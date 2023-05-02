Europe’s inflation inches up ahead of interest rate decision Europe’s painful inflation inched higher in April, extending the squeeze on households and keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to unleash another large interest rate increase, according to AP News. Consumer prices in the 20 countries using the euro currency jumped 7% in April from a year earlier, just down from the annual rate of […] The post Europe’s inflation inches up ahead of interest rate decision appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Maia Sandu accused Russia on Thursday of meddling in Republic of Moldova‘s internal affairs, pointing to an election this weekend in the region of Gagauzia where she said many of those running were Russian agents, Reuters reports. Republic of Moldova barred a Russian regional delegation this…

- Euro zone inflation eased last month but underlying readings remained stubbornly high, Eurostat said on Wednesday, confirming preliminary data that raised worries at the European Central Bank about the persistence of price pressures, according to Reuters. Consumer inflation in the 20 nations sharing…

- The euro area faces a risk of entrenched inflation that the European Central Bank is determined to combat by keeping interest rates high for a sustained period, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, according to Bloomberg. While energy prices have eased sooner than expected and…

- European shares rose on Tuesday as investors rebuffed concerns over surprise output cuts by OPEC and its allies while awaiting eurozone producer prices for more clues on the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) monetary tightening path, according to Reuters. The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.2% higher…

- Eurozone inflation dropped at a record rate to 6.9% in March, driven by a sharp decline in energy prices, data released by the European statistics agencies showed on Friday, according to Politico. In February, headline inflation stood at 8.5%, the main reason for this 1.6 percentage point fall was the…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel together with French President Emmanuel Macron during his trip to China early next month, according to Politico. Speaking at a press conference following an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, Macron said he had “suggested to von der Leyen that…

- Inflation eased only slightly in the eurozone as the pain from higher costs for food and fuel persists and gives the European Central Bank no reason to slow interest rate increases aimed at getting prices back under control, according to AP News. The consumer price index reached 8.5% in February compared…

- The European Union’s executive branch has raised its economic growth forecast for the year, saying Europe will narrowly avoid a recession and has already passed its inflation peak as natural gas prices fall from astronomical highs, according to AP News. But the European Commission warned Monday that…