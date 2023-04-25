EU lawmakers back human rights, environmental checks for big companiesPublicat:
European Union lawmakers on Tuesday backed rules requiring thousands of large companies to identify and mitigate human rights abuses like child labour or slavery, and environmental damage by suppliers, according to Reuters. The European Parliament’s legal affairs committee voted to approve the draft EU corporate sustainability due diligence directive (CSDDD). The cross-party agreement means lawmakers […] The post EU lawmakers back human rights, environmental checks for big companies appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
