EU lawmakers back human rights, environmental checks for big companies

Stiri Recomandate

A fost plan roşu de intervenţie în Buzău. Un microbuz şcolar a lovit un autoturism. Opt copii au fost transportaţi la spital

A fost plan roşu de intervenţie în Buzău. Un microbuz şcolar a lovit un autoturism. Opt copii au fost transportaţi la spital

A fost alertă maximă în judeţul Buzău, după un accident de circulaţie în care au fost implicate un microbuz şcolar şi un autoturism. 8 copii… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Familiei iese cu lămuriri despre LEGEA de care discută toată lumea! Firea: „Românii nu pot fi mințiți și speriați în asemenea mod”

Ministrul Familiei iese cu lămuriri despre LEGEA de care discută toată lumea! Firea: „Românii nu pot fi mințiți și speriați în asemenea mod”

Legea privind prevenirea separării copilului de familie se vrea a fi una prin care copiii aflați… [citeste mai departe]

300 de inspecții ANAF la marii contribuabili, în primul trimestru al anului

300 de inspecții ANAF la marii contribuabili, în primul trimestru al anului

În primele trei luni ale anului curent au fost efectuate 300 de inspecții fiscale la operatorii economici încadrați în categoria „mari contribuabili”. Sumele stabilite suplimentar au fost în valoare totală de 557,8 milioane de lei, iar pierderea… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) „Mulţumesc că astăzi îmi strâng copiii în brațe”: O pacientă cu pancreatită severă, salvată de medicii de la IMU. Au luptat 3 luni pentru viața acesteia

(foto) „Mulţumesc că astăzi îmi strâng copiii în brațe”: O pacientă cu pancreatită severă, salvată de medicii de la IMU. Au luptat 3 luni pentru viața acesteia

Echipa multidisciplinară de la Institutul de Medicină… [citeste mai departe]

O autoutilitară încărcată cu îngrășământ a luat foc în mers pe o șosea din Bihor

O autoutilitară încărcată cu îngrășământ a luat foc în mers pe o șosea din Bihor

O autoutilitară încărcată cu îngrășământ a luat foc în timp ce circula pe o șosea din județul Bihor. Traficul prin zonă este blocat, anunță autoritățile, scrie Mediafax.Centrul Infotrafic din Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Prințul William a renunțat la procesul cu tabloidul The Sun pentru „o sumă foarte mare de bani”, dezvăluie avocații prințului Harry

Prințul William a renunțat la procesul cu tabloidul The Sun pentru „o sumă foarte mare de bani”, dezvăluie avocații prințului Harry

Plata din 2020 a fost dezvăluită în documentele avocaților prințului Harry, în cadrul acțiunii sale în justiție împotriva… [citeste mai departe]

Florian Neagu (BNR): Numărul debitorilor care au luat credite în perioade de minime istorice este relativ ridicat

Florian Neagu (BNR): Numărul debitorilor care au luat credite în perioade de minime istorice este relativ ridicat

Numărul debitorilor care au luat credite în perioade de minime istorice este relativ ridicat, 109.000 persoane, iar volumul acestor credite luate la minime istorice este… [citeste mai departe]

A fost inaugurată ce mai mare clădire de birouri din România. Investiția se ridică la 120 de milioane de euro

A fost inaugurată ce mai mare clădire de birouri din România. Investiția se ridică la 120 de milioane de euro

Cea mai mare clădire de birouri din ţară, unde vor lucra 5.000 de oameni, a fost inaugurată marți, 25 aprilie, investiţia ridicându-se la peste 120 milioane de euro. alas Campus… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Ciucă: Nu discutăm despre supraimpozitare, ci despre impozitarea anumitor venituri

(AUDIO) Ciucă: Nu discutăm despre supraimpozitare, ci despre impozitarea anumitor venituri

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat, astăzi, la Iași că nu se dorește introducerea unor măsuri de austeritate, dar în primele trei luni ale anului, se atestă un deficit pe colectare bugetară de aproape 4,5 miliarde de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU lawmakers back human rights, environmental checks for big companies

Publicat:
EU lawmakers back human rights, environmental checks for big companies

lawmakers on Tuesday backed rules requiring thousands of large companies to identify and mitigate human rights abuses like child labour or slavery, and environmental damage by suppliers, according to Reuters’s legal affairs committee voted to approve the draft EU corporate sustainability due diligence directive (CSDDD). The cross-party agreement means lawmakers […] The post EU lawmakers back human rights, environmental checks for big companies appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU lawmakers green-light visa free travel for Kosovo

20:25, 18.04.2023 - European Union lawmakers on Tuesday gave the green light for citizens from Kosovo to travel freely in Europe without visas from next year, according to AP News.  The move means that Kosovo’s citizens will be able to travel in the 27-nation Schengen passport free area, which includes most EU countries…

EU lawmakers adopt deals on emissions trading, carbon tax

19:55, 18.04.2023 - European Union lawmakers on Tuesday adopted key pieces of a package designed to achieve the EU’s climate goals of cutting emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade, AP News reports. European Parliament members approved deals to reform the 27-nation bloc’s emissions trading…

Austria to extend checks at Hungarian, Slovenian borders

11:20, 11.04.2023 - Austria plans to extend checks at its borders with Slovenia and Hungary by another six months from May 11, when the current six-month suspension of free travel over those boundaries expires, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner told ORF radio on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “We will inform the European…

US, EU vow to combat any attempts to disrupt energy markets

09:35, 05.04.2023 - The U.S. and EU pledged on Tuesday to confront any attempts to destabilise global energy markets, after meeting in Brussels to discuss the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Cooperation on energy between the United States and the European Union has intensified since Russia…

France rejects German push to change rules on car emissions

11:50, 21.03.2023 - France’s European affairs minister rejected on Tuesday opposition by Germany to a law that would require new cars sold in the EU from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, with the minister saying an earlier agreement should be upheld, according to Reuters. After months of negotiations, the European Parliament,…

Twitter’s lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out

11:05, 07.03.2023 - Twitter‘s lead European Union privacy regulator said on Tuesday she was concerned that the Elon Musk-owned U.S. firm had launched its Twitter Blue subscription service in the region without consulting her office, despite a pledge to do so, according to Reuters. Twitter, which did not immediately respond…

France seeks pro-nuclear alliance for EU energy talks

13:40, 27.02.2023 - France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies…

Romania eyes energy projects that diversify supply, says deputy minister

16:15, 21.02.2023 - Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the Black Sea to carry Azeri power to the European Union, have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 aprilie 2023
USD 4.4704
EUR 4.934
CHF 5.0447
GBP 5.5777
CAD 3.2943
XAU 285.902
JPY 3.3401
CNY 0.6463
AED 1.2173
AUD 2.981
MDL 0.2495
BGN 2.5227

Urmareste stirile pe: