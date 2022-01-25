EU shifts to travel system centered on vaccination status

Stiri Recomandate

Ai jucat la Loto? Vezi dacă ți-au intrat numerele norocoase

Loteria Română a anunțat numerele câștigătoare la extragerile Loto 6/49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5/40 și Super Noroc de duminică, 23 ianuarie 2022. Numerele extrase sunt: Joker: 35, 1, 45, 24, 23, +2 Loto 6 din 49: 46, 29, 3, 33, 40, 26 Loto 5 din 40: 30, 4, 3, 17, 18, 36… [citeste mai departe]

Petru Ghervan a tras concluziile după „dubla” cu Vasluiul

 Cu o săptămână înaintea startului sezonului oficial de primăvară al Ligii Naționale de handbal masculin, formațiile CSU din Suceava și CSM Vaslui au susținut două meciuri de pregătire în sala „Dumitru Bernicu". Echipa antrenată de Petru Ghervan, Adrian Chiruț, Iulian Andrei… [citeste mai departe]

Iarna l-a luat prin surprindere pe marele primar de Lugoj, Buciu!

Deși în Banatul de câmpie ninge rar, și atunci când pică fulgii de nenea autoritățile sunt luate prin surprindere. Așa se întâmplă când primarul Buciu al Lugojului stă mai mult „pe Germania” decât la lucru. Situația a fost surprinsă plastic de fostul președinte al CJT,… [citeste mai departe]

24 ianuarie, zi de referință în istoria României! Și în Timișoara vor fi manifestări de dicate Micii Uniri

Mica Unire de la 1859, fost primul pas important pe calea înfăptuirii statului național unitar român. Unirea Principatelor a fost un proces care a început în 1848, bazat pe… [citeste mai departe]

Australia a cumpărat drepturile de autor pentru steagul aborigen

Guvernul australian a declarat marți că a dobândit drepturi de autor pentru steagul aborigen. Acesta va fi utilizat în mod liber, rezolvând o dispută comercială care restricționase echipele sportive și comunitățile aborigene să reproducă imaginea. Guvernul a dobândit drepturi… [citeste mai departe]

Iarna își arată dinții. Vreme rece în toată țara

În a doua zi a weekend-ului, meteorologii anunță o vreme rece în majoritatea zonelor țării. Dimineața și noaptea vremea va fi deosebit de geroasă. Cerul va avea înnorări persistente în est şi la munte, şi temporare în restul teritoriului. Va ninge în zona montană şi în cea mai mare parte a… [citeste mai departe]

Celia s-a pozat în a-35- a săptămână de sarcină. Artista se mișcă tot mai greu. „Când nu mai putem, mai putem puțin”

Mai aste aproximativ o lună, până Celia își va ține fetița în brațe. Artista a postat pe contul de socializare o imagine, în care își expune… [citeste mai departe]

Universitatea Ovidius Constanta scoate la concurs mai multe posturi vacante. Cine poate participa

Universitatea "Ovidius" din Constanta organizeaza concurs de recrutare pentru ocuparea pe perioada nedeterminata a functiei contractuale, de executie, vacante, de sofer.Conditiile specifice necesare in vederea… [citeste mai departe]

Care e posibilitatea să se organizeze Jocurile Olimpice de Iarnă din 2028 la Borșa. Ce spun oficialii?

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a avut marți o discuție cu șefii Comitetului Olimpic şi Sportiv Român, care i-au prezentat premierului iniţiativa de a înscrie România pe lista ţărilor care ar putea… [citeste mai departe]

Mitropolia Banatului: peste 5 milioane de lei pentru bolnavi, bătrâni și copii în anul 2021

Peste 5 milioane de lei a investit, în anul care a trecut, Mitropolia Banatului, în acțiuni de asistență socială destinate bătrânilor, oamenilor bolnavi și copiilor. La Timișoara au avut loc lucrările Adunării… [citeste mai departe]


EU shifts to travel system centered on vaccination status

EU shifts to travel system centered on vaccination status

is aiming to make travel within the bloc easier by adopting a new system of Covid-related travel rules based more on a person’s vaccination status than on where they are coming from, according to BloomnergTravelers with a valid digital Covid certificate showing vaccination, recovery from the disease or a recent test […] The post EU shifts to travel system centered on vaccination status appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

French lawmakers to vote on COVID vaccine pass amid death threats

15:10, 03.01.2022 - Dozens of French lawmakers have reported receiving death threats from suspected anti-vaccination protesters, as parliament starts to debate legislation that would require people to show proof of vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train, according to Reuters. The new law which would…

Romania’s Blue Air to cancel some routes in Jan, Feb due to low demand

17:25, 29.12.2021 - Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air announced on Wednesday that it will cancel some of its flights scheduled for January and February due to low demand caused by new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in some European countries, according to See News. “Passengers have adopted a cautious behavior during this…

Poland reports highest number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave

11:25, 29.12.2021 - Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest number in the fourth wave of the pandemic,  Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said, adding the figure could be a result of delayed reporting due to the Christmas holidays, according to Reuters. “More than 75% of those who died were…

Spain: PM rules out lockdowns to stem surge in Covid cases

22:00, 22.12.2021 - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his government won’t impose lockdowns used at the start of the pandemic to curb the surge in coronavirus cases. “We fear returning to that situation of March 2020, but the situation today is different, and therefore we will not apply the same measures,” Sanchez…

Romanian government to ease some COVID-19 restrictions

08:01, 08.12.2021 - The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…

Parintii vaccinati anti-COVID ai copiilor mai mari de 7 ani, infectati, ar putea primi concediu platit

15:55, 06.12.2021 - Un grup de parlamentari USR PLUS au initiat o propunere legislativa prin care si parintii vaccinati anti-COViD-19 ai copiilor mai mari de 7 ani, infectati cu o boala contagioasa si aflati in carantina sau izolare, ar putea primi concediu platit. Initiativa a primit semnaturile a 51 de senatori si deputati.…

Vaccinarea anti-COVID: Peste 32.700 de romani s-au imunizat in ultimele 24 de ore, doar 6.000 cu prima doza

18:10, 05.12.2021 - Peste 32.700 de persoane au fost vaccinate anti-COVID in ultimele 24 de ore in Romania, iar de la debutul campaniei de imunizare s-a ajuns la un numar de 7.791.948 de persoane vaccinate, 7.523.356 dintre acestea cu schema de doua doze, iar 1.654.532 au facut și a treia doza. Conform informațiilor transmise…

E3 trillion Covid tap should stay on for now, EU official says

12:51, 28.10.2021 - The European Union will soon decide on extending special state-aid measures beyond the December 31 deadline, which allowed more government support than its tough rulebook would normally allow, according to Bloomberg. So far governments have pledged E3 trillion in subsidies to help economies weather…


