EU condemns assassination of Ecuador presidential candidate

Barieră la calea ferată de pe Ioan Slavici! Guvernul a aprobat modernizarea trecerii la nivel cu calea ferată

Ieri, Guvernul a aprobat modernizarea trecerii la nivel cu calea ferată din Bistrița, de pe strada Ioan Slavici. Sucursala Regională de Căi Ferate Cluj reabilitează 20 de treceri… [citeste mai departe]

Un medic a decapitat un bebeluș în timpul nașterii, folosind „o forță ridicol de excesivă” (BBC)

Un medic din statul american Georgia a decapitat bebelușul unei femei în timpul nașterii, potrivit unui proces judiciar, scrie BBC. Medicul ar fi aplicat „o forță ridicol de excesivă” în timpul… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Hawaii, mistuit de flăcări. Crește bilanțul morților la 53, în urma incendiilor de vegetație. Mii de oameni au rămas fără case

Bilanţul deceselor cauzate de incendiile devastatoare din Hawaii continuă să crească şi a ajuns la cel puţin 53,… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 534. Noi atacuri asupra oraşului Zaporojie şi decese în rândul civililor

O rachetă rusească a lovit joi seara un hotel din orașul ucrainean Zaporojie, provocând un mort și 16 răniți, au declarat oficiali ucraineni, citați de Reuters. „Zaporojie. Orașul suferă zilnic din… [citeste mai departe]

SC VITAL SA: Program interventii la reteaua de distributie a apei potabile -Baia Mare(str. Banatului, str. Grănicerilor nr.100,102,104,106,108, str. Melodiei nr.1,3,5,7,9)-11-Aug-2023

Întreruperea furnizării apei potabile… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de percheziții în Alba, București și alte 5 județe, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală cu facturi fantomă

Zeci de percheziții în Alba, București și alte 5 județe, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală cu facturi fantomă Inspectoratul de Poliţie Judeţean Mureş a anunţat, joi,… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou cutremur puternic a avut loc. Mai multe clădiri au fost avariate, sunt şi răniţi, în Turcia

Un nou cutremur puternic a avut loc. Mai multe clădiri au fost avariate, sunt şi răniţi, în Turcia. Seismul s-a produs într-o zonă unde au mai fost probleme grave. Cutremur în Turcia. Ce magnitudine… [citeste mai departe]

Și Mihaela Popa (CS Unirea Alba Iulia) la Campionatele Mondiale de Atletism de la Budapesta, împreună cu Ana Rodean

Și Mihaela Popa (CS Unirea Alba Iulia) la Campionatele Mondiale de Atletism de la Budapesta, împreună cu Ana Rodean Veste bună pentru atletismul din Cetatea Marii Uniri:… [citeste mai departe]

Ce presupune marele acord dintre Israel și Arabia Saudită prin care Joe Biden vrea să transforme Orientul Mijlociu

După luni de zile de „navetă diplomatică” între Washington și Riad, marele plan al administrației Biden de a normaliza relațiile dintre Israel și Arabia Saudită și, în… [citeste mai departe]

Cocaină în valoare de peste 600 de milioane de euro, capturată în portul din Rotterdam

Autorităţile vamale au confiscat în portul din Rotterdam o cantitate record de peste 8.000 de kilograme de cocaină ascunsă într-un transport de banane, au anunţat joi procurorii olandezi, relatează Reuters. Un purtător de… [citeste mai departe]


EU condemns assassination of Ecuador presidential candidate

Publicat:
, EU foreign policy chief, denounced on Thursday the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate , according to Politico. “This tragic act of violence is also an attack against the institutions and democracy in Ecuador,” Borrell said, demanding “the perpetrators and organizers of this heinous crime must be brought to justice.” Villavicencio was shot and killed Wednesday […] The post EU condemns assassination of Ecuador presidential candidate appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

