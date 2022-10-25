EU warns that price cap on gas for power needs UK, Swiss involvement

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union is unveiling a new emergency package to tackle the energy crunch, betting on steps to bolster solidarity among member states. But the bloc will refrain from immediate gas-price caps amid political divisions and concerns over the security of supply, according to Bloomberg. The European…

- Romanian oil and gas firm OMV Petrom said on Monday it will team up with state-owned lignite power producer CE Oltenia to build four photovoltaic parks that should provide electricity to the national power grid from 2024, according to Reuters. The plan will cost around 400 million euros ($391.76 million),…

- The European Commission (EC), on Thursday sent a formal notice to Bulgaria, Ireland, Poland, and Romania for failing to notify their long-term national strategies under Regulation (EU) 2018/1999 on the governance of the energy union and climate action, according to Romania-Insider. In the absence of…

- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he has asked the European Union to bring forward state aid rule changes to allow the government to support companies hit the hardest by surging energy prices this winter, according to Bloomberg. Caps on grants for struggling businesses, currently set at 25…

- The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

- Natural gas prices fell for a third day as the European Union pushes ahead with its market intervention to ease the worst energy crisis in decades, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark prices dropped as much as 4.8% to a seven-week low. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present a…

- The European Commission will propose a price cap on Russian gas, alongside measures including a mandatory EU cut in electricity use and a cap on the revenue of non-gas power generators, the bloc’s chief said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “We will propose a price cap on Russian gas… We must cut…

- European Union energy ministers may hold an emergency meeting to discuss the spike in power markets as leaders strike a more urgent tone on the unfolding crisis, according to Bloomberg. The Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, is considering calling a gathering to debate the idea…