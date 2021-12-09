EU extends free mobile roaming to 2032 Negotiators from the EU Council and the European Parliament announced on Thursday that European citizens will be able to use their mobile phones without excessive extra costs when travelling abroad in the EU, according to Politico. The European Parliament, Commission and EU Council gathered Wednesday evening for a crunchtime negotiation to extend the roaming rules, […] The post EU extends free mobile roaming to 2032 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

