline inflation stood at 8.5%, the main reason for this 1.6 percentage point fall was the…

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine

11:50, 29.03.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday invited his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to Ukraine, for what would be the first direct communication between the two leaders since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war on Ukraine, according to Politico. “We are ready to see Xi here,” Zelenskyy…

Unions vow to shut France’s economy down amid pension battle

14:41, 06.03.2023 - Unions are threatening to shut down France’s economy this week in what they hope is their toughest riposte yet to President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age, according to AP News. Roads blocked, oil refineries disrupted, planes grounded and trains halted — the first actions are expected…

TikTok, Twitter, Facebook set to face EU crackdown on toxic content

16:30, 17.02.2023 - TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have now confirmed they will face the strictest rules under the EU’s content-moderation law, the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to Politico. Online platforms have until Friday at midnight to reveal how many Europeans use their services under the DSA. Platforms and…

NATO urges Russia to comply with nuclear arms treaty

14:20, 03.02.2023 - NATO allies said on Friday that they are concerned that Moscow is not respecting a key nuclear arms control treaty, according to Politico. The New START Treaty between the United States and Russia places limits on strategic offensive arms. But earlier this week, Washington said Moscow is failing to…

Eurozone inflation drops to 8.5 percent in January

13:10, 01.02.2023 - Eurozone inflation eased to 8.5% in January from 9.2% in December adding to evidence price pressures have peaked, preliminary Eurostat data showed on Wednesday, according to Politico. Energy remained the biggest cost driver in January, but once more softened from previous levels. Energy charges fell…

Euro zone economy posts surprise expansion in the fourth quarter, curbing recession fears

12:55, 31.01.2023 - The euro zone beat expectations on Tuesday by posting positive growth in the final quarter of 2022 and reducing fears of a potential regional recession, CNBC reports. Preliminary Eurostat data released Tuesday showed that the euro zone grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter. Economists had pointed to a 0.1%…


Cursul valutar din 28 aprilie 2023
USD 4.4915
EUR 4.9353
CHF 5.0133
GBP 5.5968
CAD 3.2888
XAU 286.43
JPY 3.3035
CNY 0.6489
AED 1.2232
AUD 2.9581
MDL 0.248
BGN 2.5234

