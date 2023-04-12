Eurohold’s EIG launches legal action to restore Euroins Romania licence

Stiri Recomandate

Rusia recunoaște că jurnalistului american Evan Gershkovich nu i se permite încă vizita consulară

Ministrul adjunct de externe al Rusiei, Serghei Riabkov, a recunoscut miercuri, 12 aprilie, că jurnalistul american reținut Evan Gershkovich nu a primit încă acordul să fie vizitat de un reprezentant… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Vaslui:Certificatul de cazier judiciar poate fi obtinut si in perioada sarbatorilor pascale

Nr. 149 din 12 aprilie 2023 INFORMARE CERTIFICATUL DE CAZIER JUDICIAR POATE FI OBTINUT SI PE PERIOADA SARBATORILOR PASCALE 2023 Pentru a veni in sprijinul cetatenilor, serviciul de eliberare a certificatelor de… [citeste mai departe]

Bucurie pentru Novak Djokovic! S-a calificat în optimile de finală ale turneului din Monaco

Novak Djokovic, principalul favorit câştigarea Masters-ului de la Monte Carlo, s-a calificat în optimile de finală ale turneului după ce l-a învins pe ocupatul locului 198 ATP, rusul Ivan Gakhov. [citeste mai departe]

Lotul olimpic al județului Alba de la Științe Socio Umaniste  a participat la Etapa Națională a Olimpiadei,  desfășurată la Slobozia

OLIMPIADA NAȚIONALĂ DE ȘTIINȚE SOCO UMANISTE – SLOBOZIA, 8-11 aprilie 2023 Lotul olimpic al județului Alba  de la Științe… [citeste mai departe]

Schimbare radicală în viața lui Cătălin Bordea după „America Express”: Fac terapie!

Comediantul i-a povestit lui Damian Drăghici la podcast cu ce s-a ales la emisiunea-concurs în afara marelui premiu de 30.000 de euro. Totodată, a rememorat momentul culminant care a declanșat alungarea tuturor fricilor… [citeste mai departe]

Scade prețul laptelui. Crescătorii de vaci vor primi de la stat ajutoare în valoare de 43,6 milioane de euro

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a transmis, după întâlnirea de la Guvern cu fermierii, procesatorii şi reprezentanţii marilor reţele de magazin, că a convenit cu procesatorii şi retailerii… [citeste mai departe]

Coada formata din mai multe TIR-uri pe autostrada A4, la Agigea (GALERIE FOTO + VIDEO)

Pe autostrada A4, la Agigea, sunt cozi kilometrice formate de tiruri cu cereale.Soferii au tras pe banda de urgenta a autostrazii A4 si asteapta rabdatori sa intre in port, la descarcare.Avand in vedere ce cozi s au format, este… [citeste mai departe]


Eurohold’s EIG launches legal action to restore Euroins Romania licence

Publicat:
(EIG), part of energy and insurance conglomerate , launched legal proceedings with a view to annulling a decision by the Romanian financial regulator, ASF, to revoke the operating licence of , the Bulgarian group said, according to . EIG has filed an application to open the legal procedure at […] The post Eurohold’s EIG launches legal action to restore licence appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


