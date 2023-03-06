EU closer to joint arms-buying to aid Ukraine but hurdles remain The European Union is edging closer to a landmark move into joint procurement of ammunition to help Ukraine and replenish members’ stockpiles but major questions regarding funding and scale remain to be resolved, according to Reuters. EU defence ministers will this week discuss plans to speed up the supply of 155 millimetre ammunition to Ukraine, […] The post EU closer to joint arms-buying to aid Ukraine but hurdles remain appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

