EU ministers reach ‘historic’ deal on migrant relocation

EU ministers reach ‘historic’ deal on migrant relocation

EU home affairs ministers reached a migration deal described as historic by officials that would see EU states pay E20,000 for each migrant they refuse to host, according to Euractiv. Swedish immigration minister , who chaired the talks in Luxembourg on Thursday, described the majority agreement as a "historic step" that could unblock […]

EU ministers seek long-stalled migration deal

13:00, 08.06.2023 - Home affairs ministers from the European Union‘s 27 member states gathered on Thursday to try get across the line an elusive agreement on how to share out the responsibility of caring for refugees and migrants, according to Reuters. A tentative deal on the table comes after years of damaging feuds between…

Member states urged to scale up measures against child poverty

11:15, 08.06.2023 - The European Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) called for increased EU and national support for measures against child poverty, warning of an upward trend in the number of children at risk of poverty or social inclusion across the Union, according to Euractiv. In its latest report published on Thursday,…

Romanian MEP says EU court only way for Romania to enter Schengen

09:56, 06.06.2023 - The only way for Romania to enter the Schengen zone is through proceedings at the EU Court of Justice, said Romanian MEP Eugen Tomac (EPP/PMP), noting the issue is not on the agenda of the EU justice and home affairs meeting in Luxembourg this week, according to Euractiv. According to the agenda, the…

Romania buys 18 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey

09:50, 28.04.2023 - Romania signed a purchase contract with Turkey over the purchase of 18 Bayraktar drones, worth E290 million, Turkish Ambassador to Bucharest, Ozgur Kivanc Altast, announced on Thursday, according to Euractiv. In a bid to support Romania’s military modernisation efforts until 2040, the National Defence…

Romania aims to triple bear culls to address ‘overpopulation’

10:20, 21.04.2023 - Romania’s government proposed on Thursday to triple the number of bears to be culled each year in an effort to control the protected species’ “overpopulation”, drawing the ire of environmental groups, according to Euractiv.  The proposal is based on a recent estimate by Romania’s Ministry of environment…

Polish PM says relations with Hungary ‘changed a lot’ over Ukraine

11:51, 14.04.2023 - Poland’s once close relationship with Hungary has “changed a lot” over Budapest’s position on Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday, adding his country was now cooperating closer with Romania and the Baltic States, according to Euractiv. He did not say what the consequences…

Italy declares state of emergency amid migration influx

10:35, 12.04.2023 - Italy declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday for the next six months following the exceptional increase in migrants continuously arriving via the Mediterranean routes, according to Euractiv. On Tuesday, the Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (FDI/ECR) declared a national…

Romania’s Iohannis wants Commission to revisit EU aid for ‘abandoned farmers’

10:20, 24.03.2023 - The European Commission must review the amount of aid it intends to send Romanian farmers for the ‘huge sacrifices’ they made to facilitate the export of cheap Ukrainian grain into the EU, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said ahead of the EU summit on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Romania, along…


