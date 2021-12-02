Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission decided on Thursday to refer Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to comply with EU rules to tackle industrial pollution and to adopt an air pollution control programme, according to a press release. The EU Commission explained that in the first case,…

- Florin Cițu in his capacity of acting minister of European Funds signed on Thursday, the financing agreement between Romania and the European Commission for the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to Romania-Insider. It was the last document signed by Liberal Party (PNL) leader and former…

- Authorities have arrested four people in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia on suspicion of forming a tax evasion crime ring in Germany, European prosecutors said on Thursday, adding E23 million worth of assets had been seized, according to Reuters. “The main suspects organised a so-called value-added…

- The Economic and Financial Affairs Council welcomed the assessment of Romania‘s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) along with Estonia and Finland on Thursday, according to a press release. “I’m happy to be able to share good news for three more member states. We have just confirmed the positive…

- Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis nominated former army General Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister-designate on Thursday tasking him to form a government to end a month-long policy stalemate and political crisis. “I’ve said at every meeting that we need a solution now. The political crisis needs to end,…

- Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania‘s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda said on Thursday that one of the plant’s 700 MW units automatically disconnected from the national electricity grid, according to See News. “The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 was on Wednesday morning and subsequent…

- The European Commission (EC) adopted a positive assessment of Romania’s recovery and resilience plan on Monday under which the country will receive E14.2bln in grants and E14.9bln in loans under the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) when EC President Ursula von der Leyen made an…

- The European Commission will endorse Romania‘s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) by the end of this month, most likely before the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bucharest on September 24, according to the Radio Free Europe quoting sources from within the ministry…