Eleven EU countries urge ‘great caution’ in loosening state aid rules

Un tânăr de 29 de ani din judeţul Galaţi, cu permisul reţinut, este cercetat de poliţişti după ce a lovit porţile unei şcoli şi a părăsit autoturismul la locul faptei luând cu el plăcuţele… [citeste mai departe]

Câteva zeci de blocuri şi case din mai multe localităţi ale judeţului, mai multe instituţii publice şi lăcaşuri de cult au suferit fisuri în urma cutremurului de marţi, nefiind… [citeste mai departe]

AVA le oferă un cadou muzical special tuturor îndrăgostiților, chiar astăzi, de Valentine`s Day și lansează piesa „Te iubesc”, o adaptare în limba română după celebra melodie a Larei Fabian – „Je t`aime”. AVA se declară fără… [citeste mai departe]

Alți cinci cetățeni străini au încălcat frontiera de stat, prin trecerea clandestină din Ucraina în R. Moldova. Persoanele au fost depistate astăzi, 14 februarie 2023, în zona de responsabilitate a Sectorului… [citeste mai departe]

Principala problemă nu este ca aderarea Finlandei şi Suediei să fie ratificată concomitent, ci ca ambele să devină membre depline cât mai curând… [citeste mai departe]

Indiferent cât rău produce, preferăm să ne prefacem că nu vedem elefantul din cameră. In relație, la serviciu, in comunitatea din care facem parte, se întâmplă de foarte multe ori să ne împiedicăm de o problemă evidentă, pe care toată lumea o percepe… [citeste mai departe]

E.ON Energie România îşi avertizează clienţii să nu ia în considerare şi să nu deschidă documentele ataşate şi link-urile transmise în e-mailuri de tip phishing (tentativă… [citeste mai departe]

Un accident rutier a avu loc în această după-amiază pe strada Dr. Ioan Rațiu. Două persoane au ajuns la spital. „Detașamentul de Pompieri Arad a intervenit astăzi, 14.02.2023, în jurul orei 15:30, cu o autospecială pentru descarcerare și un echipaj SMURD Terapie Intensivă Mobilă, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Este doliu in PNL Constanta. A plecat la Domnul unul dintre cei mai vechi oameni politici, fost secretar al PDL Constanta.Deputatul Bogdan Hutuca, presedintele PNL Constanta a transmit un mesaj de condoleante… [citeste mai departe]

Un an de închisoare suplimentar, pentru un deținut recalcitrant al Penitenciarului Aiud:… [citeste mai departe]


Eleven EU countries urge ‘great caution’ in loosening state aid rules

Publicat:
Eleven EU countries urge ‘great caution’ in loosening state aid rules

countries urged “great caution” in relaxing the bloc’s state aid rules in a bid to support Europe’s green industry in a global race, saying that risked damaging competition inside the bloc, a document showed, according to Reuters. The document dated February 10 was sent to the bloc’s executive and signed […] The post Eleven EU countries urge ‘great caution’ in loosening state aid rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Seven EU states warn Commission against subsidy race with U.S.

15:20, 31.01.2023 - Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The ministry confirmed an earlier…

Seven EU countries oppose new EU funding as response to U.S. subsidy plan

12:05, 27.01.2023 - Plans by the European Commission to create new European Union funding for the green industry are facing mounting opposition in the 27-nation bloc, as seven EU countries openly rejected the idea in a letter to the EU executive, according to Reuters. The letter, seen by Reuters and dated January 26, was…

EU wants to send more people back to Africa, Middle East, Asia

12:15, 26.01.2023 - European Union migration ministers meet on Thursday to discuss visa restrictions and better coordination inside the bloc to be able to send more people with no right to asylum in Europe back to their home countries including Iraq, according to Reuters. Three years after the 27-nation EU agreed to restrict…

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

21:46, 27.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia‘s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from February 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap, according to Reuters. The Group of Seven major powers, the European…

Putin heads for Belarus as Russian drones target Ukrainian capital

11:21, 19.12.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin heads for Belarus on Monday, fuelling Ukrainian fears he intends to pressure his ally to join a new offensive, as Russian drones attacked Kyiv in the latest assault targeting key infrastructure said Ukrainian officials, according to Reuters. Belarus allowed its territory…

EU leaders head for tussle over rescue plans for industry

10:51, 15.12.2022 - European Union leaders will argue on Thursday over how to prop up their countries’ industries, which have been whacked by soaring energy prices since the outbreak of war in Ukraine and now face the threat of subsidy-fuelled U.S. competition, according to Reuters. Poorer EU countries want a coordinated…


