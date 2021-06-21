EU to blacklist 86 Belarus officials and companies

Stiri Recomandate

Masina furata din Baia Mare, gasita dupa mai bine de o luna la Satu Mare

Masina furată încă luna trecută din Baia Mare a fost găsită vineri, 18 mai, pe strada Gabriel Georgescu din Satu Mare. În 18 iunie, polițiștii au identificat autoturismul furat din Baia Mare în data de 12 mai. Acesta se afla abandonat pe strada Gabriel Georgescu… [citeste mai departe]

Trafic aglomerat pe DN1. Polițiștii acționează în zonă

Polițiștii brașoveni acționează în dispozitivul de siguranță rutieră pentru fluidizarea traficului. Astfel, începând cu ora 12.00 la Dârste (municipiul Brașov), în Stațiunea Predeal la intersecția DN1 cu DN73A și la Râșnov (intersectia DN73 cu DN73A), s-au instituit dispozitive de… [citeste mai departe]

Caz șocant, în București: bărbat de 70 de ani, MORT după ce a căzut în casa liftului

Caz șocant, în sectorul 3 al Capitalei. Un bărbat în vârstă de 70 de ani a fost găsit mort în casa liftului. Acesta ar fi fost angajat ca paznic chiar în blocul unde a avut loc tragedia. Potrivit primelor informații, acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Încep lucrările la breteaua ce leagă Centura Rădăuțiului de Dornești. Loghin: ”Iată că domnul premier Cîțu nu a rămas indiferent la insistențele mele și ale domnului Flutur ”

Începând de marți,… [citeste mai departe]

Max Verstappen, victorie pe muchie de cuțit la Campionatul Mondial de Formula 1

Max Verstappen a obținut încă o victorie "pe muchie de cuțit" la Campionatul Mondial de Formula 1. Pilotul echipei Red Bull Racing-Honda a câștigat Marele Premiu al Franței și și-a mărit avansul în fruntea clasamentului general. [citeste mai departe]

Doi zălăuani au arbitrat la Campionatul European de Atletism

Federaţia Internaţională de Atletism în parteneriat cu Federaţia Română de Atletism au organizat în perioada 19 – 20 iunie Campionatul European de Atletism – pe echipe – Liga I, eveniment desfăşurat pe Cluj Arena. Este primul Campionat European de Atletism organizat în România,… [citeste mai departe]

Halep, bilanţ fabulos: De câte săptămâni se află pe podiumul mondial, fără întrerupere

Simona a jucat foarte puţin în 2021, având doar 16 meciuri (11 victorii, 5 înfrângeri), în prima jumătate a sezonului. Chiar şi aşa, rivalele ei nu reuşesc să o depăşească în clasamentul WTA. [citeste mai departe]

Televiziunea Română difuzează serialul rus Godunov

Serialul rus „Godunov”, producţie lansată în 2019, va putea fi urmărit la postul TVR 1 începând cu 23 iunie, în fiecare miercuri şi joi, de la ora 23:00, arată News.ro. Drama istorică îl are în centru pe ţarul rus Boris Fiodorovici Godunov şi are la bază romanul „Naufragiu pe insula speranţei”… [citeste mai departe]

Preasfinţitul Părinte Timotei Prahoveanul: Sărbătoarea Cincizecimii îi cheamă pe fiii Bisericii să caute putere de Sus

În Duminica Rusaliilor, la Catedrala Patriarhală a slujit Preasfinţitul Părinte Timotei Prahoveanul. În cuvântul adresat credincioşilor, Episcopul vicar… [citeste mai departe]

Viitorul și FC Farul au fuzionat. Noua echipă se va numi Farul Constanța și va fi condusă de Gică Hagi

Gruparea de fotbal din Liga I FC Viitorul şi divizionara secundă Farul au fuzionat, echipa din primul eşalon urmând să se numească Farul Constanţa şi să fie condusă de antrenorul Gheorghe… [citeste mai departe]


EU to blacklist 86 Belarus officials and companies

Publicat:
’s foreign policy chief, said the EU will impose travel bans and asset freezes on 86 Belarusian individuals and companies on Monday but will leave the decision on when to impose economic sanctions to leaders, according to Reuters.   In an attempt to put more pressure on over […] The post EU to blacklist 86 Belarus officials and companies appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

