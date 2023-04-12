EduMin Deca: Correctional schools are not a solution, and Religion can be subject in Baccalaureate exam

Stiri Recomandate

Rusia reacționează după imaginile horor cu decapitarea unui soldat: Trebuie să verificați autenticitatea lor / Kremlinul cere anchetă

Rusia reacționează după imaginile horor cu decapitarea unui soldat: Trebuie să verificați autenticitatea lor / Kremlinul cere anchetă

Purtătorul de cuvânt al Kremlinului, Dmitri Peskov, susține că imaginile în care un soldat ar fi fost decapitat sunt „teribile”.… [citeste mai departe]

Mureșeni, prinși de polițiști în timp ce încercau să sustragă cablu telefonic de pe raza comunei Papiu Ilarian

Mureșeni, prinși de polițiști în timp ce încercau să sustragă cablu telefonic de pe raza comunei Papiu Ilarian

Polițiștii mureșeni au depistat în cursul nopții, în flagrant delict, doi bărbați de 25 și 35 de ani și un minor din Șăulia, în timp ce ar fi tăiat și încercat să sustragă… [citeste mai departe]

Meciul Milan-Napoli, din Champions League, arbitrat de români

Meciul Milan-Napoli, din Champions League, arbitrat de români

În Liga Campionilor la fotbal, miercuri seara, de la ora 22.00, sunt programate ultimele partide din manșa secundă a sferturilor de finală: Real Madrid-Chelsea Londra și AC Milan-Napoli, meci ce va fi arbitrat de o brigadă din România cu Kovacs Istvan (foto) la centru. Kovacs… [citeste mai departe]

USR Timiş a ieşit în stradă pentru a cere tăierea pensiilor special: Pierdem banii din PNRR/Foto

USR Timiş a ieşit în stradă pentru a cere tăierea pensiilor special: Pierdem banii din PNRR/Foto

Mai mulţi reprezentanţi ai USR Timiș au ieșit astăzi în mai multe locaţii din Timişoara, pentru a protesta împotriva pensiilor speciale. Ei au atras atenţia că România pierde 3 miliarde de euro în cazul… [citeste mai departe]

Facturi Hidroelectrica întârziate: Anunț pentru clienți

Facturi Hidroelectrica întârziate: Anunț pentru clienți

Facturi Hidroelectrica întârziate: Anunț pentru clienți Facturi Hidroelectrica întârziate. Anunț pentru clienți: Când începe emiterea facturilor aferente lunii septembrie 2022 Hidroelectrica își informează clienții că deja a început emiterea facturilor aferente lunii septembrie 2022,… [citeste mai departe]

FMI diminuează în scădere ușoară previziunile privind creșterea economică mondială în 2023

FMI diminuează în scădere ușoară previziunile privind creșterea economică mondială în 2023

Fondul Monetar Internațional și-a revizuit în scădere previziunile privind creșterea mondială în 2023 în raport cu estimările din luna ianuarie. Important este însă că principalele regiuni economice vor… [citeste mai departe]

Pădurea Letea, afectată de caii crescuţi în libertate în Delta Dunării

Pădurea Letea, afectată de caii crescuţi în libertate în Delta Dunării

Pădurea Letea este afectată de caii crescuţi în libertate în Delta Dunării, a anunţat guvernatorul Rezervaţiei Biosferei Delta Dunării (RBDD), Gabriel Marinov, miercuri, la o şedinţă organizată de Prefectura judeţului pe tema ecvinelor din rezervaţie.În… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal între Biserica Ortodoxă și autoritățile israeliene. Poliția a impus restricții la ceremonia de aprindere a Luminii Sfinte

Scandal între Biserica Ortodoxă și autoritățile israeliene. Poliția a impus restricții la ceremonia de aprindere a Luminii Sfinte

Scandal între Biserica Ortodoxă și autoritățile israeliene. Poliția a impus restricții la ceremonia de aprindere a Luminii Sfinte… [citeste mai departe]

CSU din Suceava s-a calificat în „careul de ași" al Cupei României

CSU din Suceava s-a calificat în „careul de ași” al Cupei României

Formația Clubului Sportiv Universitar din Suceava a reușit o performanță admirabilă, izbutind să se califice în Final Four-ul Cupei României la handbal masculin. Miercuri seară, în sferturile de finală, echipa pregătită de Petru Ghervan, Bogdan Șoldănescu… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul şi părerea lui Lasconi: de la nenorocit, la gândac!

Prefectul şi părerea lui Lasconi: de la nenorocit, la gândac!

Radu Perianu, prefectul de Argeș care a cerut în instanță anularea autorizației de construire pentru reabilitarea Bulevardului „Pardon” din Câmpulung, nu scapă de gura primăriței Elena Lasconi. Edilul câmpulungean insistă cu ideea că acțiunea litigioasă declanșată de Prefectură… [citeste mai departe]


EduMin Deca: Correctional schools are not a solution, and Religion can be subject in Baccalaureate exam

EduMin Deca: Correctional schools are not a solution, and Religion can be subject in Baccalaureate exam

Correctional schools are not a solution, and Religion can be a subject in the Baccalaureate exam, these are the preliminary conclusions sent on Wednesday by the Minister of Education, , at the end of marathon debates at the of the , attended by representatives of religious denominations, teachers and school inspectors.

"It was also discussed this afternoon what the practical, pragmatic measures can be for combating violence in schools. It was agreed, including here, that expulsion without the right to re-enroll or so-called correctional schools are…

Education draft laws, adopted by Gov't to be debated in Parliament as a matter of urgency (minister)

17:00, 29.03.2023 - The draft education laws were approved at Wednesday's Government meeting and will be sent to Parliament for debate and adoption as a matter of urgency, Education minister Ligia Deca announced."We have received all the opinions, we have integrated the points of view coming from the experts of all…

'Babes-Bolyai' University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca, most profiled university in Romania in QS ranking by subject areas

20:40, 22.03.2023 - "Babes-Bolyai" University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca is the most profiled university in Romania in the QS ranking by subject areas in 2023."Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) is profiled also this year as the best represented university in the international QS ranking, probably the most known…

Religion is an optional subject like any other, it can be included among the Baccalaureate exams

17:40, 15.03.2023 - Religion is an optional subject like any other and can be included among the Baccalaureate exam tests, the spokesperson for the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), Vasile Banescu said on Wednesday."The proposal of the BOR and the other religions in Romania for pupils to choose Religion as a subject for…

Fmr SocDem FinMin Darius Valcov escapes prison sentence for corruption, due to statute of limitations

17:20, 15.03.2023 - The Craiova Court of Appeal on Wednesday ordered the termination of the criminal trial against Darius Valcov, former social-democratic Minister of Finance and mayor of the municipality of Slatina, on the grounds that the facts had expired, and a sentence of 6 years and 6 months in prison with execution,…

EduMin Deca: Teachers investigated for violence against pupils to no longer be allowed to teach

20:10, 27.02.2023 - The minister of Education, Ligia Deca, announced on Monday that the new Education laws contain clear procedures for intervention in situations of school violence, stressing that teachers investigated for violence against pupils will no longer be allowed to carry out didactic activities with pupils.…

EduMin Deca and French Ambassador Auer discuss expanding network of bilingual high schools

14:45, 06.02.2023 - Strengthening cooperation in the area of bilingual education through the expansion of the bilingual high schools network, the training of teaching staff and trainers were some of the topics which Minister of Education Ligia Deca and French Ambassador Laurence Auer tackled on Monday. Fii la…

Energy bill aid payments to households to start on Feb 20

11:26, 25.01.2023 - The distribution of energy-bill aid cards will start from February 1, and the first heating aid payments will be possible from February 20, Minister of European Investments and Projects Marcel Bolos declared on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

ForMin Aurescu - Polish counterpart phone talk on bilateral relations and Romania's accession to Schengen

15:25, 18.01.2023 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation, on Wednesday, with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, on bilateral relations, with the head of the Romanian diplomacy conveying thanks, at the same time, for Poland's "firm" and "active" support for Romania's accession to…


