Tenisul de masă din România este pe o pantă ascendentă, iar acest lucru s-a confirmat încă odată la Jocurile Europene de la Cracovia-Malopolska.Bernadette Szocz a cucerit medalia de aur la proba de… [citeste mai departe]

IȘJ Alba: 71 de candidați nu s-au prezentat la cea de-a treia probă de Bacalaureat. Când se vor afișa rezultatele finale IȘJ Alba: 71 de candidați nu… [citeste mai departe]

Compania americană deținută de Elon Musk a renunțat la planurile sale de a înființa o nouă uzină Gigafactory în Spania, potrivit informațiilor din presă. Inițial, Tesla ar fi dorit să inaugureze o astfel de uzină pentru mașinile sale electrice… [citeste mai departe]

Din primele informații, accidentul cumplit a avut loc în apropierea casei sale, din regiunea Leningrad. Medicii depun eforturi uriașe pentru a-l ține în viață. Bărbatul de 49 de ani se afla în vacanță. Alexandr Travnikov este mâna dreaptă… [citeste mai departe]

Magistratii de la Tribunalul Constanta au amanat din nou pronuntarea in dosarul deschis de Georgeta Tapangea impotriva municipalitatii, prin care cere anularea unui act administrativ, ce vizeaza un… [citeste mai departe]

O majoritate semnificativă a americanilor susține politica guvernului Statelor Unite de a furniza arme Ucrainei pentru ca aceasta să se apere… [citeste mai departe]

LUNI: Ministrul Mediului ajunge în Alba. Vizită în comuna Ighiu și întâlnire cu primarii din județ și conducerea CupruMin Ministrul Mediului,… [citeste mai departe]

Ediția din acest a Zilelor Sucevei care s-a desfășurat în perioada 22-25 iunie… [citeste mai departe]

Creștere a activității în construcții și în comerțul cu amănuntul Relativă stabilitate a numărului de salariați în industria prelucrătoare și în servicii Creștere a prețurilor în construcții și comerțul cu amănuntul Industrie prelucrătoare În cadrul… [citeste mai departe]


EU moves ahead with push to create digital euro for payments

EU moves ahead with push to create digital euro for payments

’s executive arm offered its vision for a digital euro that would facilitate payments but not serve as an investment tool, according to Bloomberg. The bloc proposed a legal framework Wednesday for a digital currency that would operate like a digital wallet, but is leaving most of the details up to the European […] The post EU moves ahead with push to create digital euro for payments appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

