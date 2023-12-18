European Union opens proceedings against X in first probe under new rules

Stiri Recomandate

Propunerea pentru conducerea CNAS este medicul Valeria Herdea

Medicul de familie Valeria Herdea este una din propunerile pentru funcția de președinte al Casei Naționale de Asigurări de Sănătate (CNAS), din partea PNL. Potrivit surselor Puterea.ro, până la publicarea în Monitorul Oficial, medicul Valeria Herdea nu face declarații, având în… [citeste mai departe]

Un pavilion cu 12 dormitoare pentru copiii de la Grădinița Specială din Fălticeni a fost ...

Șeful administrației județene, Gheorghe Flutur, a declarat că au fost finalizate lucrările de modernizare și reabilitare la o clădire cu 12 dormitoare pentru copiii de la Grădinița Specială din Fălticeni. Gheorghe… [citeste mai departe]

Preferințele elevilor, profesorilor și părinților în privința organizării anului școlar, conform unui studiu al Ministerului Educației

Cei mai mulţi dintre elevi, dar şi majoritatea profesorilor din învăţământul preuniversitar consideră că actuala organizare… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal în Parlament. Ministrul Muncii, acuzat că a schimbat cifrele pentru pensii

Este scandal în comisiile parlamentare în care trebuie avizat bugetul pentru 2024. Citește și: O nouă perioadă va fi recunoscută ca vechime la pensie, de anul viitor Este scandal uriaș în Parlament, acolo unde se împart banii statului… [citeste mai departe]

Declaratii de avere Constanta: Adrian Parausanu, sef serviciu la Serviciul Fiscal Municipal Medgidia din DGRFP Galati, averea si interesele (DOCUMENTE)

Cea mai noua declaratie de avere a fost completata pe 16 mai 2023. Cotidianul ZIUA de Constanta prezinta… [citeste mai departe]

Casa Unirea a deschis primul magazin de tip cash&carry la Doraly

Casa Unirea a deschis, luni, într-o discreție totală primul său magazin de tip cash &carry în cadrul complexului Doraly din Afumați. Evenimentul a avut loc în data de 18 decembrie la ora 12.00, în incinta Doraly, Pavilion X1, fără ca presa să fie anunțată, cu unele excepții,… [citeste mai departe]

Hornbach a obtinut un document de urbanism nou de la Primaria Constanta

Documentatia este valabila 24 de luni Hornbach Centrala SRL a obtinut un certificat de urbanism de la Primaria Constanta, vizata fiind investitia de pe bulevardul Aurel Vlaicu nr. 158A, Constanta. Prin CU 1080 din data de 14 decembrie 2023, Hornbach Centrala… [citeste mai departe]

Anişoara Stanciu (atletism): „A fost un an bun, un an cu medalii şi calificări olimpice”

Preşedinta Federaţiei Române de Atletism, Anişoara Stanciu, a declarat că 2023 a fost un an bun per ansamblu, cu medalii la marile competiţii, la care se adaugă şi patru sportivi calificaţi prin barem la Jocurile… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis, la ceremonia de decorare a Asociaţiei Code for Romania: În timpul celor mai puternice crize v-ați mobilizat exemplar

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, luni la ceremonia de decorare a Asociaţiei Code for Romania, că echipa s-a mobilizat exemplar,„ în timpul… [citeste mai departe]

Transportatorii polonezi au reluat blocada la cel mai mare punct de tranzit de mărfuri cu Ucraina

Transportatorii polonezi au reluat luni blocada la cel mai mare punct de tranzit de mărfuri cu Ucraina, pentru a cere reintroducerea permiselor de intrare în Uniunea Europeană pentru concurenţii lor ucraineni,… [citeste mai departe]


European Union opens proceedings against X in first probe under new rules

Publicat:
European Union opens proceedings against X in first probe under new rules

on Monday said it would launch an investigation of social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, over a suspected breach of obligations in its first such probe under the (DSA), according to Reuters. The DSA, which entered into force in November last year, requires very large online platforms […] The post European Union opens proceedings against X in first probe under new rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


