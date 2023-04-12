Eurohold’s EIG launches legal action to restore Euroins Romania licence

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz said that it signed a 344.9 million lei (69.9 million euro) contract with Spain’s turnkey energy and industry project delivery specialist Duro Felguera to complete the works on a combined cycle gas turbine power plant in Iernut, according to See News. The contract…

- Romanian oil and gas company OMV Petrom said that it signed a contract worth approximately 276 million euro for the delivery of natural gas with the national gas transmission system operator Transgaz, according to See News. The contract was concluded for a sixteen-year period, from September 2026 to…

- Farmers in countries neighbouring Ukraine, including grain-producing Romania, need help to compete with the proliferation of cheap grain from the war-torn state, according to Euractiv. Ukraine, a major global grain producer and exporter, received EU aid after the outbreak of Russia’s war and created…

- Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the Black Sea to carry Azeri power to the European Union, have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania…

- Russia battered Ukraine with multiple missile strikes on Thursday as its troops sought to advance in the east, Kyiv said, but Western allies pledged even more military aid for an intended Ukrainian spring counter-offensive, according to Reuters. Following a pattern of heavy aerial bombardment at times…

- Romanian state-owned company Romgaz and Azeri oil and gas company Socar will sign a new contract for the delivery of natural gas on Friday, according to Euractiv. Azerbaijan delivered the first quantities of natural gas to Romania in January, and the two state-run companies will sign a contract for…

- Ukraine declared an air raid alert over the whole country early on Thursday and senior officials said air defences units were shooting down incoming Russian missiles, while fighting also intensified in Bakhmut in the east, according to Reuters. The attacks come after the United States and Germany announced…

- Romania’s economy grew by 3.8% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a 5.6% annual increase during the same period of 2021, the statistical board said on Thursday, citing non-adjusted revised preliminary data, according to See News. On a seasonally adjusted comparison basis, Romania’s…