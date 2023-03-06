EU closer to joint arms-buying to aid Ukraine but hurdles remain

Stiri Recomandate

Un tânăr beat a furat benzină ca să dea foc mașinii tatălui său

Un tânăr beat a furat benzină ca să dea foc mașinii tatălui său

Un tânăr, de 25 ani, din localitatea nemțeană Pipirig, a furat benzină din curtea unui vecin, pe care a folosit-o ca să dea foc mașinii tatălui său, informează Digi24. El este cercetat penal de poliţişti pentru furt şi distrugere. Polițiștii au stabilit că tânărul… [citeste mai departe]

Suporterii lui Lazio nu sunt interesaţi de Conference League

Suporterii lui Lazio nu sunt interesaţi de Conference League

Suporterii echipei de fotbal Lazio Roma nu sunt interesaţi de Europa Conference League, scrie ziarul Corriere della Sera, citat de TuttoMercatoWeb, informează Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER… [citeste mai departe]

Notele Bătrânei Doamne! UTA – FCSB 3-1. Evaluarea jucătorilor echipei UTA conform Special Arad

Notele Bătrânei Doamne! UTA – FCSB 3-1. Evaluarea jucătorilor echipei UTA conform Special Arad

O victorie pentru o generație, asta a obținut UTA aseară împotriva celor de la FCSB. Dacă e să recapitulăm istoria grupării arădene după anul 1990,... The post Notele Bătrânei Doamne! UTA – FCSB 3-1. Evaluarea… [citeste mai departe]

Patriarhia Română reacționează după ce zilele de 6 şi 7 ianuarie au devenit sărbători legale: S a înţeles să se asigure la modul concret libertatea de religie

Patriarhia Română reacționează după ce zilele de 6 şi 7 ianuarie au devenit sărbători legale: S a înţeles să se asigure la modul concret libertatea de religie

Patriarhia Română salută, luni, publicarea în Monitorul Oficial… [citeste mai departe]

Preț ireal pentru urzici, usturoi, roșii și ardei gras la piață. Cât costă și o legătură de pătrunjel sau ridichi

Preț ireal pentru urzici, usturoi, roșii și ardei gras la piață. Cât costă și o legătură de pătrunjel sau ridichi

Odată cu scumpirile care s-au înregistrat în ultima perioadă, românii au dat iama în piețe și supermarketuri pentru a încerca să prindă cea mai bună ofertă… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția tatălui lui Bogdan Gigină, după ce Gabriel Oprea a fost achitat în primă instanţă: Cea mai mare nedreptate

Reacția tatălui lui Bogdan Gigină, după ce Gabriel Oprea a fost achitat în primă instanţă: Cea mai mare nedreptate

Gabriel Oprea a fost achitat în prima instanță în dosarul morții polițistului Bogdan Gigină. Tribunalul București a decis achitarea lui Gabriel Oprea pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Allianz-Țiriac, despăgubiri record în 2022: 1,2 mld. lei, echivalentul a 16.000 de salarii medii, cu taxe și contribuții, plătite timp de un an

Allianz-Țiriac, despăgubiri record în 2022: 1,2 mld. lei, echivalentul a 16.000 de salarii medii, cu taxe și contribuții, plătite timp de un an

Allianz-Țiriac a încheiat anul 2022 cu prime brute subscrise în valoare de 2,9 miliarde de lei, în creștere… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă: România are potenţialul de a deveni centrul producţiei europene de materiale necesare energiei regenerabile

Ciucă: România are potenţialul de a deveni centrul producţiei europene de materiale necesare energiei regenerabile

” Compania AE Solar va deschide în ţara noastră o fabrică de panouri solare, investiţie de un miliard de euro. Reprezentanţii companiei mi-au prezentat aceste planuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Partenerii de coaliție se faultează fără milă - Raluca Turcan, atac la ministrul Budăi: Consultanță costisitoare pe pensii speciale, proiect fără impact

Partenerii de coaliție se faultează fără milă - Raluca Turcan, atac la ministrul Budăi: Consultanță costisitoare pe pensii speciale, proiect fără impact

Este un moment foarte bun în care ministrul muncii să explice motivele pentru… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU closer to joint arms-buying to aid Ukraine but hurdles remain

Publicat:
EU closer to joint arms-buying to aid Ukraine but hurdles remain

is edging closer to a landmark move into joint procurement of ammunition to help Ukraine and replenish members’ stockpiles but major questions regarding funding and scale remain to be resolved, according to Reuters. EU defence ministers will this week discuss plans to speed up the supply of 155 millimetre ammunition to Ukraine, […] The post EU closer to joint arms-buying to aid Ukraine but hurdles remain appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU set to sanction Iranian companies over Russia’s war in Ukraine

14:45, 15.02.2023 - The European Union plans to sanction several Iranian companies for supplying armed drones to Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, according to Politico. Iran‘s Revolutionary Guards had given Russia drones “to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” von der Leyen…

Ukraine calls on UN, Turkey to prevent Russia from obstructing grain deal

12:30, 15.02.2023 - Ukraine appealed on Wednesday to the United Nations and Turkey to press Russia to immediately stop hindering Ukrainian grain shipments that supply millions of people and not to use the food as a weapon, according to Reuters. After an almost six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three Ukrainian…

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks EU for help, set to press leaders for jets

14:00, 09.02.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Union and its citizens on Thursday for the help Ukraine has been receiving to defend itself against the Russian invasion, before joining a summit of the bloc’s leaders to ask for more weapons, according to Reuters. Having won promises of Western…

Zelenskyy heads to London, wins pledge to train pilots on NATO planes

14:15, 08.02.2023 - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was due in London on Wednesday for only his second trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine and won promises of new military aid, including training on advanced NATO fighter jets the West has so far held back from supplying, according to Reuters. British Prime Minister…

OMV Petrom’s Neptun Deep gas project ‘closer than ever’, CEO says

12:20, 02.02.2023 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom is “closer than ever” to starting construction of its Neptun Deep gas project, its chief executive said on Thursday of the Black Sea resources she says are key to the country’s energy security, according to Reuters. The company majority owned by Austria’s OMV has…

EU must seek to de-risk rather than decouple from China says von der Leyen

14:25, 17.01.2023 - The European Union needs to work and trade with China on clean tech and push for a level playing field rather than seek to decouple from the world’s second-largest economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.  Von der Leyen stated in a speech at the World…

EU leaders head for tussle over rescue plans for industry

10:51, 15.12.2022 - European Union leaders will argue on Thursday over how to prop up their countries’ industries, which have been whacked by soaring energy prices since the outbreak of war in Ukraine and now face the threat of subsidy-fuelled U.S. competition, according to Reuters. Poorer EU countries want a coordinated…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 07 martie 2023
Bucuresti 3°C | 17°C
Iasi 2°C | 14°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 11°C
Timisoara 5°C | 15°C
Constanta 6°C | 15°C
Brasov 1°C | 12°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 martie 2023
USD 4.6297
EUR 4.9209
CHF 4.9528
GBP 5.5594
CAD 3.4029
XAU 275.529
JPY 3.403
CNY 0.6679
AED 1.2605
AUD 3.1155
MDL 0.246
BGN 2.516

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec