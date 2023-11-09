EU aims to resolve US steel dispute by year end

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russia on Tuesday formally withdrew from a landmark security treaty which limited key categories of conventional armed forces, blaming the United States for undermining post-Cold War security with the enlargement of the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed…

- Romanian state pensions will rise twice in 2024, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, beginning in January when they will be indexed by 13.8% and again in September when they will be recalculated based on a pending bill, according to Reuters. Under Romania‘s European Union funds recovery…

- President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking Russia‘s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States, according to Reuters. Russia says that it will not resume testing unless Washington does…

- US oil futures jumped to their highest in more than a year on Thursday as a drop in crude stocks in the United States added to worries over tight global supplies from OPEC+ output cuts, according to Reuters. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were up 85 cents at $94.53 a barrel by 0649…

- Ukraine and the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which Kyiv will receive up to $522 for strengthening the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system, the U.S. embassy in Ukraine said, according to Reuters. Ukraine will receive $422 million in new energy assistance and…

- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell blamed Kosovo on Thursday for a failure to implement a deal with Serbia on normalizing relations between the two former wartime foes, according to Reuters. Borrell spoke after talks in Brussels with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President…

- Australia’s Trade Minister Don Farrell has dangled easier access to the country’s vast critical minerals sector as part of negotiations over a free trade agreement with the European Union ahead of possible further talks as soon as next week, according to Reuters. Negotiations between Australia and the…

- A Russian missile struck a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday evening, leaving one dead and 16 injured, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. National police said an Iskander missile hit the city at 7:20 p.m. (1620 GMT). “Zaporizhzhia. The city suffers daily from Russian…