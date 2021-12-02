Stiri Recomandate

UAIC, partener într-un proiect european ce studiază relațiile dintre smart working și smart cities

UAIC, partener într-un proiect european ce studiază relațiile dintre smart working și smart cities

Universitatea „Alexandru Ioan Cuza" din Iași demarează, alături de Universitatea Ferrara (Italia) și alte 4 institute de cercetare din Europa, noul proiect european IRsmart (Industrial Relations for…

Heliportul din Blaj, mai aproape de a deveni realitate. Primăria a solicitat avizul din partea APM Alba

Heliportul din Blaj, mai aproape de a deveni realitate. Primăria a solicitat avizul din partea APM Alba

Primăria Municipiului Blaj a depus o  solicitare către APM Alba cu privire la emiterea Acordului de Mediu pentru proiectul „Construire heliport în municipiul Blaj". Prin "Strategia de dezvoltare…

Şeful ISU Mureş: Probabil 98% din personal ar trebui avansat înainte de termen, însă e imposibil

Şeful ISU Mureş: Probabil 98% din personal ar trebui avansat înainte de termen, însă e imposibil

Şeful Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă "Horea" al judeţului Mureş, proaspătul general de brigadă cu o stea Călin-Ioan Handrea, a declarat, joi, după avansarea în grad înainte de termen a şapte…

Premierul slovac propune 500 de euro pentru vârstnicii vaccinaţi cu doza booster. Banii vor fi sub formă de tichete gastronomice sau culturale

Premierul slovac propune 500 de euro pentru vârstnicii vaccinaţi cu doza booster. Banii vor fi sub formă de tichete gastronomice sau culturale

Ministerul de Finanţe slovac a propus joi ca persoanele cu vârste de peste 60 de ani care se vaccinează anti-COVID-19…

Kremlinul spune că dorinţa Ucrainei de a recupera Crimeea este o „ameninţare directă" pentru Rusia

Kremlinul spune că dorinţa Ucrainei de a recupera Crimeea este o „ameninţare directă” pentru Rusia

Rusia consideră că dorinţa afişată a Ucrainei de a recupera Crimeea, teritoriu anexat de Moscova în 2014, este o „ameninţare directă" la adresa sa, a spus Kremlinul în plină escaladare a tensiunilor…

Află ce spune un expert australian despre varianta Omicron

Află ce spune un expert australian despre varianta Omicron

Directorul medical şi principalul consultant de sănătate al guvernului australian, Paul Kelly, spune că noua variantă a coronavirusului, Omicron, ar putea fi mai uşoară decât cele anterioare, deşi a admis că încă nu există date concludente. „(…) cele aproximativ 300 de cazuri care…

FOTO | Incident grav în Iași: Un copil a rămas blocat în maşină. Părinţii au chemat de urgență pompierii

FOTO | Incident grav în Iași: Un copil a rămas blocat în maşină. Părinţii au chemat de urgență pompierii

La fața locului au intervenit rapid un echipaj medical al Serviciului de Ambulanţă Judeţean Iaşi, pompierii şi descarcerarea, transmite  bzi.ro .Forţele de intervenţie au spart…

Alertă meteo până sâmbătă în România. Vin ninsorile în țară, ce se întâmplă cu vremea

Alertă meteo până sâmbătă în România. Vin ninsorile în țară, ce se întâmplă cu vremea

Vestea proastă pentru toți românii. Oficialii de la Administrația Națională de Meteorologie au făcut un anunț de ultimă oră. Iarna își intră în drepturi, iar frigul va acapara România. Ce alertă meteo are…

Caine agresiv in Ialomita. Batrani baricadati in casa de frica, timp de doua zile

Caine agresiv in Ialomita. Batrani baricadati in casa de frica, timp de doua zile

Stapanii cainelui au sunat la 112, dupa de animalul a devenit agresiv.Potrivit unui comunicat al Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Judetean Ialomita, joi, 02 decembrie, jandarmii au fost solicitati in urma unui apel pe numarul unic de urgenta "112"…

Noul virus amână finala Cupei României în care Timișoara trebuia să joace cu trofeul pe masă

Noul virus amână finala Cupei României în care Timișoara trebuia să joace cu trofeul pe masă

Finala Cupei României de rugby dintre echipa de pe Bega și CSM Știința Baia Mare a fost reprogramată pentru data de 2 aprilie 2022. Decizia a fost luată astăzi, în ședința Biroului Federal al Federației…


EU Commission disburses €1.8bln in pre-financing to Romania under RRF

Publicat:
EU Commission disburses €1.8bln in pre-financing to Romania under RRF

on Thursday disbursed E1.8bln to Romania in pre-financing, equivalent to 13% of the country's grant allocation under the Recovery and (RRF), according to a press release. The pre-financing payment will help to kick-start the implementation of the investment and reform measures outlined in Romania's Recovery and . Romania is […]

