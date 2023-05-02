Europe’s inflation inches up ahead of interest rate decision

Stiri Recomandate

Tg. Mureșul, printre cele mai poluate orașe din România și Europa

Tg. Mureșul, printre cele mai poluate orașe din România și Europa

Într-un clasament al calității aerului, întocmit de Agenţia Europeană de Mediu, printre cele mai poluate oraşe din România se numără Piatra Neamţ, Târgu Mureş şi Iaşi. Agenția de Protecția Mediului Mureș susține însă că datele corespund anului 2021, când într-adevăr… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENT / Începe distribuirea pachetelor pentru persoanele defavorizate

DOCUMENT / Începe distribuirea pachetelor pentru persoanele defavorizate

Instituția Prefectului Buzău anunță că astăzi, 2 mai, în județul Buzău va începe distribuirea celei de-a șasea tranșe de alimente acordate prin Programul Operațional Ajutorarea Persoanelor Defavorizate. În prima zi, vor fi distribuite aproape 11.000 de pachete,… [citeste mai departe]

1 Mai cu primarii. Mici şi bere de la primarul Bibarţ, flori, locuri de picnic și promenadă de la Boc, Birta și Firtz

1 Mai cu primarii. Mici şi bere de la primarul Bibarţ, flori, locuri de picnic și promenadă de la Boc, Birta și Firtz

Am stat doar un pic de veghe în lanul de facebook alături de primarii din vestul ţării, ca să vedem cum sau dacă se întrec... The post 1 Mai cu primarii. Mici… [citeste mai departe]

Vești bune pentru bugetari: urmează o nouă minivacanță de 5 zile libere consecutiv

Vești bune pentru bugetari: urmează o nouă minivacanță de 5 zile libere consecutiv

Românii au profitat din plin de minivacanța de 1 Mai, dar nu mai au mult de așteptat până la următoarele zile libere. Începutul lunii iunie va aduce cu sine o nouă minivacanță, iar pentru bugetari se vor lega 5 zile libere.Minivacanța… [citeste mai departe]

Sprijinul autoritatilor din Ungaria solicitat pentru cautarea celor 4 persoane disparute pe raul Mures (GALERIE FOTO)

Sprijinul autoritatilor din Ungaria solicitat pentru cautarea celor 4 persoane disparute pe raul Mures (GALERIE FOTO)

ISU Timis a solicitat sprijinul autoritatilor din Ungaria pentru misiuni de cautare salvare a celor 4 persoane disparute pe raul Mures.Potrivit ISU Timis, in urma cu… [citeste mai departe]

Vino la cursul gratuit de administrator pensiune

Vino la cursul gratuit de administrator pensiune

Vrei să fii administrator pensiune? Vino la cursul nostru gratuit dacă: ai domiciliul în regiunea Nord-Vest ai vârsta minimă de 25 ani ești angajat/ă Detaliile cursului: gratuit online acreditat ANC de inițiere durata: 40 de ore Cursul de administrator pensiune este organizat în cadrul proiectului “Formare-Cooperare-Digitalizare:… [citeste mai departe]

SIGHET – Garaje demolate de municipalitate. Se vor face locuri de parcare în cartierul Bogdan Vodă

SIGHET – Garaje demolate de municipalitate. Se vor face locuri de parcare în cartierul Bogdan Vodă

În ședința de Consiliu Local Sighetu Marmației de la finalul săptămânii trecute aleșii locali au votat proiectul de hotărâre privind aprobarea indicatorilor tehnico-economici şi a Documentației de… [citeste mai departe]

Deputaţii din comisia pentru învăţământ ar putea finaliza raportul asupra noilor legi ale educaţie

Deputaţii din comisia pentru învăţământ ar putea finaliza raportul asupra noilor legi ale educaţie

Săptămâna aceasta, deputaţii din comisia pentru învăţământ ar putea finaliza raportul asupra noilor legi ale educaţiei. Acesta avea termen iniţial pentru adoptare ziua de 26 aprilie, însă a… [citeste mai departe]

De ce trebuie să mâncăm ridichi. Top 5 motive să le consumi

De ce trebuie să mâncăm ridichi. Top 5 motive să le consumi

  Poate că ridichile nu sunt cea mai populară legumă din grădina ta, dar sunt unele dintre cele mai sănătoase. Aceste legume rădăcină subevaluate sunt pline de nutrienți. Ele pot chiar preveni unele afecțiuni de sănătate. Ridichile nu sunt bine studiate pentru uzul medicinal… [citeste mai departe]

Alba Iulia| Teren de sport pentru sute de elevi ai uneia dintre cele mai vechi școli din municipiu

Alba Iulia| Teren de sport pentru sute de elevi ai uneia dintre cele mai vechi școli din municipiu

Astăzi am predat amplasamentul pentru amenajarea unui teren de sport în incinta Școlii ”Vasile Goldiș” din Alba Iulia, una dintre școlile cele mai vechi din municipiu. Școala va beneficia de un proiect… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Europe’s inflation inches up ahead of interest rate decision

Publicat:
Europe’s inflation inches up ahead of interest rate decision

Europe’s painful inflation inched higher in April, extending the squeeze on households and keeping pressure on the to unleash another large interest rate increase, according to AP News. Consumer prices in the 20 countries using the euro currency jumped 7% in April from a year earlier, just down from the annual rate of […] The post Europe’s inflation inches up ahead of interest rate decision appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Republic of Moldova accuses Russia of meddling ahead of regional vote

15:36, 27.04.2023 - President Maia Sandu accused Russia on Thursday of meddling in Republic of Moldova‘s internal affairs, pointing to an election this weekend in the region of Gagauzia where she said many of those running were Russian agents, Reuters reports. Republic of Moldova barred a Russian regional delegation this…

Euro zone inflation edges up in March, keeping ECB on alert

15:15, 19.04.2023 - Euro zone inflation eased last month but underlying readings remained stubbornly high, Eurostat said on Wednesday, confirming preliminary data that raised worries at the European Central Bank about the persistence of price pressures, according to Reuters.  Consumer inflation in the 20 nations sharing…

Euro area faces risk of entrenched inflation says Villeroy

12:40, 12.04.2023 - The euro area faces a risk of entrenched inflation that the European Central Bank is determined to combat by keeping interest rates high for a sustained period, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, according to Bloomberg. While energy prices have eased sooner than expected and…

European shares rise ahead of eurozone inflation data

12:00, 04.04.2023 - European shares rose on Tuesday as investors rebuffed concerns over surprise output cuts by OPEC and its allies while awaiting eurozone producer prices for more clues on the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) monetary tightening path, according to Reuters.  The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.2% higher…

Euro zone inflation posts record drop to 6.9% as energy falls

13:25, 31.03.2023 - Eurozone inflation dropped at a record rate to 6.9% in March, driven by a sharp decline in energy prices, data released by the European statistics agencies showed on Friday, according to Politico. In February, headline inflation stood at 8.5%, the main reason for this 1.6 percentage point fall was the…

EU’s von der Leyen to join Macron in visiting China

17:31, 24.03.2023 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel together with French President Emmanuel Macron during his trip to China early next month, according to Politico. Speaking at a press conference following an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, Macron said he had “suggested to von der Leyen that…

Europe inflation eases slightly as consumer pain persists

12:41, 02.03.2023 - Inflation eased only slightly in the eurozone as the pain from higher costs for food and fuel persists and gives the European Central Bank no reason to slow interest rate increases aimed at getting prices back under control, according to AP News. The consumer price index reached 8.5% in February compared…

EU foresees economy improving, but inflation still painful

12:20, 13.02.2023 - The European Union’s executive branch has raised its economic growth forecast for the year, saying Europe will narrowly avoid a recession and has already passed its inflation peak as natural gas prices fall from astronomical highs, according to AP News. But the European Commission warned Monday that…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 mai 2023
USD 4.4989
EUR 4.929
CHF 5.0033
GBP 5.6069
CAD 3.3136
XAU 287.065
JPY 3.2733
CNY 0.6509
AED 1.2249
AUD 3.0101
MDL 0.2498
BGN 2.5201

Urmareste stirile pe: