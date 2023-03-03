EU countries postpone vote on combustion engine ban

Stiri Recomandate

Gala „Woman in Economy” a ajuns la cea de a V-a ediţie. Cristina Chiriac: „Dividendul nostru este impulsul pentru egalitatea de gen”

Gala „Woman in Economy” a ajuns la cea de a V-a ediţie. Cristina Chiriac: „Dividendul nostru este impulsul pentru egalitatea de gen”

Confederaţia Naţională pentru Antreprenoriat Feminin – CONAF* organizează cea de-a cincea ediţie a Galei „Women in Economy”,… [citeste mai departe]

Naţionalele de marş modifică circulaţia rutieră în zona centrală

Naţionalele de marş modifică circulaţia rutieră în zona centrală

Societatea de Transport Public Timișoara anunță că duminică, 5 martie, între orele 08:30 – 13:00, ca urmare a unui eveniment sportiv, Campionatul Național de Marș, circulația rutieră va fi închisă pe bulevardul Vasile Pârvan, între bulevardul Mihai Viteazu și… [citeste mai departe]

Primul pliabil OPPO, Find N2 Flip, este disponibil oficial în România

Primul pliabil OPPO, Find N2 Flip, este disponibil oficial în România

Primul pliabil din portofoliul companiei disponibil la nivel local vine într-un pachet special până la finalul lunii, ce include o husă și o pereche de căști OPPO Enco X2 OPPO Find N2 Flip este telefonul oficial al competiției UEFA Champions League 3 Martie… [citeste mai departe]

ONRC: Numărul înmatriculărilor de persoane fizice şi juridice a crescut, în ianuarie 2023

ONRC: Numărul înmatriculărilor de persoane fizice şi juridice a crescut, în ianuarie 2023

Numărul înmatriculărilor de persoane fizice şi juridice a crescut, în ianuarie 2023, cu 6,47%, comparativ cu prima lună din 2022, până la 11.841, din care 7.993 societăţi cu răspundere limitată (SRL), conform datelor… [citeste mai departe]

Eurostat: Comerţul Uniunii Europene cu Rusia continuă să scadă

Eurostat: Comerţul Uniunii Europene cu Rusia continuă să scadă

Comerţul Uniunii Europene cu Rusia a fost puternic afectat de invadarea Ucrainei, restricţiile impuse de blocul comunitar ducând la o scădere semnificativă a importurilor şi exporturilor, faţă de nivelul anterior invaziei ruseşti, arată datele publicate vineri de Oficiul… [citeste mai departe]

Trei momente culturale sustinute in cadrul evenimentului Basarabia – lacrima de dor, la Muzeul de Istorie Nationala si Arheologie Constanta (GALERIE FOTO)

Trei momente culturale sustinute in cadrul evenimentului Basarabia – lacrima de dor, la Muzeul de Istorie Nationala si Arheologie Constanta (GALERIE FOTO)

Muzeul de Istorie Nationala si Arheologie Constanta gazuieste astazi, 3 martie 2023, incepand… [citeste mai departe]

Șefii SRI au plecat în SUA - Hellvig și Ionescu, discuții cu directorul CIA

Șefii SRI au plecat în SUA - Hellvig și Ionescu, discuții cu directorul CIA

Directorul Serviciului Român de Informaţii Eduard Hellvig, însoţit de prim-adjunctul SRI, generalul Răzvan Ionescu, au fost într-o vizită de lucru în Statele Unite ale Americii la care au avut o serie de întâlniri cu oficiali americani din domeniul… [citeste mai departe]

Mașina pe care o conduci arată cât de inteligent ești. Cum sunt șoferii de BMW

Mașina pe care o conduci arată cât de inteligent ești. Cum sunt șoferii de BMW

Majoritatea bărbaților țin foarte mult la vehiculul pe care îl conduc și de modul în care acesta este întreținut. Desigur că mașina este ca o carte de vizită pentru un număr mare dintre ei. Tocmai aceștia ar trebui să știe că automobilul… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție, șoferi! O nouă intersecție semaforizată în cartierul Iris

Atenție, șoferi! O nouă intersecție semaforizată în cartierul Iris

Primăria municipiului Cluj-Napoca anunţă că, începând de astăzi, 3 martie 2023, instalația de semaforizare de la intersecția străzilor Oașului – str. Puieților – str. Gh. Asachi (Piața Karl Liebknecht) va func [citeste mai departe]

Euro trades at 4.9213 lei

Euro trades at 4.9213 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU countries postpone vote on combustion engine ban

Publicat:
EU countries postpone vote on combustion engine ban

The adoption by member countries of new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars and vans has been postponed amid opposition from Germany and conservative lawmakers, the Swedish presidency of the EU ministers’ council said on Friday, according to AP News. The vote initially scheduled for next week will take place at a “later […] The post EU countries postpone vote on combustion engine ban appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU seeks to salvage combustion-engine ban after Germany balks

12:20, 02.03.2023 - The European Union is scrambling to salvage a plan to effectively ban new combustion-engine cars by 2035 after Germany and Italy threatened to block the agreement, according to Bloomberg. In one possible compromise, Germany is seeking assurances that there will be an exemption to the rules for e-fuels,…

Italy, German officials lean against EU target on combustion engines

12:20, 01.03.2023 - Germany and Italy threatened to block an European Union plan that would have effectively banned new combustion-engine vehicles after 2035 unless the bloc’s executive comes up with a promised proposal to exempt cars that use climate-neutral synthetic fuels, according to Bloomberg. Poland and Hungary…

France seeks pro-nuclear alliance for EU energy talks

13:40, 27.02.2023 - France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies…

German finance ministry firmly rejects new EU common debt

10:30, 27.01.2023 - Germany‘s finance ministry firmly rejected proposals on new European Union joint debt on Thursday, saying such a move, backed by France and European Council President Charles Michel, was not needed and would send a wrong signal to markets, according to Reuters. “In times of rising interest rates and…

Russia threatens to block oil sales to countries participating in price cap

13:50, 23.12.2022 - A new Kremlin decree will ban oil and petroleum product sales to “legal entities demanding compliance in contracts with the price ceiling introduced by the European Union,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media on Friday, according to Politico. Moscow is ready to “reduce partial…

EU leaders head for tussle over rescue plans for industry

10:51, 15.12.2022 - European Union leaders will argue on Thursday over how to prop up their countries’ industries, which have been whacked by soaring energy prices since the outbreak of war in Ukraine and now face the threat of subsidy-fuelled U.S. competition, according to Reuters. Poorer EU countries want a coordinated…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 martie 2023
Bucuresti 3°C | 11°C
Iasi -2°C | 11°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 10°C
Timisoara 3°C | 10°C
Constanta 4°C | 8°C
Brasov 2°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 martie 2023
USD 4.6349
EUR 4.9213
CHF 4.9408
GBP 5.5602
CAD 3.4167
XAU 275.236
JPY 3.4021
CNY 0.6712
AED 1.262
AUD 3.1315
MDL 0.2454
BGN 2.5162

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec