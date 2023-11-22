ECB threatens 20 banks with fines for mismanaging climate risk

Stiri Recomandate

“Romania Unfolds” a lansat cel de-al doilea episod

“Romania Unfolds” a lansat cel de-al doilea episod

Platforma Romania Unfolds , proiect susținut de Veolia Romania , a lansat cel de-al doilea episod al primului mini-serial documentar despre sustenabilitate din România. Acesta aduce în prim-plan subiectul reducerii inegalităților și al integrării sociale, element integrant al Obiectivului 10… [citeste mai departe]

Un discret milionar clujean vrea să cumpere Telekom, într-o tranzacție surpriză

Un discret milionar clujean vrea să cumpere Telekom, într-o tranzacție surpriză

Grupul grecesc OTE anunță că este la un pas de a vinde Telekom Romania Mobile către Quantum Projects, controlat de Adrian Tomșa, milionarul discret al Clujului care împarte cu bani în stânga și în dreapta, făcând achiziții.Tomșa este… [citeste mai departe]

Jocuri pe care să le joci cu prietenii și nici să nu simți când a trecut timpul

Jocuri pe care să le joci cu prietenii și nici să nu simți când a trecut timpul

(P) Mai mult ca sigur că din ce în ce mai des ai început să te lovești de o problemă mare. Ca să nu fie loc de confuzie, este vorba de problema timpului. Pur și simplu, timpul liber a devenit ceva scump la vedere pentru majoritatea… [citeste mai departe]

„Doina Cornea, doamna din spatele ferestrei”. 100 de tablouri şi desene ale disidentei anticomuniste, expuse în premieră la Cluj. „Dezvăluim latura ei mai puţin cunoscută”

„Doina Cornea, doamna din spatele ferestrei”. 100 de tablouri şi desene ale disidentei anticomuniste, expuse în premieră la Cluj. „Dezvăluim latura ei mai puţin cunoscută”

O expoziție de memorie organizată… [citeste mai departe]

„Bucuria lecturii”, cu trei scriitoare din Bacău

„Bucuria lecturii”, cu trei scriitoare din Bacău

Scriitoarea Mihaela Băbușanu a fost invitata specială a Școlii Gimnaziale din comuna Costești (județul Iași), la o activitate din proiectul „File din literatura română”, aplicat în parteneriat cu Complexul Muzeal „Iulian Antonescu”, din Bacău. La acest eveniment, poeta băcăuană a venit împreună… [citeste mai departe]

Primul targ de sarbatori, organizat de UNTOLD Universe in Cluj-Napoca

Primul targ de sarbatori, organizat de UNTOLD Universe in Cluj-Napoca

Vineri, 24 noiembrie 2023, la ora 19:00, va avea loc deschiderea oficiala a Targului de Craciun ,,Planeta Craciun", primul targ de sarbatori organizat de UNTOLD Universe in Cluj Napoca si unul dintre cele mai asteptate din Romania. Carlarsquo;s Dreams, EMAA si Speak… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul manager al Spitalului Caracal, trimis în judecată de DNA. A acordat, nelegal, stimulente pentru aproape 140 de persoane, în pandemia de Covid-19

Fostul manager al Spitalului Caracal, trimis în judecată de DNA. A acordat, nelegal, stimulente pentru aproape 140 de persoane, în pandemia de Covid-19

Procurorii DNA l-au trimis în judecată pe fostul manager al Spitalului Municipal Caracal Radu… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 400 de persoane cu COVID-19 sunt internate în spitale

Aproape 400 de persoane cu COVID-19 sunt internate în spitale

Un număr de 390 de persoane cu COVID-19 sunt internate în unităţile sanitare de profil, a informat, marţi, Ministerul Sănătăţii. Potrivit sursei citate, la ATI sunt internaţi 46 de pacienţi. Din totalul pacienţilor internaţi în prezent 30 sunt minori, dintre care 29 sunt trataţi… [citeste mai departe]

Concert pentru copiii cu autism, la Bascov. Printre donatori, şi deputatul Bălăşoiu

Concert pentru copiii cu autism, la Bascov. Printre donatori, şi deputatul Bălăşoiu

Vineri seara, 17 noiembrie, s-au strâns fonduri pentru copiii cu autism, la Casa de Cultură „Adriana Trandafir” din Bascov. Spectacolul caritabil „De la suflet la suflet” a fost organizat de Asociația Părinților Copiilor cu Autism… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Politistii locali au pastrat un moment de reculegere in memoria unui coleg de la Pitesti, ucis in timpul serviciului

Constanta: Politistii locali au pastrat un moment de reculegere in memoria unui coleg de la Pitesti, ucis in timpul serviciului

Politistii locali din cadrul Directiei Generale Politia Locala Constanta sunt alaturi de familia greu incercata in aceste clipe si de colegii de la… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

ECB threatens 20 banks with fines for mismanaging climate risk

Publicat:
ECB threatens 20 banks with fines for mismanaging climate risk

has warned about 20 lenders that it will impose fines unless they address shortcomings in their management of climate risk, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports. In letters sent this month and last, the ECB has given the banks individual deadlines, such as the end of March, to […] The post ECB threatens 20 banks with fines for mismanaging climate risk appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU lawmakers back rules to increase consumer goods repair rights

15:35, 21.11.2023 - European Union lawmakers agreed on Tuesday measures to increase the repair of goods such as washing machines, televisions and smartphones and reduce waste from consumers acquiring new products instead, according to Reuters.  The European Commission proposed a new law in March obliging sellers to repair…

ECB warns banks’ commercial real estate hits could worsen stress

12:25, 21.11.2023 - European banks’ exposure to commercial real estate could erode financial stability if the economy is hit by a bigger shock, according to the European Central Bank, Bloomberg reports. Commercial real estate markets “have the potential to significantly amplify an adverse scenario, increasing the likelihood…

Scholz promises E4 billion for EU-Africa climate initiatives

14:21, 20.11.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged E4 billion for the Africa–EU Green Energy Initiative through 2030 and said Europe’s biggest economy will import “a large proportion” of its green hydrogen needs from the continent, according to Bloomberg.  “This is not about development aid according to the outdated…

US, allies hold talks on concerns Israel-Hamas war will spread

12:20, 23.10.2023 - US President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and Canada spoke on Sunday about strategies to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading to the wider Middle East, according to Bloomberg. The talks come as efforts continue to try to get Hamas to release more hostages held in Gaza.…

Europe’s leveraged loan market sees first deal scrapped since march

15:25, 10.10.2023 - Europe’s booming leveraged loan market just had a reality check with the first halted transaction since a global banking crisis upended markets back in March, according to Bloomberg. Restaurant Brands Iberia has withdrawn a planned repricing of an existing euro-denominated loan, citing the “current…

OPEC boosts oil demand forecast to 2045 despite climate crisis

12:10, 09.10.2023 - OPEC raised its world oil demand forecasts for the medium and long term in an annual outlook, and said $14 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand even as renewable fuel use grows and more electric cars appear on the road, according to Bloomberg.  The view from the Organization of the Petroleum…

European gas price surges above E40 amid pipe leak and oil gains

10:45, 09.10.2023 - Europe’s natural gas futures jumped after a leak was discovered on a pipeline in the Baltic region, sparking concerns that the event could be similar to blasts on the undersea Nord Stream gas pipeline just over a year ago, according to Bloomberg. The benchmark contracted surged as much as 8.3% to trade…

ECB says consumer inflation expectations edged up in July

14:36, 05.09.2023 - Consumer expectations for euro-area inflation inched up in July, remaining above the European Central Bank’s 2% target as officials ponder whether to hike or hold interest rates next week, according to Bloomberg. Expectations for the next 12 months failed to slow, staying at 3.4%, the ECB said Tuesday…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.5603
EUR 4.9707
CHF 5.1563
GBP 5.7108
CAD 3.3268
XAU 293.283
JPY 3.0595
CNY 0.6376
AED 1.2417
AUD 2.9903
MDL 0.2552
BGN 2.5415

Urmareste stirile pe: