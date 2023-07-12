Euro zone ministers to agree to move to restrictive fiscal stance in 2024

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania is considering opening a regional training hub for F-16 fighter jet pilots which would ultimately be available to its NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Romania, both a European Union and NATO member,…

- EU home affairs ministers reached a migration deal described as historic by officials that would see EU states pay E20,000 for each migrant they refuse to host, according to Euractiv. Swedish immigration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, who chaired the talks in Luxembourg on Thursday, described the…

- Home affairs ministers from the European Union‘s 27 member states gathered on Thursday to try get across the line an elusive agreement on how to share out the responsibility of caring for refugees and migrants, according to Reuters. A tentative deal on the table comes after years of damaging feuds between…

- The European Union agreed on Thursday to suspend restrictions on imports from Ukraine for a further year after warding off an import ban imposed by some EU nations amid farmer protests over low prices, according to Reuters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the EU for the extension and…

- The German economy contracted in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the previous three months, thereby entering a recession, data from the statistics office showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Gross domestic product fell by 0.3% for the quarter when adjusted for price and calendar effects,…

- Consumer expectations for euro-zone inflation rose “significantly” in March, bolstering the case of European Central Bank officials who say interest-rate increases may need to persist beyond the summer, according to Bloomberg. Expectations for the next 12 months increased to 5% from 4.6% in February,…

- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang assured his Russian and Indian counterparts of deepening bilateral ties, promising that “coordination and cooperation” will only grow stronger, in a show of solidarity with two of China’s biggest neighbours, according to Reuters. Qin met in India on Thursday with other…

- Germany‘s foreign minister begins a visit to China on Thursday aiming to reassert a common European Union policy toward Beijing days after remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron suggested disarray in the continent’s approach to the rising superpower, according to Reuters. Macron provoked a backlash…