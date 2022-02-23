EU sanctions hit Russian officials, companies, lawmakers

Stiri Recomandate

Avertisment privind o nouă fraudă prin mesaje: Propuneri de angajare sau de investiţii

Mai mulți utilizatori din România au început să primească mesaje cu un link prin care erau anunțați că au fost selectați pentru un job sau să investească pentru câștiguri rapide. Experții de la Directoratul Naţional de Securitate… [citeste mai departe]

Tulcea culturala: Cea mai frumoasa scrisoare pentru mama

Un concurs pe tema "Cea mai frumoasa scrisoare pentru mama" se va organiza la Tulcea, concurentii fiind asteptati sa si depuna "lucrarile" pana pe 2 martie 2022 In prag de sarbatorire a tuturor femeilor si mai ales a mamelor, care au sarcina atat de grea si frumoasa deopotriva, de a creste… [citeste mai departe]

Manifestări la Fălticeni la împlinirea a 119 ani de la nașterea sculptorului Ion Irimescu

Duminică, 27 februarie, când se împlinesc 119 ani de la nașterea marelui sculptor Ion Irimescu, Primăria și Muzeul de Artă „Ion Irimescu” din Fălticeni organizează o serie de manifestări omagiale. Astfel, la Biserica… [citeste mai departe]

Gaz Metan Mediaș, depunctată cu încă opt puncte! Dinamo a urcat în clasament

Gaz Metan Mediaș a fost sancționată cu încă opt puncte, din cauza datoriilor către fostul antrenor Mihai Teja, doi membri ai staff-ului său și Ioan Mărginean. Decizia a fost luată de Comisia de Disciplină și este a doua în acest sens pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Ginerele lui Nicusor Constantinescu si patronul de la Entourage intra in lumea imobiliara din Constanta!

Spau Atanasie este cunoscut din domeniul Horeca, el detinand renumita cafenea Entourage Caffe Afaceristul constantean Vlad Edward Flavius Tiru nu este nimeni altul decat ginerele fostului presedinte… [citeste mai departe]

De Dragobete, sportivii CSTA București donează ”din inimă”, sânge!

Numărul donatorilor de sânge a scăzut dramatic în ultima perioadă, de frica infecției cu coronavirus tot mai puțini români prezentându-se la centrele de transfuzii. Chiar dacă în prezent autoritățile se concentrează pe lupta pentru prevenirea virusului,… [citeste mai departe]

Una dintre cele mai mari comori europene s-a întors în Banat – Tezaurul e acasă, în copie fidelă deocamdată

După 250 de ani, ca unul dintre cele mai valorase tezaure istorice descoperite vreodată pe teritoriul Banatului, considerat unul dintre cele mai importante din Europa, Tezaurul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Marcel Ciolacu anunță plafonarea prețurilor la energie și gaze până în 2025: Reducerea accizei la combustibil depinde de premier

Nicolae Ciucă este cel care va decide dacă acciza la combustibil scade cu 50% sau prețurile care au explodat vor continua… [citeste mai departe]

Sancțiuni pe nimic - Joe Biden lovește în Nord Stream 2, conductă nefuncțională

Preşedintele SUA Joe Biden a anunţat miercuri sancţiuni împotriva companiei responsabile cu exploatarea gazoductului Nord Stream 2, care leagă Rusia de Germania, relatează AFP, potrivit Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.… [citeste mai departe]

Kelemen Hunor: A existat o discuţie în coaliţie despre acciza la carburanți. A rămas să nu iesim până nu avem o analiză exactă

Vicepremierul Kelemen Hunor a precizat că marți a avut loc o discuție în coaliţia de guvernare despre reducerea accizei la carburanţi,… [citeste mai departe]


EU sanctions hit Russian officials, companies, lawmakers

Publicat:
sanctions against Russia took effect Wednesday, targeting senior government officials, several companies and hundreds of lawmakers who voted in favor of recognizing the independence of separatist parts of southeast Ukraine, according to AP News. The sanctions, mostly a freeze on the assets of those listed and a ban on them traveling in the […] The post EU sanctions hit Russian officials, companies, lawmakers appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

