Eurohold's EIG launches legal action to restore Euroins Romania licence
Euroins Insurance Group (EIG), part of energy and insurance conglomerate Eurohold Bulgaria, launched legal proceedings with a view to annulling a decision by the Romanian financial regulator, ASF, to revoke the operating licence of Euroins Romania, the Bulgarian group said, according to See News. EIG has filed an application to open the legal procedure at […] The post Eurohold’s EIG launches legal action to restore Euroins Romania licence appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
