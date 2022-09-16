Euro zone inflation confirmed at 9.1% as energy, food prices surge

Stiri Recomandate

Marius Budăi, anunț important despre majorarea salariului minim.Ne dorim să se întâmple de la 1 ianuarie 2023

Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, anunță la RFI că a convenit cu Marcel Ciolacu și Nicolae Ciucă începerea discuțiilor cu partenerii sociali despre un salariu minim adecvat:… [citeste mai departe]

(vieo) Punea cuțitul la gâtul persoanelor, în toiul nopții, și le deposeda de bunuri: Un bărbat, suspectat de mai multe jafuri, a fost reținut

Un bărbat de 32 de ani a fost reținut, fiind suspectat că amenința trecători cu un cuțit, noaptea, pe… [citeste mai departe]

„Mă! Ține minte! Drumul României spre NATO trece prin Afganistan” – Premierul Ciucă, despre sfatul dat de Mircea Pașcu în 2001

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă și-a început discursul susținut astăzi, la Bucharest Security Conference, cu sfatul dat de fostul ministru… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal / CS Dinamo a pierdut primul meci din grupele Ligii Campionilor. Magdeburg, redutabilă!

Echipa masculină de handbal CS Dinamo Bucureşti a fost învinsă, cu scorul de 28-30 (16-16), de SC Magdeburg (Germania), într-o partidă disputată la Sala Polivalentă din Bucureşti, contând pentru prima etapă a… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Scandal la CMC. Un consilier PL a dăruit socialiștilor o corabie: E ruskii korabli. Mergeți după ea

Liderul fracțiunii PL în Consiliul municipal Chișinău, Ion Cebanu, a dăruit socialiștilor macheta unei corăbii cu o inscripție pe ea. „Le-am dăruit socialiștilor „ruskii korabli”,… [citeste mai departe]

Stupoare în Gorj: Autoritățile au chemat un bărbat mort de un an să-și schimbe actul de identitate

Ion Rădoescu din satul Văcarea, județul Gorj, nu a putut să dea curs invitației de a se prezenta la sediul Direcției de Evidență a Persoanelor pentru a-și schimba actul de identitate, acesta fiind… [citeste mai departe]

Propaganda rusă a dat un alt mare rateu. O mare debarcare ucraineană respinsă pe Nipru era de fapt un cap de pod distrus cu rachete trase de pe Ka-52

Umilit în Ucraina, Ministerul Apărării al Federației Ruse încearcă să pună în practică o operațiune… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Județean Buzău găzduiește conferința “Unități de Achiziții Publice Centralizate la nivel local: soluția pentru mai multă eficiență în achizițiile publice”

Consiliul Județean Buzău, în calitate… [citeste mai departe]

Statul o lasă pe Carmen Palade să facă orice dorește cu monumentul istoric Rex Mamaia

La începutul anului se zvonea că hotelul Rex din Mamaia, deținut de Carmen Palade, ar fi fost vândut dezvoltatorului imobiliar cu capital israelian Hagag Development Europe, controlat de omul de afaceri Yitzhak Hagag. La acea… [citeste mai departe]

Germania preia controlul a trei rafinării rusești deținute de compania Rosneft

Guvernul german a preluat controlul a trei rafinării deținute de compania petrolieră rusă Rosneft. Mișcarea face parte din eforturile guvernului lui Olaf Scholz de a proteja economia germană de efectele unui embargo la nivelul UE asupra țițeiului… [citeste mai departe]


Euro zone inflation confirmed at 9.1% as energy, food prices surge

Euro zone inflation confirmed at 9.1% as energy, food prices surge

Euro zone inflation hit another record high of 9.1% in August, EU statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, driven by sharply higher energy and food prices, and was likely headed towards double figures, according to Reuters. Consumer price inflation in the 19 countries using the euro rose 0.6% month-on-month and by 9.1% year-on-year, the highest […] The post Euro zone inflation confirmed at 9.1% as energy, food prices surge appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU readies energy package, countries split over gas price cap

14:15, 12.09.2022 - The European Union is set to unveil a package of proposed emergency measures this week including a windfall profit levy on energy firms, but countries are split over the details and whether to impose a cap on gas prices, according to Reuters. At a meeting on Friday, EU countries’ energy ministers asked…

Romania’s consumer price inflation climbs to 15.32% in August

11:55, 12.09.2022 - Romania‘s consumer prices rose by 15.32% on the year in August, compared to an increase of 14.96% year-on-year in July, the national statistical office (INS), said on Monday, according to See News.  Food prices rose by an annual 18.22%, while non-food prices saw a 15.98% increase, INS said in a statement.…

EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis

12:40, 09.09.2022 - European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…

Romania’s consumer price inflation slows to 14.96% in July

13:30, 11.08.2022 - Romania‘s consumer prices rose by 14.96% year-on-year in July, compared to an increase of 15.05% in June, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. Prices of services grew by 8.33%, and food prices rose 16.05% year-on-year in July, while non-food prices added 16.59%,…

Euro zone inflation hits yet another record high after big jump

12:35, 29.07.2022 - Euro zone inflation rose to another record high in July and its peak could still be months away, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to opt for another big interest rate increase in September, according to Reuters. Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency accelerated…

German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply

16:40, 28.07.2022 - German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…

Romania’s consumer price inflation rises to 15.01% y/y in June

11:41, 12.07.2022 - Romania‘s consumer prices inflation rose by 15.01% year-on-year in June, compared to 14.49% in May, the national statistical office, INS said on Tuesday, according to See News. Food prices rose 14.67% year-on-year in June, while non-food prices added 17.92%, INS said in a statement. Prices of services…

Euro zone inflation hits record 8.6% as the ECB prepares for its first rate hike in 11 years

15:10, 01.07.2022 - Eurozone inflation surged to a record high of 8.6% in June, racing ahead of expectations once again and adding pressure on the European Central Bank to step up its fight against spiraling prices, flash Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico.  A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to…


