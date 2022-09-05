Euro slides below $0.99 after Russia halts gas supplies to Europe

Stiri Recomandate

Adrian Gârmacea, proprietarul brandului de tâmplărie Barrier din Bacău, anunță intrarea pe piața din Italia. Centre logistice la Milano și Roma

Adrian Gârmacea, antreprenorul care deţine producătorul de tâmplărie Barrier din Bacău, are în plan… [citeste mai departe]

Noile reguli pe care autoritățile din Olanda le gândesc sperie sectorul jocurilor de noroc​

După lansarea pieței de jocuri online și introducerea unor reguli stricte, guvernul olandez ar mai putea strânge cureaua, lovind în piața de publicitate. Operatorii afiliați din industria jocurilor de noroc sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Negru: Cunosc dascăli umiliți zilnic de părinți revoltați / Spiru Haret avea dreptate: „Cum arată azi școala va arăta mâine țara”

Omul de televiziune bănăţean Dan Negru şi-a exprimat, pe Facebook, în prima zi de şcoală, opinia despre învăţământ… [citeste mai departe]

Modificări importante în noul an școlar – dispar semestrele, apare un nou sistem de evaluare a elevilor

Aproape trei milioane de elevi s-au întors astăzi, la şcoală. Mai devreme decât erau obişnuiţi, iar acest an şcolar vine cu o sumedenie de noutăţi.   Vorbim în primul rând despre o modificare… [citeste mai departe]

Accident cu mai multe victime pe DN1, între un autocar cu 17 copii și o autobasculantă

Un accident în care au fost implicate un autocar și o basculantă a avut loc luni la prânz pe DN 1, în județul Brașov. Potrivit ISU Brașov, accidentul a avut loc DN 1, în localitatea Beclean. În accident au fost implicate un… [citeste mai departe]

Cum vrea FMI reducerea datoriilor țărilor europene

Fondul Monetar Internațional a îndemnat Uniunea Europeană să își reformeze cadrul fiscal pe fondul datoriei ridicate și a ratelor dobânzilor în creștere. UE ar trebui să înfiinţeze o capacitate fiscală pentru a plăti pentru bunurile publice ale blocului comunitar, să stabilească o legătură între… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorii SUA și UE în Rusia au părăsit Moscova după ce și-au încheiat mandatele diplomatice

Ambasadorii Statelor Unite și ai Uniunii Europene în Rusia au părăsit Moscova după ce și-au încheiat mandatele diplomatice și pe măsură ce invazia Rusiei în Ucraina a făcut ca relațiile dintre Occident… [citeste mai departe]

De câți oameni este nevoie pentru a tăia o panglică la Crasna, de 10, de 11?

La Crasna a fost inaugurată sâmbătă o grădiniță, o unitate de învățământ modernă, o investiție importantă pentru comunitate. Trebuie să recunoaștem asta. La inaugurarea oficială au fost prezenți nenumărați politicieni, iar la tăierea panglicii… [citeste mai departe]

ANUNȚ PUBLIC CONSTRUIRE POD PESTE RAUL COLENTINA, STR. PROF. IOANA IVAN, SATUL COLACU, ORASUL RACARI, JUDETUL DAMBOVITA”

Primaria Orasului Racari, anunta publicul interesat asupra depunerii solicitarii de emitere a acordului de mediu pentru proiectul “ CONSTRUIRE POD PESTE RAUL… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE UPDATE Liz Truss, noul premier al Marii Britanii -VIDEO

Liz Truss a fost aleasă noul prim-ministru al Marii Britanii și noul lider al Partidului Conservator. Liz Truss a câștigat concursul pentru conducerea conservatorilor și îl va înlocui pe Boris Johnson în funcția de prim-ministru. Doamna Truss, ministrul de externe, l-a învins pe… [citeste mai departe]


Euro slides below $0.99 after Russia halts gas supplies to Europe

Publicat:
The euro has fallen below $0.99 for the first time in 20 years after Russia said it would shut off its main gas supply pipeline to Europe indefinitely. The euro fell 0.70 percent to 0.9884 dollars Monday at 0535 GMT, its lowest since December 2002, according to France 24. currency has continued to weaken […] The post Euro slides below $0.99 after Russia halts gas supplies to Europe appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Marcon calls Russia ‘one of the last imperial colonial powers’ on Africa visit

13:45, 28.07.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron, on a visit to Benin Wednesday, branded Russia “one of the last imperial colonial powers” for its invasion of Ukraine, according to France 24. Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine. It’s a territorial war, the likes of which we thought had disappeared from European…

Russia’s Gazprom tightens squeeze on gas flow to Europe

20:51, 25.07.2022 - Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity, according to Reuters. Gazprom said flows would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from 0400 GMT on Wednesday because it needed to halt…

Romania says starting probe against Russia for crimes in Ukraine

18:25, 11.07.2022 - Romanian prosecutors stated they’re starting an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed by Russia during the war in Ukraine, according Bloomberg. Romania’s criminal law applies to offenses committed against a Romanian citizen by a foreign citizen outside the territory of the country,…

Climate laws face new EU Parliament vote after failed first try

10:51, 22.06.2022 - The European Parliament will on Wednesday try again to agree more ambitious climate change policies, after rejecting them in a divisive first vote that threatened to delay the EU’s green agenda, according to Reuters. Lawmakers rejected reforms to the European Union’s carbon market this month over disputes…

Russia blockading Ukrainian grain is a war crime says EU’s top diplomat

14:31, 20.06.2022 - Russia is committing a war crime by blocking the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday as EU foreign ministers met to discuss ways to free up the crop amid a global food crisis, according to Reuters.  Ukraine is one of the top wheat…

French, German, Italian leaders to arrive in Kyiv for historic visit

10:45, 16.06.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will visit Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, in a historic joint trip, according to Politico. The three leaders took a night train headed to Kyiv,…

First case of Monkeypox in Romania

11:05, 14.06.2022 - Romania‘s Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the first case of Monkeypox in the country was diagnosed in a 26-year-old man from Bucharest, Universal.net reports. According to the cited source, the disease began 4 days prior, and the patient went to the hospital on Sunday night. “The man’s condition…

NATO chief: Sweden ready to address Turkish security fears

18:55, 13.06.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday he was “glad” that the Swedish government has confirmed its “readiness to address Turkey’s concerns as part of assuming the obligations of future NATO membership,” according to AP news. After decades of military non-alignment, Russia’s war in Ukraine…


