EU shifts to travel system centered on vaccination status The European Union is aiming to make travel within the bloc easier by adopting a new system of Covid-related travel rules based more on a person’s vaccination status than on where they are coming from, according to Bloomnerg. Travelers with a valid digital Covid certificate showing vaccination, recovery from the disease or a recent test […] The post EU shifts to travel system centered on vaccination status appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Dozens of French lawmakers have reported receiving death threats from suspected anti-vaccination protesters, as parliament starts to debate legislation that would require people to show proof of vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train, according to Reuters. The new law which would…

- Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air announced on Wednesday that it will cancel some of its flights scheduled for January and February due to low demand caused by new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in some European countries, according to See News. “Passengers have adopted a cautious behavior during this…

- Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest number in the fourth wave of the pandemic, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said, adding the figure could be a result of delayed reporting due to the Christmas holidays, according to Reuters. “More than 75% of those who died were…

- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his government won’t impose lockdowns used at the start of the pandemic to curb the surge in coronavirus cases. “We fear returning to that situation of March 2020, but the situation today is different, and therefore we will not apply the same measures,” Sanchez…

- The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…

- Un grup de parlamentari USR PLUS au initiat o propunere legislativa prin care si parintii vaccinati anti-COViD-19 ai copiilor mai mari de 7 ani, infectati cu o boala contagioasa si aflati in carantina sau izolare, ar putea primi concediu platit. Initiativa a primit semnaturile a 51 de senatori si deputati.…

- Peste 32.700 de persoane au fost vaccinate anti-COVID in ultimele 24 de ore in Romania, iar de la debutul campaniei de imunizare s-a ajuns la un numar de 7.791.948 de persoane vaccinate, 7.523.356 dintre acestea cu schema de doua doze, iar 1.654.532 au facut și a treia doza. Conform informațiilor transmise…

- The European Union will soon decide on extending special state-aid measures beyond the December 31 deadline, which allowed more government support than its tough rulebook would normally allow, according to Bloomberg. So far governments have pledged E3 trillion in subsidies to help economies weather…