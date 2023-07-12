Stiri Recomandate

Dutch to boost military capacities of eastern European partners

The Netherlands will foster the military capacities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova by investing an additional €8 million into a NATO fund, outgoing Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra (CDA/EPP) announced during the NATO summit in Vilnius on Tuesday,… [citeste mai departe]

Controale la căminele pentru persoane vârstnice din Vrancea. Prefectul Nicușor Halici: „Voi face demersuri pentru majorarea sumei destinate hranei zilnice a unui senior găzduit”

Verificările demarate la începutul… [citeste mai departe]

Euro zone ministers to agree to move to restrictive fiscal stance in 2024

Euro zone finance ministers will agree on Thursday to withdraw energy support measures to their economies and use the savings to cut budget deficits and help the European Central Bank curb inflation, a draft statement by the ministers showed, according to… [citeste mai departe]

Uniunea Europeană recunoaște pentru prima oară că a discriminat România prin neprimirea în Schengen. Cum vor arăta despăgubirile

Pentru prima dată în istoria sa, Uniunea Europană urmează să admită, printr-o rezoluție a Parlamentului European, că a discriminat… [citeste mai departe]

Secretarul de stat Ionuț-Sorin Banciu a participat la Consiliul de Mediu din Spania

Secretarul de stat Ionuț-Sorin Banciu a participat la lucrările Consiliului de Mediu din Spania, care a avut loc în perioada 10-11 iulie 2023, în Valladolid. Organizat sub egida Președinției spaniole a Consiliului UE, evenimentul a… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se va întâmpla cu Fondul Proprietatea după listarea Hidroelectrica și ce bani urmează să primească românii?

Wste considerată cea mai importantă listare la Bursa de Valori București din ultimul deceniu și listarea anului în Europa. Dincolo de semnalul pe care îl dă pentru… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Situație halucinantă în Râmnicu Vâlcea. Autoritățile ținute la ușa unui azil, de unde ar fi trebuit să preia zeci de bătrâni

Autorități și forțe de ordine au stat, marți seară, mai bine de o oră la ușa unui azil privat din Râmnicu Vâlcea,… [citeste mai departe]

La arădeanul liniștit (II)

Dacă românul este o insulă într-o mare slavă, atunci arădeanul, evident, este un recif într-un golf liniștit bântuit totuși de nenumărate curente lingvistice și etnice.... The post La arădeanul liniștit (II) appeared first on Special Arad · ultimele știri din Arad . [citeste mai departe]

Elevii români, rezultat istoric la Olimpiada Internațională de Matematică. Cea mai bună clasare din 1999

Lotul României scrie istorie la Olimpiada Internațională de Matematică din Chiba, Japonia: locul 1 între țările din Europa și locul 4 în clasamentul pe națiuni, fiind cea mai bună clasare… [citeste mai departe]

12 iulie 1909 : S-a născut Constantin Noica, marele  filosof şi eseist român de origine aromână

În ziua de 12 iulie 1909 s-a născut Constantin Noica, în comuna Vitănești (județul Teleorman), marele  filosof şi eseist român de origine aromână. Din octombrie 1940 activează la Berlin în calitate… [citeste mai departe]


Euro zone ministers to agree to move to restrictive fiscal stance in 2024

Euro zone finance ministers will agree on Thursday to withdraw energy support measures to their economies and use the savings to cut budget deficits and help the curb inflation, a draft statement by the ministers showed, according to Reuters.  The ministers will also say that gradual, determined and realistic fiscal consolidation is […] The post Euro zone ministers to agree to move to restrictive fiscal stance in 2024 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

