European Union sees electricity production doubling by 2050 to reach net zero

Copilul mort în accidentul de tren de la Roman era la ore la CSEI Roman și avea grave probleme de sănătate

În această dimineață, 25 ianuarie, în municipiul Roman, la trecerea de nivel cu calea ferată – Bulevardul Nicolae Bălcescu a avut loc un tragic accident în urma căruia un copil de… [citeste mai departe]

Dialog strategic la UE. Ursula ține în brațe cartoful fierbinte din agricultură

Preşedinta Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, a lansat joi dialogul strategic privind viitorul agriculturii. Este un nou forum mandatat să modeleze o viziune comună asupra viitorului sistemului agricol şi alimentar al UE, se arată… [citeste mai departe]

Curs valutar 25 ianuarie 2024. Euro și dolarul, în scădere

Banca Națională a României a anunțat joi un curs de referință de 4,9765 lei pentru un euro, față de miercuri când un euro era 4,9767 lei. Dolarul a ajuns la 4,5681 lei, de la un curs de 4,5780 lei. Articolul Curs valutar 25 ianuarie 2024. Euro și dolarul, în scădere apare prima… [citeste mai departe]

Cum se manifestă cancerul oral? Îl poate depista un dentist?

Cum se manifestă cancerul oral? Îl poate depista un dentist? „Tumorile maligne orale au o rată de supraviețuire de 50-60%, calculată la 5 ani după apariție, însă dacă sunt descoperite în fază incipientă și tratate de medicul specialist. De cele mai multe ori, aceste tumori sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Fără controale la graniță pentru românii și bulgarii care merg în Grecia. Solicitarea înaintată Atenei de un grup de europarlamentari

Doi europarlamentari români, împreună cu doi oficiali din Bulgaria și Grecia, au cerut ridicarea controalelor la frontiera… [citeste mai departe]

De ce au ajuns Vlad Gherman și Oana Moșneagu la terapie de cuplu: „E un proces de lungă durată”

Vlad Gherman și Oana Moșneagu formează un cuplu de aproximativ doi ani și jumătate. În acest interval de timp, perechea, care urmează să se căsătorească în vara anului acesta, a făcut terapie de… [citeste mai departe]

Stellantis va folosi sistemul AI de la CloudMade pentru dezvoltarea de software pe mașini

Stellantis a achiziționat sistemul de inteligență artificială și alte active ale companiei de tehnologie CloudMade pentru a îmbunătăți dezvoltarea platformei sale STLA SmartCockpit. Această achiziție cuprinde modele de învățare… [citeste mai departe]

N-avem porci bolnavi, decât mistreţi!

CARAŞ-SEVERIN – Cazuri de pestă porcină africană au fost semnalate, până acum, în 60% dintre fondurile cinegetice din judeţ! În prezent nu evoluează focare de pestă porcină africană (PPA) în exploataţiile non-profesionale sau fermele comerciale/tip A din judeţ, a dat asigurări şeful Direcţiei Sanitare Veterinare şi pentru… [citeste mai departe]

O tânără de 26 de ani, căutată de zeci de voluntari timp de două zile, a fost găsită moartă pe un câmp din județul Cluj

Sfârșit tragic pentru o tânără de 26 de ani din Cluj-Napoca. Sorina plecase de acasă marți și, tot de atunci, nu a mai fost de găsit. Familia… [citeste mai departe]

Cum va arăta primul nod rutier de mare viteză de tip turbion din România. Va avea 12 pasaje, 8 bretele și 5 podețe

Direcția Regională de Drumuri și Poduri Iași (DRDP Iași) a publicat imagini aeriene de la lucrările demarate în această săptămână la nodul rutier de tip turbion de… [citeste mai departe]


European Union sees electricity production doubling by 2050 to reach net zero

European Union sees electricity production doubling by 2050 to reach net zero

estimates it will need to more than double its electricity generation by the middle of the century and boost renewables to reach its ambitious goal of climate neutrality, according to Bloomberg. To pursue emissions reduction targets recommended by scientists for the next decade, power production will need to increase to 5,212 terawatt-hours […] The post European Union sees electricity production doubling by 2050 to reach net zero appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

