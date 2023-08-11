EU condemns assassination of Ecuador presidential candidate Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief, denounced on Thursday the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, according to Politico. “This tragic act of violence is also an attack against the institutions and democracy in Ecuador,” Borrell said, demanding “the perpetrators and organizers of this heinous crime must be brought to justice.” Villavicencio was shot and killed Wednesday […] The post EU condemns assassination of Ecuador presidential candidate appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…



