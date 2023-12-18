European Union opens proceedings against X in first probe under new rules

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Germany will deploy four Eurofighter jets to Romania to support NATO‘s air policing mission from the end of November, a security source said, weeks after Russian attacks on Ukrainian Danube River ports, according to Reuters. The attacks, just hundreds of metres from the Romanian border, and drone debris…

- The European Union Chamber of Commerce on Friday criticised an upcoming trade fair in China as “largely smoke and mirrors” and pushed for more tangible measures to restore business confidence among the European business community, according to Reuters. Shanghai is due to host the China International…

- The European Union wants to bring six Western Balkan countries closer to membership of the bloc but wants them first to implement reform and create their own single market, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, according to Reuters. Having been promised EU membership years…

- Poland and the Czech Republic will extend temporary controls on their borders with Slovakia into November as countries seek to restrict the flow of illegal migrants, according to Reuters. The Polish government has decided to extend the controls by 20 days to Nov. 2, the interior ministry said in a statement.…

- The European Union sees “convergence” with Japan on thinking about generative artificial intelligence (AI), a senior official said on Monday, according to Reuters. “I see a lot of convergence in how we look at AI and generative AI,” European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera…

- The European Union agreed to a deal on Thursday to slash the use of super-potent greenhouse gases in fridges and air conditioners, part of the EU‘s broader plans to cut CO2 emissions and protect the environment, according to Reuters. Negotiators from EU countries and lawmakers reached a deal on the…

- The European Commission will assess the risks of four critical technologies, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence, being weaponised by countries not aligned with its values and will take measures next year to tackle the issue, an EU official said on Monday, according to Reuters. The…

- Romania plans to buy 32 latest-generation F-35 fighter planes from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, for $6.5 billion, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, under a deal whose outline was announced in April, according to Reuters. The European Union and NATO member has raised defence spending to 2.5%…