Euro slides below $0.99 after Russia halts gas supplies to Europe The euro has fallen below $0.99 for the first time in 20 years after Russia said it would shut off its main gas supply pipeline to Europe indefinitely. The euro fell 0.70 percent to 0.9884 dollars Monday at 0535 GMT, its lowest since December 2002, according to France 24. The European currency has continued to weaken

