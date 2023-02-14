Eleven EU countries urge ‘great caution’ in loosening state aid rules

Eleven EU countries urge ‘great caution’ in loosening state aid rulesPublicat:
Eleven European Union countries urged "great caution" in relaxing the bloc's state aid rules in a bid to support Europe's green industry in a global race, saying that risked damaging competition inside the bloc, a document showed, according to Reuters. The document dated February 10 was sent to the bloc's executive European Commission and signed […]
